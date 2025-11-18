50 Photos People Took In The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer (New Pics)

Due to climate change, summers are changing. People today are facing more frequent, longer-lasting, and hotter heat waves than they did before. Not only does it mean that individuals are getting increasingly sweaty and need to crank up the air conditioning more often, but it also poses major and even deadly health threats.
To show that extreme temperatures are no joke, our team at Bored Panda has compiled yet another list of striking photos of how heat waves affect every living creature and our surroundings. Scroll down to see how people are desperately trying to cope with such brutal weather, and be sure to share some useful tips you know for combating heat with others down below!
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with medical expert Dr. Nicole Levine, MD, from Health Strive, who kindly shared some precautions that people should stick to in extreme heat.
#1 Rolled Up To My Parents’ House To Find Them Giving Away Free Water For People And Their Dogs In The Excessive Heatwave In America. I’m Proud To Be Their Daughter
Image source: endlesseffervescense
#2 Stores In Turkey Open Their Doors To Stray Dogs To Escape Extreme Heat. There Is Also One On The Stairs That You Can’t See Well
Image source: bzafs
#3 The Heat Has Them Lined Up For Water Today
Image source: spudseyes
#4 Another Hot Summer Day In London
Image source: SalimHathbul
#5 A Very Hot Day Today In The Center Of Rovaniemi In North Finland (Afternoon The Meter Was Showing +32°C). At The Beach, People Weren´t The Only Ones, Who Needed A Little Cooling
These are reindeer, the domesticated versions of caribous found in North America. They roam free in most areas around North Finland.
Image source: Pekka Niinivaara
#6 117 Degrees In Arizona Today. Melted The Blinds In My House
Image source: DeliciousKing99
#7 Life Hack
Image source: bndrvisuals
#8 Safe To Say This Is One Of My Favorite Customers, Greets Me Occasionally With Cold Water
Well, today he left three of them for me (two frozen)! Makes a world of difference in 97-degree weather… Thank you, sir!
The note says: “To mail lady or man. Thank you for delivering mail in such horrible heat! Stay hydrated and shaded when you can. Thank you!! 3 waters all yours.”
Image source: coopin05
#9 It’s So Hot That My Rear-View Mirror Is Sliding Down The Windshield
Image source: Hollowolf15
#10 During This Southern California Heatwave, My Local Grocery Store Has Coolers Filled With Complimentary Water Bottles At Each Entrance
Image source: eddrriley
#11 Maybe A Wax Lincoln Sculpture Wasn’t The Best Idea During DC’s First Week Of Summer Heat
Image source: kirk_bado
#12 We Are In A Terrible Heatwave. People Are Selling Used AC Units For $1000+ Online. Our Neighbors Just Installed Central Air So They Gave Us These Cooling Beauties
Image source: a27j27k27
#13 My Pens Are Melting
Image source: maddog18476
#14 Tales Of Heatwave Madness. The Floor Turned To Lava
Image source: MoukiKoutouki
#15 My Wife Is So Happy Her Contraption Worked After Leaving Her Flowers Alone For A Week In The 100-Degree Texas Heat
Image source: K1D_Dynamite
#16 This Bottle Of Sparkling Water I Left In My Truck All Day
Image source: hedwaterboy
#17 The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign, So It Looks Like Its Heavy Metal Style
Image source: dave_wigwam
#18 It’s 102 Degrees In NJ Right Now, Just Saw Someone Putting Ice Water Bottles Out For People At My Train Station
Image source: Cheddar18
#19 He Needed Sunglasses. My Neighbor’s Dog Trying To Beat The Heat, And Sun. It’s 91 Outside
Image source: YZXFILE
#20 It’s So Hot That Even Cadbury Blocks Need To Sit Down
Image source: Ors1
#21 This Guy In His Cooling Fan Jacket In 36-Degree Tokyo Heat
Image source: uzi1102
#22 My Son’s Watercolors Got Left In The Sun, And They Shrank Into Round Balls
Image source: studteaing
#23 It’s Too Hot Outside
Image source: reddit.com
#24 My AC Broke. We’re In A Heatwave Of 100°F For The Next Week. She Keeps Taking All The Air
Image source: Successful-Snow-562
#25 I Had To Let My Mom Borrow My Crocs Because Her Sandals Melted
Image source: candydulce143
#26 Forgot The Dollar Store Air Horn In The Sun On The Dash Of My Truck
Image source: mrstoness
#27 Sometimes, If The Heat Is High, Corn Can Be Infected By A Fungus That Causes The Kernels To Expand And Become The Delicious Delicacy Known As Huitlacoche
This is eaten, usually as a filling, in quesadillas and other tortilla-based foods and soups.
