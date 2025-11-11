Dancer Duo Uses Mirror To Create Trippy Performance

Source: Facebook
You might have checked this video twice. Still think your vision was compromised? Well, don’t worry – it’s just a beautiful performance by French dancer duo Sadeck Waff that they’ve created using a big mirror. It creates an illusion of amazingly synchronized dance by four people who have been working for ages to make this happen. So not having a dance partner is no longer an excuse for you not to attend dancing lessons!
