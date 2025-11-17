Hey Pandas, If You Could Say Something To Someone Right Now, Without Any Boundaries What Would You Say? (Closed)

If you could say something, now, to anyone that ever existed, regardless of if they knew you, if they’re no longer with us, if they’re in a different country if they’re still in the same state of mind, who would it be? What would you say?
#1
to my parents: it won’t hurt you to f*****g accept people. it’s not your job to say what they were assigned at birth, the least you could do is not deadname and misgender people knowingly. you have no f*****g idea how much it’s hurting me.
#2
Dear head chef at my job,
I know cooks can be a surly bunch, anyone who works in a restaurant can be moody. Myself included. It can be a rough job. But you sir, you are an obnoxious, pretentious f**king c**t! Well, to every other employee besides your fiance. Speaking of, was it necessary to tell her I was an idiot (I heard you. I always hear you you’re loud) because I told you we had 14 open menus when we had 15 open menus??! And to have her scold me? I missed 1 person. Last week you forgot the turkey on a turkey sandwich. Did I berate you about it? Make you feel stupid? No, because s**t happens. If that throws you off then you’re not as great as you think you are. Actually, that’s true anyway. I’ll admit I love your spicy shrimp, and the quesadillas, they’re amazing. Bit I won’t order anything else besides those 2 things when you’re working. Your pizza sucks! How can you make a pizza with high quality, fresh ingredients made in a brick oven taste like day old Ellio’s Pizza?! I don’t appreciate how you treat myself and our coworkers. Your snide comments, belittling everyone. It’s rude and unnecessary. Wow, this is a long post and there’s so much more to say. But I have stuff to do today, so to sum up, F**K YOU!
#3
Dear faithful, nonstoping bullies of mine… F**k you. I don’t hate you, and I know I did a bad thing. I honestly think people are good at heart, but bullying me hurts. It hurts physically, mentally, and it makes me disappointed at how terribly your mother raised you. I worry for you. Get some goddamn manners.
#4
I would tell my mom how seriously concerned about my own mental health I am. I dont know what to do. Because her mental health is so much worse than mine and i spend so much time trying to make sure she doesn’t spiral out of control and do something bad.
#5
Hey SIL. Stop trying to control EVERYONE! You are mean, a bully and a phony. Just because you took a low paying job for your career doesn’t mean your relatives should help support you. Harsh? I know you “have anger” towards me for “taking your brother” from the family (getting married) but he is not your caretaker.
#6
Dear [crush’s name],
When you utter even a word to me my heart spirals into the air and makes me want to scream. I try my hardest to get you to notice me but, alas, to no avail. I spend every waking moment wishing you were mine. I know you don’t feel the same way, but I just wanted to let you know. I wish you the best, and farewell on the journey life has set for you.
#7
Just want to let this one girl that I’ve liked for a year to know I still like her… She started dating someone else and didn’t want me texting her anymore then broke up with him and I just wanna text her again staying up till 4am like we used to
#8
Dear MIL:
You’re a heinous b***h who all but destroyed your only child, your son, all for an abusive malignant narcissistic douchebag second husband. Your son now has severe PTSD, BPD and debilitating anxiety from a childhood spent being verbally, mentally, emotionally and physically abused by you, your husband and your feral companions.
It’s okay, though; we rescued him, got him away from you, and the amazing man I saw from the beginning was allowed to shine. He’s survived your trauma, is a wonderful husband and father and broke your vicious cycle of abuse.
I hope you rot in hell, you drug-addicted, crazy-a*s f*****g c**t. You can take your b******t and shove it; you’re going to die alone. After what you did to your son, the trauma you allowed him to undergo just so you could get attention from a man who was 10 years older than your son, you deserve it.
You are, honestly and truly, the only person I have ever hated in my life. You don’t deserve to call my husband your son.
#9
Dear my co- theatre president:
Why are you always so pissy. Yeah I get it sometimes I’m pissy too, but I have NEVER acted in the UBSURD ways you do. You yell at people for the most mundane things. You cry in the middle of class for the worst reason. Life’s hard, snowflake, get the F**K over it. Yes you were sexually assaulted, but I AM NOT YOUR THERAPIST. Maybe instead of talking quietly to me about it you talk to the therapist your parents pay hundreds of dollars a week to listen to that s**t. I’m sorry if things we do make you uncomfortable but we cant do S**T if YOU don’t tell us. I see your passive-aggressive side eye at me and I DO NOT appreciate it. You suck as a person, a friend, a confidante, and a co- president. You are NOT cut out for theatre work, especially since you CRY EVERY time your idea isn’t accepted so we all listen to YOU instead of ANYONE ELSE. At OAP, I simply said, “Hey, we should move the vase out from under the table” AFTER I talked to the director abt it and she approved it. Then YOU kept F*****G ARGUING ABT IT. Can you please for once just listen and don’t talk. Every time someone has a problem YOUR problems are worse. When Bee has a surgery to get a f*****g cancerous TUMOUR removed, YOUR weekend was worse bc your parents yelled at you for some sort of s**t. I don’t even care at this point just stop talking. You p**s everyone off. I don’t even care if you find this and read it bc I am SOOO done with your s**t, that I might read this to you on the last day of school. I am SO glad you are going to a different school. I hate your guts you M***********G B***H
#10
There’s a lady at my work whom I have to work with closely, as she’s on my team and we share the same tasks.
She hums. Not songs that I know. Traditional songs that have various note pitches and inflections, and she’s not quiet about it. I know that much because I asked her one day what song she was humming.
There’s also music playing on the speakers in the production room for us to listen to. Putting it mildly, her humming clashes. I want to tell her this so bad and want to ask her to hum in her head and not out loud, but I feel like it would just cause an argument or a possible uncomfortable talk with the managers, as we’re supposed to practice tolerance and acceptance of each other’s rights to culture and stuff.
There’s a few others than hum, too. It’s been creating a sort of sensory overload at work for me. I just want to shout “SHUT UP!”
#11
I QUIT!! To my boss
#12
Theres a lot of things I’d tell a lot of people, but I’d mostly just tell my boyfriend that I feel like he doesn’t really care about me that much. It’s not his fault and I don’t blame him but it really hurts
#13
That the divide between Conservatives and Liberals is stupid. A lot of us don’t 100% agree with our side and 99% of would really like an alternate choice for president or governor.
We’re all just choosing the lesser of evils at this point. Give us politicians who care and aren’t afraid to break party lines to help people.
It’s scudding ridiculous.
#14
To the person I thought was by BFF.
“I hope you drop dead, you manipulative, deranged, bucket of liquid diarrhea”
#15
To someone I have a TERRIBLE past with: Don’t f*****g talk to me, don’t try to “befriend me”, I am fully aware of your intentions. F**k off.
#16
Probably tell my dad how selfish I think he is. There are so many reasons, but the summary is he never seems to think about his kids feelings and only focuses on what makes things easier for himself. He has never been mean or anything, and I didn’t even realize it until recently, but he made choices, and continues to do so, with no consideration for his kids that have been incredibly detrimental to some of us.
#17
Fück you. To anyone who says anything that remotely pisses me off. I’m in a bit of a mood if you can tell XD
