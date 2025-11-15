During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend’s Life And Here’s 20 Of Them

by

2021 has been a rough year for everyone, but for me, it started with a breakdown, which put pay to a career in teaching, spanning nearly two decades. During the early months of the year, it was hard to move forward, so I spent time with my best friend, Debbie whilst recuperating. It was during these times that I would notice incidents that made me smile or laugh, which in turn began allowing me to heal.

Some of these moments stayed with me and in order to help me think more positively, I began to create small cartoon strips, with Debbie as the titular character. Thus “A Lil’ Bit Witchy” was born. I feel lucky to have been able to have someone like Debbie in my life and to me, these cartoons have become almost like a diary of my recovery. I hope you enjoy them.

More info: Instagram | andycasestudios.com

#1

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#2

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#3

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#4

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#5

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#6

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#7

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#8

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#9

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#10

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#11

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#12

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#13

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#14

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#15

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#16

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#17

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#18

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#19

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

#20

During My Mental Breakdown, I Started Creating Cartoon Strips Of My Best Friend&#8217;s Life And Here&#8217;s 20 Of Them

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jesse and Walter in Breaking Bad
What’s The Best Order To Watch The Breaking Bad Franchise?
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2023
What do the Winners of The Amazing Race Get?
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2021
Overwater Wedding Pavilion With Glass Aisle Opens In Maldives
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Transform Simple Eggs Into Funny Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Never Fails To Make You Smile? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.