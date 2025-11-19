Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

by

If we consider 1996 as the cutoff for the Millennial generation, that means the youngest Millennials are now 29 years old. Most others have already crossed into or well beyond their 30s.

Your 30s are often a decade you dread in your 20s, worrying about getting older and losing your youthful spark. But once you cross that threshold, you quickly realize it’s not as scary as you thought. In fact, it’s often better—you might have more money, better friends, a nicer job, and probably an upgraded fashion sense. Honestly, it’s great!

We hope Millennials today are thriving and enjoying life, even amidst the absurd challenges of the world. To celebrate them, we’ve gathered some hilarious and oh-so-relatable memes from the Instagram page “I Am Thirty AF.” Scroll down to check them out and enjoy a good laugh!

#1

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#2

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#3

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#4

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#5

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#6

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, x.com

#7

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, CrowsFault

#8

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#9

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#10

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#11

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, x.com

#12

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, x.com

#13

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#14

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#15

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#16

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, x.com

#17

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#18

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#19

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#20

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#21

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#22

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#23

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#24

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#25

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#26

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#27

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#28

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#29

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, x.com

#30

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#31

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#32

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#33

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, x.com

#34

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#35

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, outlanderalien.tumblr.com

#36

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, x.com

#37

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#38

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#39

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#40

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, tumblr.com

#41

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#42

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#43

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#44

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#45

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, x.com

#46

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#47

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, x.com

#48

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#49

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf, x.com

#50

Rent Is $2,000, The Planet Is Dying, But At Least We Have These 50 Hilarious Posts To Cope

Image source: iamthirtyaf

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Unexpectedly Perfect Cinema Couple? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
23 Amazon Products That Have Officially Ruined Us For Anything Else
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Donald Trump Impressionist Anthony Atamanuik Gets Comedy Central Show
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2017
Breastfeeding Should Be Normal For Everyone And And I Want To Show The Beautiful Side
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Meet Wallace, The Corgi With A Heart-Shaped Nose Who Loves To Hug All The Dogs He Meets
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Coffee That All Croatians Are Crazy About
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.