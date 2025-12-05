66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Being a designer – whether it’s interior, graphic, advertising, or public space – takes a lot of creativity and skill. Sure, lots of people are good at their jobs, but only a few might be geniuses. This time, we’re highlighting the best of the best in design: creations so practical and satisfying to look at that one can’t help but say, “Wow.”
The pics come to you from the subreddit whose name we can’t really mention here, but let’s just say that it rhymes with “Design Horn.” It’s a subreddit dedicated to amazing “architectural, graphic, industrial, furniture, & product design.” So scroll down and be inspired or simply marvel at the things the human mind and hands are able to create!
#1 [ad Campaign] Sea’s Biggest Predator- Plastic
#2 A Gate At The Atlanta Botanical Gardens
#3 Save Driving Awareness Ad
#4 Non-Electronic Study Aid Shows Answers When You Push Its Translucent Buttons
#5 Brickwork On Sidewalk Which Turns Into A Public Bench In Shiraz, Iran
#6 Fountains That Look Like Dandelions
#7 The Entrance To A Furniture Store In The USA
#8 Staircase, Apartment Building, Rome, 1977. Designed By Gaetano Rebecchini And Julio Lafuente
#9 My Friend’s Helmet Comes With A Tag For His Blood Group In Case An Accident Happens
#10 This Graphic From The Atlantic. *chef’s Kiss*
#11 A Preschool In My Neighbourhood
#12 Macbeth Advert Poster
#13 A Nature Inspired Electrical Pylon In Estonia
#14 Norway’s Powerlifting Logo Is A Barbell That Looks Like Their Flag
#15 This Orange Juice Cap Didn’t Need To Be So Designed As Such But They Did It Anyway
#16 Hide Restaurant Sign From UK
#17 Japanese Designer Yasuhiro Suzuki Created A Giant Zipper-Shaped Boat That Gives The Illusion Of Unzipping The Water As It Moves
#18 A Wooden Door From The 1930s With An Owl Design In Copenhagen, The Beak Being The Door Knock 📸frans De Waal
#19 My Power Went Out And I Realised This Fridge Magnet Glows In The Dark
#20 Creative Wording
#21 Poster About Reproductive Choice In The US With Stitches As President’s Signature
#22 “It Was This High.” Yahoo Japan’s Banner For Remembering The 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake And Tsunami
#23 A Very Clever Ad For The World Wildlife Fund
#24 Ogilvy Singapore Created This Brain Themed Design For The Economist In 2004
#25 Storm Drain Covers Designed To Look Like Rain Hitting Water
Found in Somerville, MA, near the Union Sq. T stop.
#26 Batman Cover Showing The Villain Penguin When Flipped
#27 This Opticians Advertisement
#28 Gamecube Logo
#29 Samurai Vodka (First Place In The Dieline’s 50 Favorite Liquor Package Designs World Competition)
#30 Japanese Restaurant Ad Leading The Way To The Place
#31 Ad Against Drive Drunk In India
#32 “The Swimmers”, Bathroom Floor Mosaic Tiles By French Atelier Suzanne Manufacture
#33 Love This One
#34 1983 Araldite Glue Print Ad ‘It Also Sticks Handles To Teapots.’
#35 This McDonald’s Ad/Poster
#36 Building Number 909
#37 Impressive Poster For Her By @messypandas
#38 Apple Graphic To Celebrate 20 Years Of Podcasts
#39 Umbrella Stand
#40 Chair Designed Like Water Ripples
#41 The Key Fob For The Hyundai Is The Brand Logo
#42 The Interesting Design Of This Staircase
#43 Nokia N93i. One Of My Favourite 2000’s Era ‘Smart’phones
#44 “American Policies Remain The Same, Only Their Faces Change” — Iranian Poster (2018) Showing Presidents Trump And Obama As One
#45 Amazing Bench(S) Bratislava, Slovakia
#46 Oikos Yogurt Drinks “Shake Well”
#47 Aston Martin Lagonda (1982)
#48 This Billboard Ad For The Studio On Apple TV+
#49 The Midnight Sun Restaurant – Atlanta, Georgia – 1968
Located in Peachtree Center (originally named Garden Mall), the restaurant opened in 1968. Later, the restaurant closed in the late 1980s.
#50 A Signature Designed Like A Sailing Ship (Early 19th Century)
#51 Manufacturing Consent
#52 Canberra (Australia) Bus Stops Are Angled Towards The Direction The Bus Is Coming So You Can See It Approaching
#53 This Cassette Design
#54 The Reception Desk At General Motors Technical Center, 1965
#55 A Captcha-Inspired Mirror Design
#56 The Rear Elevation Of This Architect’s Office
#57 Mercedes Ad
#58 Lined Paper Blanket !
#59 Lacoste Ad
#60 Logo For Local Kuhar Family Farm
#61 The Florida Aquarium’s Sea Change Logo
#62 Local Burger Place’s Graphic Menu
#63 Movie Tickets Look In South Korea
#64 Portrait Of A Lady On Fire Poster
#65 WWII Lithograph By Abram Games At Philadelphia Museum Of Art
#66 Akhavan Historical House In Kashan, Iran
