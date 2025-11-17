Hey Panda’s, What’s A Song You Really Liked Until You Actually Listened To The Lyrics?

#1
here are some of mine:
1. bruce springsteen, i’m on fire
Hey little girl, is your daddy home?
Did he go and leave you all alone? Mhmm
I got a bad desire
Oh, oh, oh, I’m on fire
Tell me now, baby, is he good to you?
And can he do to you the things that I do? Oh no
I can take you higher
Oh, oh, oh, I’m on fire
😦😦😦
2. The police, every step you take
Every breath you take
And every move you make
Every bond you break
Every step you take
I’ll be watching you
… Every single day
And every word you say
Every game you play
Every night you stay
I’ll be watching you
#2
“Informer” by Snow I thought it was a song with a bunch of weird jibberish. Now I know he’s talking about being falsely accused of smuggling drugs and the invasive process he had to go through. The visuals are too… uncomfortable, and I’m not sure if I’m supposed to find it humorous or outraged, or what? Awkward.
#3
Basically half the Japanese songs I listen to. I listen to it without knowing what they are saying & search for the lyrics for it to be quite disturbing(To the normal person’s standards) and be like “Dang, but it sounds so uplifting”. One example is “Under Kids” by TUYU. I still like the song, I just have to be careful when talking to other people when they ask what artist I listen to.(Go Hololive)
#4
Blurred lines
#5
Your Sixteen, You’re Beautiful and You’re Mine. The video is especially cringy (Carrie Fisher is the sixteen year old!)
#6
“Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. Great tune, beautiful song, just some messed up lyrics 😵💫
#7
A song that is throwing up controversy in the UK at the moment is Tom Jones Delilah.
🎶She stood there laughing I felt the knife in my hand and she laughed no more 🎶
#8
You’re beautiful by James blunt. The song isn’t explicit or nsfw, just really annoying.
#9
Brown Sugar by The Rolling Stones
“Scarred old slaver, you know he’s doing alright,
Hear him whip the women just around midnight.”
I know it was written over 50 years ago, but there is just no excuse for these lyrics.
#10
longview by green day
just a bored guy watching the tube
#11
Rumors by Cardi B and Lizzo. It’s such a catchy tune, I just can’t morally sing that out loud!
#12
“Animals” Maroon 5.
I thought that it sounded kind of cool a couple years back. Now I’m older and i realise that the lyrics are abt sex
#13
Fitzpleasure but Alt-J. It’s based on a story from a collection that my teacher thought I should read. The particular story is essentially about a woman agreeing to sleeping with a couple of guys at a bar, turning quickly into a non-consensual gang situation with more and more guys showing up and using worse and worse things on her… pool cues, to broomsticks, to glass bottles… so that continued until she died and was tossed in with garbage on a vacant lot, while others looked on disgusted by her.
Yup so that gem horrified me when i was like 16… alt-j has so much distortion, I did not notice the lyrics for a while until I heard the line “Broomstick pleasure”… and immediately thought about that story, realising her name was Tralala.
Ever since then, I cannot listen to it. It was super horrifying.
#14
Me & Mrs. Jones by Billy Paul.
—Me and Mrs. Jones
We got a thing goin’ on
We both know that it’s wrong
But it’s much too strong
To let it go now
#15
Hot N Cold – Katy Perry
It sounds like the stereotypical ‘way to clingy chick who forces her boyfriend to marry her’
#16
My Sharona
When you gonna give to me, g-give to me?
Is it just a matter of time, Sharona?
Is it d-d-destiny, d-destiny?
Or is it just a game in my mind, Sharona?
Never gonna stop, give it up, such a dirty mind
I always get it up for the touch of the younger kind
My, my, my, ay, ah, wooh!
M-m-m-m-m-m-m-my, my, my, ay, ah, wooh
Sounds so ewwww younger kind like how young?
#17
Baby it’s cold outside….date rapey Christmas Carol!
#18
candy shop
#19
Fashionably Late by Falling In Reverse. At first it seems like a catchy song, but once you get to lines like “and after all you’re not my type, but all your friends are pretty nice” and “without a doubt I’m sorry about fvcking all your friends” I just can’t listen to it.
#20
“Toxic” by BoyWithUke
#21
Pumped up kicks…
I love the tune, but the lyrics 😬
#22
Love Scenario
#23
Ain’t my fault by Zara Larsson
#24
La Marseillaise. Catchy tune, but the lyrics are devastating.
#25
definitely cake by the ocean
#26
Bang! By AJR
#27
S&M by Rihanna, i started to notice the lyrics when i learned english
#28
Cheesy old 80s tune “Don’t You Want Me” by The Human League.
Don’t, don’t you want me
You know I don’t believe it when I hear that you won’t see me
Don’t, don’t you want me
You know I don’t believe you when you say that you don’t need me
It’s much too late to find
You think you’ve changed your mind
You better change it back
Or we will both be sorry
Having easy access to lyrics these days has really ruined a lot of songs I enjoyed in my childhood and teens.
#29
I like the one where they use proper punctuation for making pandas plural. Stop with the apostrophe ‘s’ please!
#30
Dixie Chicks. “Earls gotta die”
#31
My God. Either the BP ignorance or fear of being called a racist. If the number one answer isn’t all “gangsta rap”, then there is a problem. Misogyny, rapey, hate, crime, drugs, violence
