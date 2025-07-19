Controversial Pictures of Painted Cats

by

Controversy sells big time – and if you publish a book that in the reviews is called “so weird that it’s sort of irresistible” – then you’re doomed to go down the road of success. That’s what happened to a New Zealand author Burton Silver and illustrator Heather Busch, after the release of their comedy cat photo book “Why Paint Cats: The Ethics of Feline Aesthetics,” a collection of bizarrely colored portraits of adorable cats.

The book was designed to mock the current global obsession with cats. However, the irony is not a strong universal suit of the cat lovers worldwide, so the book was both loathed as much as praise. The stunning photo editing done on the cute cats was confused for real paint on their fur, which also added to the criticism of discontent cat people.

Silver and Busch strongly argue that none of the feline models was hurt during the making of the book, and all the vibrant cat fur colors and effects are made using Photoshop.

Available on: Amazon.com

