This Artist Creates Stunning Collagraph Prints Using Recycled Cardboard And Found Materials (25 Pics)

Ohio-based printmaker Rachel Mentzer creates collagraph prints using materials most people would normally throw away. Working primarily with discarded cardboard packaging and other found materials, she carves and transforms them into richly detailed intaglio prints inspired by birdwatching, urban landscapes, and the fragile relationship between nature and human-made environments.
Although she only began her professional art career in 2023, Rachel has already developed a strong visual language that blends environmental awareness with delicate craftsmanship and storytelling.
More info: rachelmentzerart.com | Instagram
#1 Still Standing
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
A recurring theme throughout Rachel’s work is the presence of birds navigating industrial and urban environments, creating subtle yet powerful conversations between wildlife and the spaces humans build around it. Through her process, recycled materials are given an entirely new life, becoming artworks that reflect both sustainability and resilience. Her prints often feel nostalgic, textured, and deeply thoughtful, reminding viewers not only of the beauty of nature, but also of its remarkable ability to adapt and survive alongside human expansion.
#2 Uncontained Flight
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#3 Encroaching Flame
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#4 Echoes Of Industry
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#5 Boxed Voyage
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#6 Charted In Blue
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#7 Where The Power Lines Sing
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#8 Above The Slopes
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#9 Pylon Birds
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#10 Echoes Of Industry
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#11 In The Flats
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#12 On A Light Post
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#13 Magnolia Warbler
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#14 Caminho
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#15 Chapel Rock
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#16 Between Sky And Earth
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#17 Lorain’s Light
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#18 Dockside Watch
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#19 Fragmented Forest
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#20 Layered Birch
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#21 Fish Of Lake Erie
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#22 Shared Airspace
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#23 Under The Overpass
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#24 Dwelling On The Threshold
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
#25 Dual Flight
Image source: Rachel Mentzer
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