Dancer Duo Uses Mirror To Create Trippy Performance

by

Source: Facebook

You might have checked this video twice. Still think your vision was compromised? Well, don’t worry – it’s just a beautiful performance by French dancer duo Sadeck Waff that they’ve created using a big mirror. It creates an illusion of amazingly synchronized dance by four people who have been working for ages to make this happen. So not having a dance partner is no longer an excuse for you not to attend dancing lessons!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rian Johnson Doesn’t Want to Cater to Fans?
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2019
Here’s How The Avengers Should Look According To The Comics
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World – Quokkas
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
If You Miss “Unsolved Mysteries” Here are Five Shows Worth Watching
3 min read
May, 25, 2018
The 10 Richest Television Producers
3 min read
May, 27, 2014
Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman Did Not Support Maya Hawke’s Acting Career at First
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.