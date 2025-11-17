Hey Pandas, Are You, Or Have You, Ever Been In A Relationship?

by

Just curious. Don’t mean to upset anyone.

#1

I’m in a relationship with my boyfriend who lives in England. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever known, he makes me so happy.

#2

I would love to add a meme to describe my answer. But yes in a few. One bad one that was good but ended badly. But from all I have learned something valuable. Ill a*s the meme below

#3

Not currently, never before, but maybe soon :D

#4

No

#5

No, but I want to be, but probably never will. Always have been treated as unlovable and like a robot and put into situations which attaining a relationship is impossible. Also, I’m attracted to people differently than the majority experiences it.

#6

yep! actually surprisingly in one rn :))

#7

Yep! I’m in a really great relationship right now! I’m so lucky that’s the small choices I’ve made in my life has led me to my boyfriend! We recently celebrated our 1 year anniversary :)

#8

Never… I just got rejected :/

#9

Yes, in fact my wedding with good was just last week 🤯🤯🤯

#10

I was in a relationship for one day. She dumped me via her friend, and her personality did a full 180. She went from being nice, to stereotypical mean girl. My best friend now has a crush on her.

#11

No and….no. I’m not ready to date. I’m only in middle school, it just seems ridiculous and unnecessary right now. No offense to other middle schoolers who are dating ofc. Also I don’t really want to date until I’ve figured out my sexuality a bit better because I very rarely get crushes but do want to eventually be in a relationship.

