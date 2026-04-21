Rob Riggle: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Rob Riggle
April 21, 1970
Louisville, Kentucky, US
56 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Rob Riggle?
Robert Allen Riggle Jr. is an American actor, comedian, and retired Marine officer with a distinctive comedic style. His versatile performances have made him a recognizable face in both television and film.
He first gained widespread attention as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. His sharp wit and military background brought a unique perspective to the satirical news program.
Early Life and Education
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Robert Allen Riggle Jr. moved to Overland Park, Kansas, at age two, where he discovered an early interest in performance through high school radio and TV.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theater and Film from the University of Kansas, later securing a Master of Public Administration from Webster University, even pursuing a pilot’s license before comedy called.
Notable Relationships
Rob Riggle was married to Tiffany Riggle for 21 years before their divorce in 2020, a separation that became publicly tumultuous.
He is currently dating professional golfer Kasia Kay, whom he reportedly met during the second season of the game show Holey Moley in 2020.
Career Highlights
Rob Riggle became widely known as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, where he honed his satirical reporting and appeared in numerous memorable sketches. He also notably starred in films such as The Hangover and 21 Jump Street.
Beyond his comedic acting, Riggle served 23 years in the US Marine Corps, retiring as a lieutenant colonel, and co-hosted the popular mini-golf game show Holey Moley.
Signature Quote
“I love improv so much. Listening. I think that’s the key. When you improvise, you put a lot of pressure on yourself to create, and to be generating information, and trying to be funny, but if you just listen to what’s being said to you, and then react honestly, you generally get better results.”
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