Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

by

After featuring Eva Senin Pernas’ amazing makeup art, we heard about someone who took this art form in a totally different direction. Paolo Ballesteros, a Filipino actor and TV host, uses makeup to change his identity, transforming into various Hollywood A-List stars.

What’s striking about his transformations is that he doesn’t seem to use any sort of prosthetics. All he needs to accentuate or hide various aspects of his facial structure is make-up!

More info: Instagram (h/t: elitedaily)

Julia Roberts

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Kim Kardashian

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Katy Perry

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Drew Barrymore

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Rihanna

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Daenerys Targaryen

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Nicole Kidman

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Madonna

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Britney Spears

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Meryl Streep

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Tyra Banks

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Mariah Carey

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Beyonce

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Cameron Diaz

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Audrey Hepburn

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Megan Fox

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Kristen Stewart

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Jessy J

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Ariana Grande

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Taylor Swift

Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Prodigal Son
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Fox’s “Prodigal Son”
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2019
A Deleted House of the Dragon Scene Proves that Baela was Ready for War
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Launches Lollipops For Women’s Private Parts, Sparks Hilarious Reactions
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
Damon Lindelof and Graham Yost at ATX TV Festival
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2017
The Top Five Underrated TV Characters Right Now
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2017
10 Fictional Women that Every Guy Wishes He Could Date
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.