This Comedian Has Gone Viral For His Humorous Celebrity Outfit Recreations (35 New Pics)

Celebrity style is always a hot topic. Be it the Oscars, or the Met Gala, their outfit choices are always the talk of the town. Not surprisingly, many people try to recreate their looks. The problem is a single item can cost thousands if not millions and it might not fit as well.
That’s where Bodi Imită (Bogdan) comes into the picture. He has gone viral for his humorous celebrity outfit recreations and already has more than 92k followers on Instagram. He takes ordinary everyday things and uses them to make iconic outfits on a low budget.
Scroll down to see the result!
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com
#1 Batman
Image source: bodi_imita
#2 6ix9ine
Image source: bodi_imita
#3 Ben Grimm
Image source: bodi_imita
#4 Wednesday
Image source: bodi_imita
#5 Jennifer Lopez
Image source: bodi_imita
#6 Doja Cat
Image source: bodi_imita
#7 Kylie Jenner
Image source: bodi_imita
#8 Billie Eilish
Image source: bodi_imita
#9 Justin Bieber
Image source: bodi_imita
#10 Katy Perry
Image source: bodi_imita
#11 Rihanna
Image source: bodi_imita
#12 Kim Kardashian
Image source: bodi_imita
#13 Beyoncé
Image source: bodi_imita
#14 Friends
Image source: bodi_imita
#15 Anne Hathaway
Image source: bodi_imita
#16 Kim Kardashian
Image source: bodi_imita
#17 Zendaya
Image source: bodi_imita
#18 Noah Beck
Image source: bodi_imita
#19 Zac Efron
Image source: bodi_imita
#20 Nicki Minaj
Image source: bodi_imita
#21 Ariel
Image source: bodi_imita
#22 Madelaine Petsch
Image source: bodi_imita
#23 Kylie Jenner
Image source: bodi_imita
#24 Ariana Grande
Image source: bodi_imita
#25 Adele
Image source: bodi_imita
#26 Emma Watson
Image source: bodi_imita
#27 Becky G
Image source: bodi_imita
#28 Avani
Image source: bodi_imita
#29 Zendaya
Image source: bodi_imita
#30 Bella Hadid
Image source: bodi_imita
#31 Dixie Damelio
Image source: bodi_imita
#32 Harry Styles
Image source: bodi_imita
#33 Wednesday
Image source: bodi_imita
#34 Jennifer Lopez
Image source: bodi_imita
#35 Lady Gaga
Image source: bodi_imita
