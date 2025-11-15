29 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Group

For sure, living in 2021 can be exhausting sometimes. Society requires extra attention as nowadays, we’re expected to behave, react and look a certain way. The majority of us are already used to this idea, and we’re simply getting on with our days, doing things we might hate.
This article covers what online users have to say about this exact matter but in a more entertaining and relatable way. Things that are not overly personal, but for sure most people hate doing.
More specifically, the Reddit user that goes by the name @DionSinghLanda decided to brighten up our grey days and ask the online community, “what’s something you’re sure everyone is just pretending to like?” The post itself received over 22,500 upvotes, nearly 16,000 comments and a flaming hot discussion about the things most of us hate doing!
Scroll down to read some of the best answers and comment on your favorite ones.
#1
Influencers.
Seriously. Who the hell cares what the very few chosen/popular people are saying and doing, and what they’re shilling?
My life has enough drama with just myself and my family and friends.
Image source: OpinionBearSF, Garry Knight
#2
Bars or restaurants where nobody can hear eachother
I can’t understand why people put up with that. Also as a foreigner it’s 10x worse. Evenings like that just depress me.
Image source: claraclara000, Steven Lilley
#3
Getting absolutely f@#$%^g wasted to the point you pass out and lose all memory of it the next day.
Image source: infinityking1, Mike Burns
#4
Flat Earth Theory. I don’t believe you. You don’t really think that. You’re pretending for the sake of obstinacy.
Image source: EarthExile, Tim Bartel
#5
Outrage. Social media has turned pretended outrage into a spectator sport, and we don’t seem to be able to look away. And yet, if you actually get any two people in a room together, without an audience to play to, just about anyone will get along with anyone. I make exceptions for actual psychopaths, but those are far, far less common than what Twitter would lead us to believe.
Image source: DeadFyre, Kurayba
#6
Like and share – 1 like = 1 prayer
No Rebecca – you don’t really care about this family/child/person etc.! Stop pretending!
Image source: Apprehensive_Tea8686, Miguelb
#7
Hustle culture.
Overworking every day, in every aspect of life, has to burn you out. I think it gets to a point of vindictive “I suffered and so must you”, as well as weird masochism. You can be successful while maintaining boundaries, erasing them just sets a new and unattainable “normal”.
To anyone out there busting your a%@ working three jobs to survive, this isn’t directed at you! I’m talking about people who are relatively comfy, but throw their entire identity into work martyrdom. And bosses who use those people to work the rest of us to death.
Image source: miss_kimba, City of Boston Mayor’s Office
#8
I’ll tell you something that people are pretending to hate, Nickelback.
Someone decided they didn’t care for them, and that’s fine. Others just piled on because they didn’t wanna be the ones who liked Nickelback. But you don’t really hate them, you just do as you’re told.
Image source: brandinho5, Angela Dietrich
#9
Pregnancy. In any other context the vast majority of women would hate gaining massive amounts of weight, puking, skin mapped with scars from blowing up so rapidly, feet and face swelling, nipples darkening and expanding, crying spells, etc. Obviously many are excited about the product of it, but I genuinely don’t believe all the women who say “I LOVE pregnancy! I LOVE getting fat and feeling like I have the flu for nine months! I feel so beautiful!”
Image source: stranaya, Bridget Coila
#10
Working a corporate job and using phrases like “manage client expectations” and “circle back” and pretending to care about things that are absolutely irrelevant and meaningless to anything that actually matters in life.
Image source: Ambiguous-Insect, Governor Mark Dayton
#11
Most of the “popular” Netflix original shows…Tiger King wasn’t that great, we were all just bored in quarantine!
Image source: ArlingtonAmorette, Henry Burrows
#12
Church on Sunday.
Everyone is always like, “I’m filled with joy, i love Church!”. You look at the faces, no ones body language says joy.
I think everyone is lying to everyone else, no one enjoys it like that. They’re all just to afraid to be the first one to say, ‘No im not happy today my house burned down we got issues Jesus…’
Yes, I’m Catholic.
Image source: redditsdeadcanary, Paul_the_Seeker
#13
Stringskip said:
Waking up early in the morning to work out.
MungoJennie replied:
Waking up early, full stop.
Image source: Stringskip, David Howard
#14
bubbles2pop said:
Employer’s holiday parties
adventuresquirtle replied:
My office tried to be “trendy” and appeal to millennials so we had cold Chipotle catering and White Claws in trash cans full of ice.
Image source: bubbles2pop, Wade Rockett
#15
“Share or bad luck” type s@#t.
You could be my closest friend if you put something like that on my page I lose some level of respect for you, grow up.
“I don’t usually do these things but I have a job interview coming up!!!” Falling for s@#$%y reshare bait haphazardly thrown together in MsPaint isn’t going to help you.
Horoscopes too but those kinda fall under spiritualistic(?) stuff which is none of my business.
Image source: Homo-Homie, Troykelly
#16
missjett97 said:
Getting roasted on r/roastme
Sincerely, I’m too sensitive for that
MeropeRedpath replied:
I absolutely agree. That sub is full of posters engaging in self harm and I find it really unhealthy.
