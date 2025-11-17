Hey Pandas, Are You, Or Have You, Ever Been In A Relationship?

Just curious. Don’t mean to upset anyone.
#1
I’m in a relationship with my boyfriend who lives in England. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever known, he makes me so happy.
#2
I would love to add a meme to describe my answer. But yes in a few. One bad one that was good but ended badly. But from all I have learned something valuable. Ill a*s the meme below
#3
Not currently, never before, but maybe soon :D
#4
No
#5
No, but I want to be, but probably never will. Always have been treated as unlovable and like a robot and put into situations which attaining a relationship is impossible. Also, I’m attracted to people differently than the majority experiences it.
#6
yep! actually surprisingly in one rn :))
#7
Yep! I’m in a really great relationship right now! I’m so lucky that’s the small choices I’ve made in my life has led me to my boyfriend! We recently celebrated our 1 year anniversary :)
#8
Never… I just got rejected :/
#9
Yes, in fact my wedding with good was just last week 🤯🤯🤯
#10
I was in a relationship for one day. She dumped me via her friend, and her personality did a full 180. She went from being nice, to stereotypical mean girl. My best friend now has a crush on her.
#11
No and….no. I’m not ready to date. I’m only in middle school, it just seems ridiculous and unnecessary right now. No offense to other middle schoolers who are dating ofc. Also I don’t really want to date until I’ve figured out my sexuality a bit better because I very rarely get crushes but do want to eventually be in a relationship.
Follow Us