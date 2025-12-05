66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

by

Being a designer – whether it’s interior, graphic, advertising, or public space – takes a lot of creativity and skill. Sure, lots of people are good at their jobs, but only a few might be geniuses. This time, we’re highlighting the best of the best in design: creations so practical and satisfying to look at that one can’t help but say, “Wow.”

The pics come to you from the subreddit whose name we can’t really mention here, but let’s just say that it rhymes with “Design Horn.” It’s a subreddit dedicated to amazing “architectural, graphic, industrial, furniture, & product design.” So scroll down and be inspired or simply marvel at the things the human mind and hands are able to create!

More info: Reddit

#1 [ad Campaign] Sea’s Biggest Predator- Plastic

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: nazaol

#2 A Gate At The Atlanta Botanical Gardens

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: hot-rod-lincoln638

#3 Save Driving Awareness Ad

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: grandeluua

#4 Non-Electronic Study Aid Shows Answers When You Push Its Translucent Buttons

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: ransoing

#5 Brickwork On Sidewalk Which Turns Into A Public Bench In Shiraz, Iran

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: HangingWithYoMom

#6 Fountains That Look Like Dandelions

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: grandeluua

#7 The Entrance To A Furniture Store In The USA

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: grandeluua

#8 Staircase, Apartment Building, Rome, 1977. Designed By Gaetano Rebecchini And Julio Lafuente

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: SebastianPhr

#9 My Friend’s Helmet Comes With A Tag For His Blood Group In Case An Accident Happens

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: run_the_familyjewels

#10 This Graphic From The Atlantic. *chef’s Kiss*

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Webby1788

#11 A Preschool In My Neighbourhood

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Swanky_muah

#12 Macbeth Advert Poster

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: BouncingPost

#13 A Nature Inspired Electrical Pylon In Estonia

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: ImTheVayne

#14 Norway’s Powerlifting Logo Is A Barbell That Looks Like Their Flag

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: oxwof

#15 This Orange Juice Cap Didn’t Need To Be So Designed As Such But They Did It Anyway

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: rastroboy

#16 Hide Restaurant Sign From UK

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: anikkundu1998

#17 Japanese Designer Yasuhiro Suzuki Created A Giant Zipper-Shaped Boat That Gives The Illusion Of Unzipping The Water As It Moves

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Huge_Macaroon_8728

#18 A Wooden Door From The 1930s With An Owl Design In Copenhagen, The Beak Being The Door Knock 📸frans De Waal

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: brzrk

#19 My Power Went Out And I Realised This Fridge Magnet Glows In The Dark

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: false_serenity

#20 Creative Wording

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: glitterenthusiast76

#21 Poster About Reproductive Choice In The US With Stitches As President’s Signature

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: rustyyryan

#22 “It Was This High.” Yahoo Japan’s Banner For Remembering The 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake And Tsunami

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: UMEBA

#23 A Very Clever Ad For The World Wildlife Fund

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: zzill6

#24 Ogilvy Singapore Created This Brain Themed Design For The Economist In 2004

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

#25 Storm Drain Covers Designed To Look Like Rain Hitting Water

Found in Somerville, MA, near the Union Sq. T stop.

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: rag_bun

#26 Batman Cover Showing The Villain Penguin When Flipped

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: ImYouBut_Better

#27 This Opticians Advertisement

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Coops_tv

#28 Gamecube Logo

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Gentlemau

#29 Samurai Vodka (First Place In The Dieline’s 50 Favorite Liquor Package Designs World Competition)

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Few_Simple9049

#30 Japanese Restaurant Ad Leading The Way To The Place

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Exotic_Particular788

#31 Ad Against Drive Drunk In India

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: mohamed_Elngar21

#32 “The Swimmers”, Bathroom Floor Mosaic Tiles By French Atelier Suzanne Manufacture

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: loggiews

#33 Love This One

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: faysal1234

#34 1983 Araldite Glue Print Ad ‘It Also Sticks Handles To Teapots.’

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: kervokian

#35 This McDonald’s Ad/Poster

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Julczyk0024

#36 Building Number 909

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Pinapple_Juice

#37 Impressive Poster For Her By @messypandas

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Intelligent-Scar-655

#38 Apple Graphic To Celebrate 20 Years Of Podcasts

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: dhdeckard

#39 Umbrella Stand

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: mattandimprov

#40 Chair Designed Like Water Ripples

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: anikkundu1998

#41 The Key Fob For The Hyundai Is The Brand Logo

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Burger_com

#42 The Interesting Design Of This Staircase

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: agariopro365

#43 Nokia N93i. One Of My Favourite 2000’s Era ‘Smart’phones

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: majin_buu03

#44 “American Policies Remain The Same, Only Their Faces Change” — Iranian Poster (2018) Showing Presidents Trump And Obama As One

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: ComradeKimJongUn

#45 Amazing Bench(S) Bratislava, Slovakia

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Sprostee

#46 Oikos Yogurt Drinks “Shake Well”

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: emmalump

#47 Aston Martin Lagonda (1982)

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: ty003

#48 This Billboard Ad For The Studio On Apple TV+

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Chillax_net

#49 The Midnight Sun Restaurant – Atlanta, Georgia – 1968

Located in Peachtree Center (originally named Garden Mall), the restaurant opened in 1968. Later, the restaurant closed in the late 1980s.

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Virtual-Bee7411

#50 A Signature Designed Like A Sailing Ship (Early 19th Century)

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: BritishBeast-

#51 Manufacturing Consent

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: stopothering

#52 Canberra (Australia) Bus Stops Are Angled Towards The Direction The Bus Is Coming So You Can See It Approaching

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Bosuns_Punch

#53 This Cassette Design

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: anikkundu1998

#54 The Reception Desk At General Motors Technical Center, 1965

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#55 A Captcha-Inspired Mirror Design

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Redditor_in_Space

#56 The Rear Elevation Of This Architect’s Office

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Realistic-Care-5502

#57 Mercedes Ad

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: forsaker1212

#58 Lined Paper Blanket !

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: na7oul

#59 Lacoste Ad

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#60 Logo For Local Kuhar Family Farm

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: SEND_NOODLESZ

#61 The Florida Aquarium’s Sea Change Logo

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Expensive_Kangaroo33

#62 Local Burger Place’s Graphic Menu

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: LupahnRed

#63 Movie Tickets Look In South Korea

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: SeaWolf_1

#64 Portrait Of A Lady On Fire Poster

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: Gloryflux

#65 WWII Lithograph By Abram Games At Philadelphia Museum Of Art

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: idontevenknowatall

#66 Akhavan Historical House In Kashan, Iran

66 Times Designers Made The World Just A Little Bit Smarter And Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: SoggyConclusion4674

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Male Coworkers Were Asking This Woman Whether They Were ‘Mansplaining’, So She Created A Chart
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Something Feels Off With That ’90s Show Trailer
3 min read
Jan, 6, 2023
People Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Pets Refusing To Part With Their Favorite Toys, And They’re Too Pure (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Weirdest Secret? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Tearful Bride Can’t Believe The Groom’s Hideous Teeth Are Real, Cries At The Altar
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Wisdom of the Crowd Pilot Episode: Can the Show Make It?
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2017