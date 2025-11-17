“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

The subreddit r/dataisbeautiful truly lives up to its name. From global or internet trends to societal issues, this community covers it all in easy-to-understand visualizations that effectively convey otherwise complex information. Each graph, chart, or map has the potential to uncover patterns, expose correlations, or shed light on various topics. No wonder why as of today, over 19M people appreciate this subreddit.

So if you feel that sometimes life is just too difficult to comprehend, hopefully, this list will make you feel at least somewhat at ease knowing that even the most complex things can be summed up in a beautiful visualization.

To learn more about data and data analysis, Bored Panda reached out to Matthew Mayo, a Data Scientist and the Editor-in-Chief of KDnuggets, the seminal online resource for Data Science, Machine Learning, AI, and Analytics. Read the full interview with Matthew below.

#1 Bolivia’s Infant Mortality Has Dropped Below The World’s Average

Image source: latinometrics

#2 The Bedrock Geology Of North America

Image source: eon_james

#3 The Share Of Latin American Women Going To College And Beyond Has Grown 14x In The Past 50 Years. Men’s Share Is Roughly Ten Years Behind Women’s

Image source: latinometrics

#4 For The First Time, Fewer Than Half Of Americans Say They “Know God Really Exists” And Have “No Doubts About It”

Image source: cingraham

#5 The Percent Of Americans Who Believe Abortion Should Be Illegal (1975-2020)

Image source: thedataracer

#6 If There Were Only 10 People On Earth, This Is How Wealth Would Be Distributed

Image source: rubenbmathisen

#7 The Most Streamed Programs

Image source: Dremarious

#8 Finland Joins NATO, More Than Doubling The Alliance’s Border With Russia

Image source: giteam

#9 A Comparison Of Nato And Russia’s Military Strength

Image source: arshadejaz

#10 São Paulo Cut Its Homicide Rate By 90% And Is Now About As Safe As Boston. Mexico City Is Currently Safer Than Dallas And Denver

Image source: latinometrics

#11 Covid Is The #1 Cop Killer In The United States

Image source: JPAnalyst

#12 The Cost Of Cable vs. Top Streaming Subscriptions

Image source: Dremarious

#13 Does Healthcare Spending Correlate With Life Expectancy?

Image source: latinometrics

#14 Rotten Tomatoes Score Of Movies By Marvel Studios

Image source: keshava7

#15 Norway’s Oil Fund vs. Top 10 Billionaires

Image source: rubenbmathisen

#16 Most Spoken Languages In The World

Image source: neilrkaye

#17 Population Density Of Egypt

Image source: symmy546

#18 Actors/Actresses With The Most Oscar Wins

Image source: giteam

#19 Top Googled Games In Europe, December 2022

Image source: desfirsit

#20 The Rise And Fall (And Rise) Of “Alexa”

Image source: CheeryOaf

#21 How Long Ago Were The Hottest And Coldest Years On Record Around The World

Image source: neilrkaye

#22 Much Of Latin America Has Caught Up To The 90%+ Literacy Rate The Us Has Had Since 1900

Image source: latinometrics

#23 How To Mathematically Win At Rock, Paper, Scissors

Image source: waynehihihi

#24 Do You Belief In Ghosts?

Image source: GradientMetrics

#25 Dating In The Internet Age: 1995 vs. 2017

Image source: CognitiveFeedback

#26 My 2-Month Long Job Search As A Software Engineer With 4 Yeo

Image source: a__side_of_fries

#27 Obesity Rate (%) By Country Over Time

Image source: YakEvery4395

#28 The Popularity Of The Name “Mabel” In The United States Skyrocketed After Gravity Falls Came Out

Image source: Aloiciousss

#29 I Asked 1000 People To Take Their Pic For Free On The Street

Image source: gonzalocdlp

#30 A Detailed Shaded Relief Map Of Manhattan New York Rendered From Lidar Data

Image source: visualgeomatics

#31 Japan’s Work To Reduce Homelessness

Image source: Xsythe

#32 Household Ownership Of Consumer Goods In India

Image source: pratapvardhan

#33 Relative Google Search Interest Of Popular TV Series After Last Episode Air Date

Image source: veleros

#34 U.S. Counties With More People Than The State Of Wyoming

Image source: academiaadvice

#35 Us States Sorted By Life Expectancy, Colored By Biden’s Share Of The 2020 Presidential Election

Image source: DouweOsinga

#36 The Cost Of The 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar Is Astronomical, Even When Comparing To The Gdp Of The Host Country In The Host Year

Image source: Savoy_Cabbage

#37 Global Wealth Inequality In 2021 Visualized By Comparing The Bottom 80% With Increasingly Smaller Groups At The Top Of The Distribution

Image source: rubenbmathisen

#38 Number Of “Birthday” Posts On My Facebook Wall Per Year

Image source: josigold

#39 Price Of Full Tank Of Gasoline (60 L) As A Percentage Of Average Monthly Net Salary Across The World

Image source: kiwi2703

#40 The Probability Of Winning A Battle As An Attacker In The Board Game Risk

Image source: joweich

