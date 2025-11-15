Hey Pandas. Kong vs. Godzilla, Who Would Win? (Closed)

Godzilla – 393 ft (119.8m). King Kong – 104 ft

I got my money on Kong. Kong is extremely intelligent and has a better range of motion and agility compared to the slow lumbering Godzilla. Kong also is massive and can still throw down. In the trailer he also has a axe that can deflect Godzilla atomic breath which is his greatest strength.

I’d say Godzilla because it looks a lot bigger and heavier

Godzilla, and here is why. Godzilla has radioactive breath, rows of razor sharp teeth, a punishing tail, and claws. While Kong is super strong and highly intelligent. Kong has to get in close to fight Godzilla to quote King Kong vs Godzilla “Its like fighting a flame thrower.” So Kong is the under dog in this fight. I know he won in the old school movie only because they gave him the ability to draw strength from lightning. But either way as a life long fan of Godzilla movies I can’t wait to see this movie.

Patrick Penrose
