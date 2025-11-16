This Comedian Has Gone Viral For His Humorous Celebrity Outfit Recreations (35 New Pics)

by

Celebrity style is always a hot topic. Be it the Oscars, or the Met Gala, their outfit choices are always the talk of the town. Not surprisingly, many people try to recreate their looks. The problem is a single item can cost thousands if not millions and it might not fit as well. 

That’s where Bodi Imită (Bogdan) comes into the picture. He has gone viral for his humorous celebrity outfit recreations and already has more than 92k followers on Instagram. He takes ordinary everyday things and uses them to make iconic outfits on a low budget.

Scroll down to see the result!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1 Batman

Image source: bodi_imita

#2 6ix9ine

Image source: bodi_imita

#3 Ben Grimm

Image source: bodi_imita

#4 Wednesday

Image source: bodi_imita

#5 Jennifer Lopez

Image source: bodi_imita

#6 Doja Cat

Image source: bodi_imita

#7 Kylie Jenner

Image source: bodi_imita

#8 Billie Eilish

Image source: bodi_imita

#9 Justin Bieber

Image source: bodi_imita

#10 Katy Perry

Image source: bodi_imita

#11 Rihanna

Image source: bodi_imita

#12 Kim Kardashian

Image source: bodi_imita

#13 Beyoncé

Image source: bodi_imita

#14 Friends

Image source: bodi_imita

#15 Anne Hathaway

Image source: bodi_imita

#16 Kim Kardashian

Image source: bodi_imita

#17 Zendaya

Image source: bodi_imita

#18 Noah Beck

Image source: bodi_imita

#19 Zac Efron

Image source: bodi_imita

#20 Nicki Minaj

Image source: bodi_imita

#21 Ariel

Image source: bodi_imita

#22 Madelaine Petsch

Image source: bodi_imita

#23 Kylie Jenner

Image source: bodi_imita

#24 Ariana Grande

Image source: bodi_imita

#25 Adele

Image source: bodi_imita

#26 Emma Watson

Image source: bodi_imita

#27 Becky G

Image source: bodi_imita

#28 Avani

Image source: bodi_imita

#29 Zendaya

Image source: bodi_imita

#30 Bella Hadid

Image source: bodi_imita

#31 Dixie Damelio

Image source: bodi_imita

#32 Harry Styles

Image source: bodi_imita

#33 Wednesday

Image source: bodi_imita

#34 Jennifer Lopez

Image source: bodi_imita

#35 Lady Gaga

Image source: bodi_imita

