During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend’s Life And Here’s 20 Of Them

2021 has been a rough year for everyone, but for me, it started with a breakdown, which put pay to a career in teaching, spanning nearly two decades. During the early months of the year, it was hard to move forward, so I spent time with my best friend, Debbie whilst recuperating. It was during these times that I would notice incidents that made me smile or laugh, which in turn began allowing me to heal.
Some of these moments stayed with me and in order to help me think more positively, I began to create small cartoon strips, with Debbie as the titular character. Thus “A Lil’ Bit Witchy” was born. I feel lucky to have been able to have someone like Debbie in my life and to me, these cartoons have become almost like a diary of my recovery. I hope you enjoy them.
More info: Instagram | andycasestudios.com
