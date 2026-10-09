63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

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Did you know actor Margot Robbie once had a fan approach her while she was eating a burger to compliment her work in a show that stars her uncanny lookalike, Emma Mackey? Or that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is constantly mistaken for Javier Bardem in airports and grocery stores, with fans often approaching him to speak to him in Spanish?

When you look at their photos side by side, the resemblance is almost spooky. It is not just a few famous faces, either. Hollywood is full of actors and musicians who look so much like each other they could easily pass for secret twins separated at birth.

Bored Panda has collected pictures of some of the most striking celebrity lookalikes to prove that your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you.

#1 Will Ferrell And Chad Smith

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  Jimmy Kimmel Live, Drumeo

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

#2 Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Javier Bardem

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  BUILD Series, SAG-AFTRA Foundation

#3 Emma Mackey And Margot Robbie

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: netflix, paramountpictures

With over eight billion people living on the planet today, the very law of numbers works in favor of doppelgangers. Facial features are ultimately a finite game of combination and matching. Only so many distinct jawlines, eye shapes, nose structures, and lip profiles exist in the human genetic pool.

When you factor in modern camera angles, lighting, and focal lengths, two completely unrelated people can look like identical twins under the right lens.

#4 Nina Dobrev And Victoria Justice

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  WIRED, Betches

#5 Matt Bomer And Henry Cavill

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: SiriusXM, warnerbros

#6 Courteney Cox And Demi Moore

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  TODAY, Vanity Fair

Scientists have wondered about this uncanny doppelganger phenomenon for years, and recent genetic research shows a real biological reason behind it. A study led by Dr. Manel Esteller, a molecular geneticist at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute in Spain, set out to uncover why unrelated strangers can look so remarkably alike.

The research team turned to French-Canadian photographer François Brunelle. Since 1999, Brunelle has traveled the globe capturing striking black-and-white portraits of completely unrelated lookalikes for his project, “I’m not a look-alike!” The researchers recruited 32 pairs of these visual twins and ran their DNA through advanced facial recognition software and genetic sequencing.

#7 Zach Braff And Dax Shepard

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live

#8 Chelsea Handler And Elizabeth Banks

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

#9 Jessica Chastain And Bryce Dallas Howard

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Graham Norton Show

The results published in Cell Reports confirmed that over half of the pairs — 56% of them — scored high enough to be classified as “ultra” lookalikes, matching as closely as identical twins. When scientists analyzed their genomes, they found that these lookalikes shared identical variations in specific DNA sequences. These genetic codes directly control key facial traits, including bone structure, skin tone, eye placement, and facial tissue shape.

Their underlying DNA sequences were remarkably similar, but their epigenomes and microbiomes were entirely different. This shows that while lifestyle and environment shape our health, our basic facial architecture comes down to a shared genetic code.

#10 Jaime King And Jaime Pressly

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Team Coco, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

#11 Rupert Grint And Ed Sheeran

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

#12 Neil Mcdonough And Robert R’ichard

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Team Coco, Private Talk With Alexis Texas

The shared traits went beyond just faces. Many of the lookalikes were also similar in height and weight, and several pairs even filled out lifestyle questionnaires in surprisingly similar ways.

“There are so many people in the world right now, that eventually, people that share a higher number of [genetic] variants are expected,” Dr. Esteller explained.

“Our study provides a rare insight into human likeness by showing that people with extreme lookalike faces share common genotypes, whereas they are discordant at the epigenome and microbiome levels,” he added.

#13 Tom Felton And Jonathan Pryce

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  Capital Buzz, Theater Talk Archive

#14 Raven Goodwin And Amber Riley

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: ravengoodwin, msamberpriley

#15 Stephen Merchant And Greta Thunberg

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: gameranx, The Daily Show

Long before genetics could explain these biological double-takes, our obsession with doppelgangers carried a much darker meaning. Ancient folklore and old superstitions often framed a doppelganger as an “evil twin” — a sinister figure whispering bad intentions to its human counterpart. In Irish mythology, seeing a fetch warned of approaching harm, much like the Nordic fylgja.

Throughout history, literature and art have returned to these spooky doubles to explore identity, mortality, and the battle between good and evil. In Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic 1886 novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the doppelganger acts as a dark reflection that torments the original self — a trope in which meeting your double almost always means ultimate destruction.

#16 Elon Musk And Kathy Bates

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Real Time with Bill Maher, fx

#17 Heath Ledger & Brie Larson

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Josh Horowitz Clips, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

#18 Taylor Swift And Avicii

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The New York Times, Bustle

Psychology offers its own view on why seeing our likeness surprises and fascinates us. Sigmund Freud suggested that the double triggers a deep-seated fear linked to our own mortality.

“Freud thinks the doppelgänger is uncanny, as it’s unconsciously linked to the idea of one’s own (demise). The soul is the original ‘double’. Human narcissism is such that we long for immortality and so the ‘immortal soul’,” like the portrait in oil, or the family photograph, promises to keep us in the world forever. The world without us is just too unthinkable,” says Anouchka Grose, a psychoanalyst.

