50 Adorable Photos Of Pets Who Were Recently Adopted That Just Might Melt Your Heart (April Edition)

When you rescue a pet, are you really saving them or are they rescuing you? Many pet owners might argue that the power of pet adoption brings many benefits to both the owner and the animal alike, so there’s no reason not to consider rescuing when you’re ready to bring a non-human baby into your life!
Below, we’ve gathered some of Reddit’s most precious photos of pets that have recently been adopted to fill your day with some joy, pandas. From teeny tiny kittens to puppies that will melt your heart, enjoy viewing these pics, and keep reading to find conversations we were lucky enough to have with Kirsty from Helping Dogs & Cats UK Rescue and Alex from Almost Home Dog Rescue.
#1 I Adopted Moogie (10-20yrs) On Saturday After She Was Returned To The Shelter After One Night For Being “Too Old And Sickly.” She Is Partially Blind And Deaf, Has Bad Teeth, And Has Multiple Mammary Tumors. She Is Perfect
Image source: pterodactylpoke
#2 I Went To Target To Get Cupcakes And Found Her In The Parking Lot Roaming Around. After Several Weeks Of Looking For Her Parents, Getting Her Fixed And Chipped (She Didn’t Have One)… Cupcake, I Believe, Is Finally Happy
Image source: SharkyRivethead
#3 Together Forever
Image source: TrashProfessional679
#4 My First Pet Cat Ever. Welcome Home Maxwell!
Image source: Phnx0608
#5 I Just Adopted This Sweet Guy Today And I Wanted To Show The World How Beautiful He Is
Image source: alexanderjessica500
#6 We Adopted A Rare Pupper Last Weekend. She’s A Medical Rescue And Has Had A Very Tough Road. Meet Angie!
Image source: rainbowpuplove
#7 I Just Adopted A Little Voidlet
Image source: TheEmeraldDodo
#8 I Was Adopted And Today I Was Able To Pay It Forward
His name is Chase, after my favorite baseball player growing up. I’ve waited so long to have a place that allowed pets. It’s life changing.
Image source: Fiveholefrisky
#9 Notmycat Wandered Into My Workplace, Started Meowing At Everyone And Then Took A Nap. My Manager Is Taking Her Home
Image source: Hdleney
#10 Just Adopted This Sweet Pup!! Magnolia ❤️
Image source: xl60
#11 Wasn’t Expecting To Do This Today
I jokingly sent a link to some GSD puppies that were available to a friend who just adopted recently. Then I checked the humane society website and well..
Image source: CyberMattSecure
#12 (Oc) I Was Playing Some Games On The PC With Friends. Heard A Little Meow Next To Me And This Is What I Saw (I Adopted Her Less Than A Week Before This Photo Was Taken)
Image source: MrFluffyNL
#13 Just Brought This Guy Home, His Name Is Philip 😻 [oc]
Image source: BumWars
#14 Our Girl Rosie On The Way Home From The Shelter
Image source: OverlyBombastic2
#15 Today I Adopted My First Dachshund! Welcome Home Marcy!
Image source: Ienjoymango2
#16 I Finally Adopted My First Dog! This Is Knight And I Love Him So Much
Image source: atleastmycatlovesme7
#17 Meet Jasper 🖤 We Adopted This Little Weirdo Recently
Image source: summerchild__
#18 Girlfriend And I Adopted Our First Kitty Yesterday. Say Hi To Poe!
Image source: drumeatsleep
#19 This Saturday At 3:30 A.m. I Found A Rabbit On 17th Street And Now It’s Our Pet
Image source: BeastModeLLC
#20 A Rescue Puppy We Adopted This Last Weekend. Her Name Is Mini And Mom Is Border Collie But Unsure Of Dad!
Image source: sxzzyw
#21 Finally Adopted Another Cat After Losing My 20-Year-Old Last Summer
Image source: Anchiladda
#22 Our First Puppy Together (15 Wks). I Think She Likes It Here
Image source: SilkyPhoenix461
#23 My Mother-In-Law Just Adopted This Adorable Little Furry Ball Of Crazy On Thursday. Meet Lily!
Image source: mizzle87
#24 Did I Accidentally Adopt A Shrimp? [oc]
Image source: PLOnoobster
#25 Saved This Little Guy Yesterday
Image source: Thistlessly
#26 Just Adopted A Kitten That Screams At Me Every Time I Shower, Is There A Reason???
Image source: peachismose
#27 Just Adopted Tom O’malley And Within A Span Of 24 Hours He Learned How To Open Doors, Cabinets And Scale My Entire Closet! Any Suggestions For Cat Proofing The House Is Appreciated!
Image source: Xxrdy2diexX
#28 No One Was Adopting The Little One. So We Welcomed Zelda To Be With Keia
Image source: lemmiewinxs
#29 New Cat I Got , They Told Me She May Hide For A While At First . But She Isn’t. She Is Loving Life And Roaming The Whole House Like She Owns The Place
Image source: TravisB34
#30 We Adopted These Boys Last Night And They’re Already Making Themselves Comfy In The Sink!
Image source: knittykitty26
#31 My Dad Found This Kitten Alone And Wounded, So He Brought Her Home
Image source: iloveabss
#32 Say Hello To My New Stink Bomb, Hugo
Image source: esmeralduuhhh
#33 Two Days After We Adopted Him
Image source: Geop1984
#34 My First 24 Hours With Handsome!
Image source: gracefultornado
#35 I Love My Little Maniac! I Adopted Her Without Knowing Her Age Or What She Looked Like. She Needed A Home And I Needed A New Bestie
Image source: pupoksestra
#36 Adopted Three Kitties
Image source: n4800
#37 Just Adopted This Little Girl. Everyone Meet Nala (2nd Picture Shows The Name Checks Out)
Image source: TakeTheMelvins
#38 Dumped Baby
Image source: OldPaleontologist987
#39 More Pictures Of My Two Little Bundles Of Joys Because I Finally Achieved My Childhood Dream Of Adopting My Own Cat(S) And I Am Ecstatic About It
Image source: weresostarv1ng
#40 Meet Bruno He’s 4 Months Old Adopted From The Shelter I’m Almost 100 Percent Sure He’s Partially Deaf If Not Completely Waiting On Results From Wisdom Dna Should Be Anyday Now Curious What Everyone Thinks He May Be!!
Image source: LostBug8870
#41 Newest Member Of The Family Collected Just Now 😍
Image source: Educational_Knee9924
#42 My Little Kitten Being Cute After We Adopted Her(Oc)
Image source: Trans_Zigzagoon
#43 Say Hello To My New Puppy!
Image source: PepperMintDogs
#44 My First Orange Boy, Toulouse
Image source: fleischio
#45 Need Some Advice. Just Adopted This Pair! They Were Preening Each Other The Entire Ride Home
Image source: thegodamn
#46 Say Hello To Nero, Our New Baby!
Image source: SonnySonrisa
#47 [oc] Sooo.. I Got A Pet During Medical Residency. My First Ever Pet!
Image source: waspy7
#48 Unnamed Shelter Sic Won’t Be Without A Name For Much Longer! He’s Been Adopted!
Image source: ughkoh
#49 Just Adopted My First Sic!
Image source: NoDig1830
#50 Just Got Her Today, Name Is Lily
Image source: Crazy-Budget1863