Image source: GoldenChinchilla
#28 A Pub In Loughborough Handing Out Free Ice Water In A UK Heatwave
Image source: Impromptu_Bagel
#29 Sun Through The Skylight Is A Direct Hit To The Record Player
Image source: jordan_chez
#30 Taco Bell Sign Melting In Phoenix, AZ
Image source: jelkins9
#31 On Public Transport In Hot Weather, Take A USB Desk Fan. Most Buses Here Have USB Chargers For Phones. Plug It In, Turn It Upside Down, And Hang It On The Empty Seat In Front
Image source: BloodAngel1982
#32 Candles Left Outside During A Heatwave
Image source: FireSilicon
#33 My Vitamin Gummies Melted In The Texas Heat During Transit, And It’s Not Eligible For A Refund
I guess I’ll get a spoon and chisel out a serving every day…
Image source: AlloyComics
#34 Burned Myself On My Seatbelt. Apparently, My Car Is 170 On The Dash Right Now
Image source: TakeMyL
#35 This Is How Hot It Is In New Orleans
Image source: kschwa7
#36 It’s Called An AZ Summer
Image source: astridgalvan
#37 My Neighbors Have A Fan For Their Dog Because We Are Melting
Image source: brainlessbach
#38 This Heat Is Wicked
Image source: AllontheBoard
#39 We’re Cooked (Literally)
Image source: Shiv_ansh_st
#40 Apartment AC Went Out During The Recent Texas Heatwave And Management Doesn’t Want To Fix It
Image source: emirrdz06
#41 It’s Supposed To Be 108 Degrees Today And This Was Sitting At An Intersection In My Neighborhood. Thank You, Neighbor, For Looking Out For All Of Us
Image source: hoosermama1974
#42 Arizona Problems. Left My Credit Card In My Car, And It Melted
Image source: nkemp1990
#43 My Shoe Melted In My Room In The Summer Heat And, Now It Looks Like Caramel
Image source: Beans_In_The_Dark
#44 My Bottle Of Soft Gel Pills Melted Together In The Cupboard. They Are Now Impossible To Separate
Image source: HooperHairPuff
#45 Sandals Melting In Heatwave
Image source: Vedran Benić
#46 Welcome To Australian Summer. Had To Pop My Hook In The Fridge Because The Handle Started To Get Soft From The Heat
Has anyone else had this problem? Had these for most of last year, but I guess they missed the heatwave (was 36°C here today – luckily not the 38°C it was meant to be)
Image source: Tense_Spence
#47 The Glass On Our Outdoor Furniture Just Spontaneously Shattered In The Heat
Image source: fishcakes1979
#48 Trying To Frost A Cake In A Heatwave Feels Like That Scene From A Sleeping Beauty
Luckily, it turned out okay in the end, but there were many trips to the fridge and freezer along the way.
Image source: Bottomisbest
#49 The Heat Today Baked The Pine Sap Out Of My Newly Painted Deck
Image source: phantomjellybeans
#50 So Hot Today That The Adhesive Holding My Dad’s Phone Together Melted
Image source: roffe001
Follow Us