“But that wish or fantasy becomes repressed and so the double becomes uncanny — the thing we were using to defend ourselves against the idea of our own death becomes the thing that reminds us of it.”

#19 Woody Harrelson And Anna Gunn

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, TODAY

#20 Cillian Murphy & Peter Greene

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: GQ, warnerbros

#21 Gavin Leatherwood & Zach Villa

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: BuzzFeed Celeb, fxnetworks

Today, however, our fascination with doubles has shifted from eerie gothic horror to lighthearted entertainment. Long before social media feeds were flooded with lookalike content, television audiences turned in by the millions for shows like Stars in Their Eyes, a British singing competition that ran for 16 years on ITV. It was revived in 2022 as Starstruck.

Public fascination has also spilled onto the streets. The modern lookalike craze blew up when a viral Timothée Chalamet contest gathered massive crowds in New York City. The event drew hundreds of spectators and even a surprise appearance from Chalamet himself.

That single NYC event sparked a global trend across major cities. Soon, swarms of young people gathered in Dublin, London, and San Francisco hoping to catch a glimpse of someone who vaguely resembles Paul Mescal, Harry Styles, or Dev Patel.

Today, facial recognition platforms and dedicated apps like Doppular or Twinfinder let everyday users scan their facial geometry to find visual twins worldwide.

#22 Bailee Madison And Maia Mitchell

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Zach Sang Show Clips

#23 Brittany Murphy And Lili Reinhart

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

These pictures remind us that behind the red-carpet glamour and professional styling, human faces are built from the same finite set of genetic building blocks.

So the next time you confuse Amy Adams and Isla Fisher, just remember: you’re not bad with names, and your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. We’ve all been there.

#24 Gene Wilder And Jeremy Allen White

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Paramount Pictures, Hulu

#25 Paul Reubens And Alan Cumming

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  Team Coco, Entertainment Weekly

#26 Thandiwe Newton And Zoe Saldaña

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

#27 Amy Adams And Isla Fisher

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: disney

#28 Bill Skarsgard And Steve Buscemi

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  Team Coco, Saturday Night Live

#29 Natalie Portman And Keira Knightley

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  Harper’s Bazaar UK, Harper’s Bazaar UK

#30 Carlson Young And Kate Mara

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Park City “PCTV” Television, 20th Century Studios

#31 Theo James And James Franco

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: hbomax, NBC

#32 Kiernan Shipka And Mckenna Grace

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Kelly Clarkson Show

#33 Tom Hardy And Logan Marshall-Green

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Jonathan Ross Show, Collider Ladies Night

#34 Jesse Eisenberg And Michael Cera

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

#35 Daniel Radcliffe And Elijah Wood

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Jonathan Ross Show, Collider Ladies Night

#36 Sabrina Carpenter And Bailey Bass

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  NPR Music, PIX11 News

#37 Brittany Murphy And Ariana Grande

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Paramount Pictures, Ariana Grande

#38 Sarah Michelle Gellar And Naomi Scott

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Saturday Night Live,, Jimmy Kimmel Live

#39 Jade Goody & Yungblud

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Celebrity Big Brother 5, The Jonathan Ross Show

#40 Milly Alcock And Will Poulter

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mythical Kitchen

#41 Steve Carrell And Alice Cooper

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Late Night with Conan O’Brien, CBS Mornings

#42 America Ferrera And Jordin Sparks

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jordin Sparks

#43 Jennifer Lawrence And Bella Hadid

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Variety, Vogue

#44 Danielle Jonas And Haylie Duff

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS LA

#45 Alicia Silverstone And Maggie Lawson

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Paramount Pictures, FOX 11 Los Angeles

#46 Jennifer Connelly And Demi Moore

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Late Night with Seth Meyers, Late Night with Seth Meyers

#47 Sarah Hyland And Mila Kunis

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

#48 John Mulaney And Grant Gustin

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Late Night with Seth Meyers, Late Night with Seth Meyers

#49 Jennifer Garner And Hilary Swank

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

#50 Trevor Noah And The Weeknd

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

#51 Ana Gasteyer And Kathryn Hahn

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

#52 Natalie Portman And Millie Bobby Brown

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Bobbie Wygant Archive, JoBlo Horror 4K

#53 Lake Bell And Amanda Peet

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Letterman

#54 Timothy Olyphant And Josh Duhamel

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Omaze, Jimmy Kimmel Live

#55 Zooey Deschanel And Katy Perry

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, MUCH

#56 Michelle Williams And Carey Mulligan

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

#57 Elijah Wood And Eminem

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

#58 Gaten Matarazzo And Kylie Jenner

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Late Night with Seth Meyers, TheEllenShow

#59 Thomas Lennon And Billie Lourd

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Comedy Central Stand-Up, Jimmy Kimmel Live

#60 Khloé Kardashian And Elvis Presley

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: khloekardashian, The Ed Sullivan Show

#61 Angela Bassett And Keke Palmer

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: WIRED, GQ

#62 Betty White And Wanda Sykes

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source:  Saturday Night Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

#63 Leighton Meester And Minka Kelly

63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Image source: Bustle, The Drew Barrymore Show

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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