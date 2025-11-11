Guy Uses Makeup To Transform Himself Into Female Hollywood Celebrities

After featuring Eva Senin Pernas’ amazing makeup art, we heard about someone who took this art form in a totally different direction. Paolo Ballesteros, a Filipino actor and TV host, uses makeup to change his identity, transforming into various Hollywood A-List stars.
What’s striking about his transformations is that he doesn’t seem to use any sort of prosthetics. All he needs to accentuate or hide various aspects of his facial structure is make-up!
More info: Instagram (h/t: elitedaily)
Julia Roberts
Kim Kardashian
Katy Perry
Drew Barrymore
Rihanna
Daenerys Targaryen
Nicole Kidman
Jennifer Lawrence
Madonna
Britney Spears
Meryl Streep
Tyra Banks
Mariah Carey
Beyonce
Cameron Diaz
Audrey Hepburn
Megan Fox
Kristen Stewart
Jessy J
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
