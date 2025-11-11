Polish Artists Aim To Restore Neglected Urban Spaces With A Brilliant Solution

The Polish artists behind Wroclaw-based No Studio team of creatives just couldn’t stand seeing neglected urban spaces, so they decided that their city needed an intervention. They chose unused concrete stairs that lead to the river as their target and transformed it into a colorful lounge.
The founders of the studio Magda Szwajcowska and Michal Majewski created minimalistic blue colored half-chairs/half-sunbeds for the Lower Silesian Festival of Architecture (DoFA), and it worked pretty well! People were seen sunbathing and enjoying the beautiful view near the historic bridge. Less is more, indeed!
More info: studiono.pl (h/t: designboom)
