50 Photos People Took In The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer (New Pics)

Due to climate change, summers are changing. People today are facing more frequent, longer-lasting, and hotter heat waves than they did before. Not only does it mean that individuals are getting increasingly sweaty and need to crank up the air conditioning more often, but it also poses major and even deadly health threats. 

To show that extreme temperatures are no joke, our team at Bored Panda has compiled yet another list of striking photos of how heat waves affect every living creature and our surroundings. Scroll down to see how people are desperately trying to cope with such brutal weather, and be sure to share some useful tips you know for combating heat with others down below!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with medical expert Dr. Nicole Levine, MD, from Health Strive, who kindly shared some precautions that people should stick to in extreme heat.

#1 Rolled Up To My Parents’ House To Find Them Giving Away Free Water For People And Their Dogs In The Excessive Heatwave In America. I’m Proud To Be Their Daughter

Image source: endlesseffervescense

#2 Stores In Turkey Open Their Doors To Stray Dogs To Escape Extreme Heat. There Is Also One On The Stairs That You Can’t See Well

Image source: bzafs

#3 The Heat Has Them Lined Up For Water Today

Image source: spudseyes

#4 Another Hot Summer Day In London

Image source: SalimHathbul

#5 A Very Hot Day Today In The Center Of Rovaniemi In North Finland (Afternoon The Meter Was Showing +32°C). At The Beach, People Weren´t The Only Ones, Who Needed A Little Cooling

These are reindeer, the domesticated versions of caribous found in North America. They roam free in most areas around North Finland.

Image source: Pekka Niinivaara

#6 117 Degrees In Arizona Today. Melted The Blinds In My House

Image source: DeliciousKing99

#7 Life Hack

Image source: bndrvisuals

#8 Safe To Say This Is One Of My Favorite Customers, Greets Me Occasionally With Cold Water

Well, today he left three of them for me (two frozen)! Makes a world of difference in 97-degree weather… Thank you, sir!

The note says: “To mail lady or man. Thank you for delivering mail in such horrible heat! Stay hydrated and shaded when you can. Thank you!! 3 waters all yours.”

Image source: coopin05

#9 It’s So Hot That My Rear-View Mirror Is Sliding Down The Windshield

Image source: Hollowolf15

#10 During This Southern California Heatwave, My Local Grocery Store Has Coolers Filled With Complimentary Water Bottles At Each Entrance

Image source: eddrriley

#11 Maybe A Wax Lincoln Sculpture Wasn’t The Best Idea During DC’s First Week Of Summer Heat

Image source: kirk_bado

#12 We Are In A Terrible Heatwave. People Are Selling Used AC Units For $1000+ Online. Our Neighbors Just Installed Central Air So They Gave Us These Cooling Beauties

Image source: a27j27k27

#13 My Pens Are Melting

Image source: maddog18476

#14 Tales Of Heatwave Madness. The Floor Turned To Lava

Image source: MoukiKoutouki

#15 My Wife Is So Happy Her Contraption Worked After Leaving Her Flowers Alone For A Week In The 100-Degree Texas Heat

Image source: K1D_Dynamite

#16 This Bottle Of Sparkling Water I Left In My Truck All Day

Image source: hedwaterboy

#17 The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign, So It Looks Like Its Heavy Metal Style

Image source: dave_wigwam

#18 It’s 102 Degrees In NJ Right Now, Just Saw Someone Putting Ice Water Bottles Out For People At My Train Station

Image source: Cheddar18

#19 He Needed Sunglasses. My Neighbor’s Dog Trying To Beat The Heat, And Sun. It’s 91 Outside

Image source: YZXFILE

#20 It’s So Hot That Even Cadbury Blocks Need To Sit Down

Image source: Ors1

#21 This Guy In His Cooling Fan Jacket In 36-Degree Tokyo Heat

Image source: uzi1102

#22 My Son’s Watercolors Got Left In The Sun, And They Shrank Into Round Balls

Image source: studteaing

#23 It’s Too Hot Outside

Image source: reddit.com

#24 My AC Broke. We’re In A Heatwave Of 100°F For The Next Week. She Keeps Taking All The Air

Image source: Successful-Snow-562

#25 I Had To Let My Mom Borrow My Crocs Because Her Sandals Melted

Image source: candydulce143

#26 Forgot The Dollar Store Air Horn In The Sun On The Dash Of My Truck

Image source: mrstoness

#27 Sometimes, If The Heat Is High, Corn Can Be Infected By A Fungus That Causes The Kernels To Expand And Become The Delicious Delicacy Known As Huitlacoche

This is eaten, usually as a filling, in quesadillas and other tortilla-based foods and soups.

Image source: GoldenChinchilla

#28 A Pub In Loughborough Handing Out Free Ice Water In A UK Heatwave

Image source: Impromptu_Bagel

#29 Sun Through The Skylight Is A Direct Hit To The Record Player

Image source: jordan_chez

#30 Taco Bell Sign Melting In Phoenix, AZ

Image source: jelkins9

#31 On Public Transport In Hot Weather, Take A USB Desk Fan. Most Buses Here Have USB Chargers For Phones. Plug It In, Turn It Upside Down, And Hang It On The Empty Seat In Front

Image source: BloodAngel1982

#32 Candles Left Outside During A Heatwave

Image source: FireSilicon

#33 My Vitamin Gummies Melted In The Texas Heat During Transit, And It’s Not Eligible For A Refund

I guess I’ll get a spoon and chisel out a serving every day…

Image source: AlloyComics

#34 Burned Myself On My Seatbelt. Apparently, My Car Is 170 On The Dash Right Now

Image source: TakeMyL

#35 This Is How Hot It Is In New Orleans

Image source: kschwa7

#36 It’s Called An AZ Summer

Image source: astridgalvan

#37 My Neighbors Have A Fan For Their Dog Because We Are Melting

Image source: brainlessbach

#38 This Heat Is Wicked

Image source: AllontheBoard

#39 We’re Cooked (Literally)

Image source: Shiv_ansh_st

#40 Apartment AC Went Out During The Recent Texas Heatwave And Management Doesn’t Want To Fix It

Image source: emirrdz06

#41 It’s Supposed To Be 108 Degrees Today And This Was Sitting At An Intersection In My Neighborhood. Thank You, Neighbor, For Looking Out For All Of Us

Image source: hoosermama1974

#42 Arizona Problems. Left My Credit Card In My Car, And It Melted

Image source: nkemp1990

#43 My Shoe Melted In My Room In The Summer Heat And, Now It Looks Like Caramel

Image source: Beans_In_The_Dark

#44 My Bottle Of Soft Gel Pills Melted Together In The Cupboard. They Are Now Impossible To Separate

Image source: HooperHairPuff

#45 Sandals Melting In Heatwave

Image source: Vedran Benić

#46 Welcome To Australian Summer. Had To Pop My Hook In The Fridge Because The Handle Started To Get Soft From The Heat

Has anyone else had this problem? Had these for most of last year, but I guess they missed the heatwave (was 36°C here today – luckily not the 38°C it was meant to be)

Image source: Tense_Spence

#47 The Glass On Our Outdoor Furniture Just Spontaneously Shattered In The Heat

Image source: fishcakes1979

#48 Trying To Frost A Cake In A Heatwave Feels Like That Scene From A Sleeping Beauty

Luckily, it turned out okay in the end, but there were many trips to the fridge and freezer along the way.

Image source: Bottomisbest

#49 The Heat Today Baked The Pine Sap Out Of My Newly Painted Deck

Image source: phantomjellybeans

#50 So Hot Today That The Adhesive Holding My Dad’s Phone Together Melted

Image source: roffe001

