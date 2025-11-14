Hey Pandas, How Are You Today? (Closed)

Hope you’re doing well!
Tired got 2 hours of sleep, And im in school rn. And once i get home im probably gonna get in trouble cuz my mom picked out some nice clothes for me (its picture day) (Purple dress with cold shoulder and black leggings) And im wearing a black nike hoodie with ripped jeans. I’m scared to go home…
My physical state is currently alive…
I mean, I’m just about to start school, but everything is pretty much fine. Thanks for asking!
Im… Fine
Meow
I’m great! Thanks for asking!
im fine though I accidentally said its pretty froggy outside instead of foggy . the teacher sent me outside thinking it was on purpose and the whole class laughed.
