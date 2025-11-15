Hey Pandas, What Was One Time That You Weren’t 100% Listening And You Said Something That You Regret? (Closed)

Share that one or few moments where you regretted fake-listening to others.
#1
Was talking to a friend and not really listening, (kinda have a habit of zoning out in conversations) any way they told me their dog died and I said, ¨mhm that´ś nice¨ OH BOY DO I REGRET THAT
#2
I wasn’t listening to my teacher on Zoom and then suddenly she said, “Euna, what was your answer for Question 2?” I freaked.
#3
Sorry, I wasn’t listening. What did you say?
#4
At one point I was at Waffle House, and the waitress was talking to us as we were finishing our food. My mom was showing me some makeup ideas and she just gave me her phone and said to scroll through and look at it. So I was scrolling through and the lady was talking about her daughter and how she just had a son who died shortly after he was born and I only heard “my daughter had a son who was born earlier” and I said “oh how sweet” and my dad kicked me on the leg and said “he died” and I was like “oh my God I’m so sorry” but luckily she didn’t hear me and she just kept talking.
#5
I was talking to a friend but I was zoning off and she said her mum died and I said OMG THATS SO COOL…….
#6
i was walking my lil bros friend back to his home, a man with a dog passes by and i thought he was his neighbor so i said ¨go with your neighbor!!!!¨ later realized the dog was the neighbor. the man…was his dad..