Friends roasting you don’t press on the buttons they know will hurt (if they do – they’re not your friends), and they know you enough that if you allow it it can be all in good fun.
Complete strangers on the internet are not going to have the knowledge to not hurt you and you cannot trust them to not have malicious intent.
That sub is bad news all around.
Image source: missjett97, Frederick Dennstedt
#17
DreamQueen710 said:
Their health insurance policies.
Pokabrows replied:
In America I think it’s just because they’re grateful to have something, anything, to help deal with healthcare costs and allow them to afford to get treated when something goes wrong.
When plenty of people sleep on the floor even a mattress made out of straw seems like an amazing thing.
Image source: DreamQueen710, Roman Harak
#18
Not everyone but those people who keep saying they want everyone to stop working from home and return to the office. I just can’t believe that they’re not just shilling for some sort of profit.
Image source: TimeToLoseIt16, Peter Dowley
#19
Turquoise1720 said:
Shows like masked singer and the like.
ChainsawPlankton replied:
it might be fun if there was like a condensed version or something. they just spend too long blabbing on about who it might be and just name dropping countless celebs inbetween performances.
Image source: Turquoise1720, Les Chatfield
#20
Watching golf on TV
Like playing golf is fine and I believe exhausted dads like having a reason to sit inside and zone out on the weekends but outside of its role as a socially acceptable white noise delivery system I refuse to believe anyone enjoys it.
Image source: Frank_Lloyd_Trite, Jaysin Trevino
#21
EvitaPuppy said:
Facebook. Everyone who has quit it is happier.
ProlongedMaintenance replied:
I think I must use Facebook differently than everyone who says they’re life was better after they quit FB. I feel like it doesn’t affect my life much.
I see my friend post fun stuff about their lives and I see my community complain about stuff in the community group. I also found out why the police are down the road etc.
Besides news comments, it’s pretty tame.
Image source: EvitaPuppy, George Redgrave
#22
Big celebs when they get bad plastic surgery. They’re like “I love my new face” and I just don’t buy it.
I do feel really bad when they over-do it due to all the pressure and then they’re just trying to save face (pun intended) and make things feel okay… I guess I just hate when they get this hype and media support like “yes, their face is great! THIS IS WHAT IS HOT NOW!”
It makes me feel so crazy. Like what am I not understanding?
Image source: 1000spiderz, Navy Medicine
#23
anon_a-miss said:
Vacationing with extended family.
Lumber-Jacked replied:
My wife’s sister is getting married in Mexico and invited us all to her resort wedding. Now I like my SIL and her future husband, but the rest of my in-laws are terrible and all I can think is it’s going to be the most money I’ve ever spent to not have fun.
Me and my wife either need to stay in the hotel room the entire time or pay for as many off-resort activities as we can to keep away from the rest of the family.
Image source: anon_a-miss, Faungg’s photos
#24
As a teen, I was so gay that I thought all men were pretending to like women to fit in. I could not even fathom how anyone couldn’t be so horny over men that your knees tremble. Women did nothing for me. And my feelings were so overwhelming that it was hard to imagine the other guys feeling any other way.
Image source: wad11656 , GoToVan
#25
No_Yesterday_3344 said:
The taste of hard liqour that is not in a mixed drink.
pickles_and_ketchup replied:
I’ll admit liking whiskey on the rocks or neat, but it has to be a high quality one.
I’ll also admit it was an acquired taste.
Image source: No_Yesterday_3344, Jamin Gray
#26
AmberinAZ said:
Small talk.
Chicero replied:
The difference in energy of trying to force small talk, or just give me something to do is crazy. I can talk with the best of them, but if I don’t have a reason to you might as well give up because I will state at a walk for an hour rather than talk.
Image source: AmberinAZ, Governor Earl Ray Tomblin
#27
EntrepreneurCandid92 said:
Children’s art
friz_CHAMP replied:
My 4 year old son drew a picture of me and him. It’s horrible, but I love it. The fact he likes me enough to draw us together makes it worth framing his garage quality art.
Image source: EntrepreneurCandid92, Denise Krebs
#28
CorporateDeathBurger said:
Mumble rap. There’s just no way….
Snuff_Film_At_Eleven replied:
I’m an English major word snob who loves Aesop Rock and all that other s@#t but you are damn right I zone out to mumble rap. The beats are fun and the performance tends to be energetic and that’s all you need. I don’t give a s@#t if it’s not blowing my mind with layered meanings and metaphors.
Sometimes you just want to chill out and drink Miller Lite. You can’t ONLY sit and sip Pliny the Elders and Dark Lord stouts.
Image source: Corporate Deaht Burger, Travis Rigel Lukas Hornung
#29
Ok so I keep having this thought that what if nobody was actually religious. Like there’s people that pretend to be religious to avoid being made fun of and stuff right? But what if everyone was like that. And please don’t take this as disrespect for any religion.
Image source: Superb-Bother7058, Aaron Fulkerson
