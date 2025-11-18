Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Movie Or TV Show You Are Watching Right Now? (Closed)

If anything I can check these movies or TV shows.
#1
rewatching atla and rottmnt
have been wanting to start hazbin hotel
#2
Domina (2021-2023) was great. Top acting, interesting (his-)tory and well produced. Don’t let the title fool you….it’s about ancient Rome.
#3
I just went to see Lisa Frankenstein. It was wickedly funny and the coloration was gorgeous! I think it could definitely help Zelda Williams into the realm of more maintsream movies. It was very campy and was had beautiful symbolism. I could talk about for hours, please see it! Cole sprouse and Kathryn Newton have so much chemistry!
#4
Right now a good movie I’m watching is Burn (2019) and Josh Hucherson is in it. A good TV show should definitely have to be dance moms.
#5
Fantastic Fungi on Netflix. I cannot recommend it enough. You might not think it would be interesting, I thought the same but after the first 5 minutes I was hooked.
#6
A million little things
#7
How to Get Away With Murder, and Hazbin Hotel
#8
for me probably Gilmore girls.
Usually I don’t really get into a series for the first 2 episodes, but this worked for me almost immediately. I’m only on episode 5 and I’m loving it. It kinda makes me happy that I know there are still many episodes to come.
#9
I’m in the US but love tv and movies from other countries. Currently bingeing The Seaside Hotel. I would also recommend films and series produced by MHZ Network.
#10
Home Economics is great. Perfect cast and so funny. Resident Alien is worth a check out.
#11
Feud: Truman Capote VS. The Swans has been great. Amazing cast, great sets/costuming and a fascinating look into the life of a brilliant but very unusual man.
#12
ABC’s Lost. Holy mother, this show is emotionally destroying me but I love it so much.
#13
demon slayer…..only for those of us who want to get deppressed over cartoons
#14
I’ve been obsessed with Pride and Prejudice (2005) recently haha
#15
I live in France and do not have access to national TV via antenna or satellite so I have the French versions of Netflix and Amazon Prime, and I’ve binge-watched everything I think is good since 2020, so, that’s limiting. On Netflix, I’ve been repetitively watching the series of Alone, TBBT, Young Sheldon, One Piece, The Good Doctor, and a ton of Japanese and Korean dramas and documentaries about food. I now understand Japanese and Korean language better than I do French.
French movies are horrible and the French should be banned from ever creating any kind of movies or TV series. Even the French don’t watch French cinema or TV. They watch horribly dubbed American tv /movies.
So I turned to YouTube, which is disappointing af because the kind of content I like (documentaries) are all cut into little shorts by the networks, and a lot of creator content is click-bait with annoying af AI voice narration. With a few exceptions.
So, I’ve been enjoying a British series about British farm life with Ruth Goodman that covers the eras from the 12th century to the end of WWII; Tony Robinson documentaries about Britain and Australia.
I do enjoy Ancient Aliens series, which is not available in France, because I like the archeology and discussion of other possibilities than what mainstream archeology offers. And, I’ve got my own theories…
My favorite channels on YouTube are The Why Files (why not?), Abroad in Japan, Weird History, and a few cooking channels.
