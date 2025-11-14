Hey Pandas, How Are You Today? (Closed)

by

Hope you’re doing well!

#1

Tired got 2 hours of sleep, And im in school rn. And once i get home im probably gonna get in trouble cuz my mom picked out some nice clothes for me (its picture day) (Purple dress with cold shoulder and black leggings) And im wearing a black nike hoodie with ripped jeans. I’m scared to go home…

#2

My physical state is currently alive…

#3

I mean, I’m just about to start school, but everything is pretty much fine. Thanks for asking!

#4

Im… Fine

Meow

#5

I’m great! Thanks for asking!

#6

im fine though I accidentally said its pretty froggy outside instead of foggy . the teacher sent me outside thinking it was on purpose and the whole class laughed.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Official Jessica Jones Season 2 Trailer Is Kind of Awesome
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2018
TVOvermind Interview: John Barrowman Talks ABC’s Sing Your Face Off
3 min read
May, 31, 2014
25 Funny Memes And Posts In Response To The SpaceX Launch
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Japanese Artist Tightly Rolls Newspaper To Create Incredibly Realistic Animal Sculptures (11 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Arcane: The League of Legends Animated Series Set to Captivate Fans on Netflix
3 min read
May, 6, 2021
He’s All That (2021) Movie Review
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.