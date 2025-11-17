‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: This Facebook Group Shames Awful Fashion Decisions, And Here Are 30 Of The Worst

Fashion is all about courage. If you’re feeling confident enough, you can pull off anything… or, well, just about anything. You see, no matter how much we might say that taste is subjective, there are some objectively awful design decisions that make style aficionados go, “Oh, honey, no,” “Lord protect us,” or simply, “Ew!”

The ‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’ Facebook group is a niche on the internet where people get together to post pics of fashion disasters and then poke fun at them for how ridiculous they look. It’s very enjoyable. We’ve collected the worst offenders to share with you today, Pandas. But before you scroll down, don’t forget to hold on tight to your awesome fashion sense.

Bored Panda got in touch with Adrianna, the founder and one of the administrators of ‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty,’ and she was kind enough to share her thoughts about the group, the community, and bad clothing designs. Read on for our full interview with her. Oh, and remember, Pandas: it’s all about having fun shaming the clothes, shoes, and accessories, not the person wearing them!

#1 Why

Image source: Mickayla Vergotine

#2 My Own Body Does This For Me

Image source: Moriah Wilmas

#3 Um No!

Image source: Christy Wyrtzen

#4 If My Eyeballs Had To See These, Yours Do Too

Image source: Braedon Hill

#5 Brits 2023

Image source: SAM SMITH

#6 From Another Group Lol

Image source: Jason Robinson

#7 I Showed These To My Sister And She Yelled “Joots” Found (And Left) At The Goodwill

Image source: Elley Chadwick

#8 We’re Indeed Living On The Last Days

Image source: Dali Ekapa

#9 Idk If Ironically Or Unironically But I Kinda Of Love This

Image source: Savanna Levey

#10 Too Many Layers For Me

Image source: Megan Fusaro

#11 Seen On My Insta

Image source: yupthtexists

#12 Goodwill Has It Going On

Image source: Christy Wyrtzen

#13 It’s Giving Me 5-Minute Crafts Vibes

Image source: Johana Minera

#14 Eye Don’t Know About This One…

Image source: Tracy Jones

#15 I’d Say I Hate It But It’s A Love/Hate

Image source: Ess Lea

#16 Facepalm

Image source: Teresita Gutierrez

#17 Need A Shirt? Use Ur Pants

Image source: Alexa McClain

#18 First Post, Saw These Bad Boys On Instagram

Image source: Jessica Chiasson

#19 Spotted This In A Bad Taxedermie Group I’m In… What A Beauty! Xd

Image source: Stefanie Aigner

#20 Not Shein, But Sure Its Shéiny

Image source: Felicia Felicia

#21 Not Shein But…

Image source: Aimee Clark

#22 I Recently Had To Throw Away A Cactus Plant That Had A Rotting Disease That Looked Very Similar To This

Image source: Amy Grace Hill

#23 Exactly The Ring I Was Looking For Thank You Shein

Image source: Kaylee Ingram

#24 >.>

Image source: Amanda Dye

#25 I Have No Words. Yes, That’s A Handbag

Image source: Megan Mosforth

#26 I’ve Been Laughing At This Outfit For Days

Image source: Samantha Glover

#27 In Case You Can’t Decide

Image source: Leslie Barber

#28 What Is Thiss

Image source: Savannah Paytash

#29 Teeth Vibes

Image source: Bianca Olivas

#30 I Love Weird But This Doesnt Look Very Comfortable

Image source: Annet Houwen

