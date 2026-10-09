63 Celebrity Lookalikes Who Look Like They Were Separated At Birth

Did you know actor Margot Robbie once had a fan approach her while she was eating a burger to compliment her work in a show that stars her uncanny lookalike, Emma Mackey? Or that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is constantly mistaken for Javier Bardem in airports and grocery stores, with fans often approaching him to speak to him in Spanish?
When you look at their photos side by side, the resemblance is almost spooky. It is not just a few famous faces, either. Hollywood is full of actors and musicians who look so much like each other they could easily pass for secret twins separated at birth.
Bored Panda has collected pictures of some of the most striking celebrity lookalikes to prove that your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you.
#1 Will Ferrell And Chad Smith
Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Drumeo
#2 Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Javier Bardem
Image source: BUILD Series, SAG-AFTRA Foundation
#3 Emma Mackey And Margot Robbie
Image source: netflix, paramountpictures
With over eight billion people living on the planet today, the very law of numbers works in favor of doppelgangers. Facial features are ultimately a finite game of combination and matching. Only so many distinct jawlines, eye shapes, nose structures, and lip profiles exist in the human genetic pool.
When you factor in modern camera angles, lighting, and focal lengths, two completely unrelated people can look like identical twins under the right lens.
#4 Nina Dobrev And Victoria Justice
#5 Matt Bomer And Henry Cavill
Image source: SiriusXM, warnerbros
#6 Courteney Cox And Demi Moore
Image source: TODAY, Vanity Fair
Scientists have wondered about this uncanny doppelganger phenomenon for years, and recent genetic research shows a real biological reason behind it. A study led by Dr. Manel Esteller, a molecular geneticist at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute in Spain, set out to uncover why unrelated strangers can look so remarkably alike.
The research team turned to French-Canadian photographer François Brunelle. Since 1999, Brunelle has traveled the globe capturing striking black-and-white portraits of completely unrelated lookalikes for his project, “I’m not a look-alike!” The researchers recruited 32 pairs of these visual twins and ran their DNA through advanced facial recognition software and genetic sequencing.
#7 Zach Braff And Dax Shepard
Image source: Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live
#8 Chelsea Handler And Elizabeth Banks
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#9 Jessica Chastain And Bryce Dallas Howard
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Graham Norton Show
The results published in Cell Reports confirmed that over half of the pairs — 56% of them — scored high enough to be classified as “ultra” lookalikes, matching as closely as identical twins. When scientists analyzed their genomes, they found that these lookalikes shared identical variations in specific DNA sequences. These genetic codes directly control key facial traits, including bone structure, skin tone, eye placement, and facial tissue shape.
Their underlying DNA sequences were remarkably similar, but their epigenomes and microbiomes were entirely different. This shows that while lifestyle and environment shape our health, our basic facial architecture comes down to a shared genetic code.
#10 Jaime King And Jaime Pressly
Image source: Team Coco, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
#11 Rupert Grint And Ed Sheeran
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#12 Neil Mcdonough And Robert R’ichard
Image source: Team Coco, Private Talk With Alexis Texas
The shared traits went beyond just faces. Many of the lookalikes were also similar in height and weight, and several pairs even filled out lifestyle questionnaires in surprisingly similar ways.
“There are so many people in the world right now, that eventually, people that share a higher number of [genetic] variants are expected,” Dr. Esteller explained.
“Our study provides a rare insight into human likeness by showing that people with extreme lookalike faces share common genotypes, whereas they are discordant at the epigenome and microbiome levels,” he added.
#13 Tom Felton And Jonathan Pryce
Image source: Capital Buzz, Theater Talk Archive
#14 Raven Goodwin And Amber Riley
Image source: ravengoodwin, msamberpriley
#15 Stephen Merchant And Greta Thunberg
Image source: gameranx, The Daily Show
Long before genetics could explain these biological double-takes, our obsession with doppelgangers carried a much darker meaning. Ancient folklore and old superstitions often framed a doppelganger as an “evil twin” — a sinister figure whispering bad intentions to its human counterpart. In Irish mythology, seeing a fetch warned of approaching harm, much like the Nordic fylgja.
Throughout history, literature and art have returned to these spooky doubles to explore identity, mortality, and the battle between good and evil. In Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic 1886 novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the doppelganger acts as a dark reflection that torments the original self — a trope in which meeting your double almost always means ultimate destruction.
#16 Elon Musk And Kathy Bates
Image source: Real Time with Bill Maher, fx
#17 Heath Ledger & Brie Larson
Image source: Josh Horowitz Clips, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#18 Taylor Swift And Avicii
Image source: The New York Times, Bustle
Psychology offers its own view on why seeing our likeness surprises and fascinates us. Sigmund Freud suggested that the double triggers a deep-seated fear linked to our own mortality.
“Freud thinks the doppelgänger is uncanny, as it’s unconsciously linked to the idea of one’s own (demise). The soul is the original ‘double’. Human narcissism is such that we long for immortality and so the ‘immortal soul’,” like the portrait in oil, or the family photograph, promises to keep us in the world forever. The world without us is just too unthinkable,” says Anouchka Grose, a psychoanalyst.
“But that wish or fantasy becomes repressed and so the double becomes uncanny — the thing we were using to defend ourselves against the idea of our own death becomes the thing that reminds us of it.”
#19 Woody Harrelson And Anna Gunn
Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, TODAY
#20 Cillian Murphy & Peter Greene
Image source: GQ, warnerbros
#21 Gavin Leatherwood & Zach Villa
Image source: BuzzFeed Celeb, fxnetworks
Today, however, our fascination with doubles has shifted from eerie gothic horror to lighthearted entertainment. Long before social media feeds were flooded with lookalike content, television audiences turned in by the millions for shows like Stars in Their Eyes, a British singing competition that ran for 16 years on ITV. It was revived in 2022 as Starstruck.
Public fascination has also spilled onto the streets. The modern lookalike craze blew up when a viral Timothée Chalamet contest gathered massive crowds in New York City. The event drew hundreds of spectators and even a surprise appearance from Chalamet himself.
That single NYC event sparked a global trend across major cities. Soon, swarms of young people gathered in Dublin, London, and San Francisco hoping to catch a glimpse of someone who vaguely resembles Paul Mescal, Harry Styles, or Dev Patel.
Today, facial recognition platforms and dedicated apps like Doppular or Twinfinder let everyday users scan their facial geometry to find visual twins worldwide.
#22 Bailee Madison And Maia Mitchell
Image source: TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Zach Sang Show Clips
#23 Brittany Murphy And Lili Reinhart
Image source: Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
These pictures remind us that behind the red-carpet glamour and professional styling, human faces are built from the same finite set of genetic building blocks.
So the next time you confuse Amy Adams and Isla Fisher, just remember: you’re not bad with names, and your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. We’ve all been there.
#24 Gene Wilder And Jeremy Allen White
Image source: Paramount Pictures, Hulu
#25 Paul Reubens And Alan Cumming
Image source: Team Coco, Entertainment Weekly
#26 Thandiwe Newton And Zoe Saldaña
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#27 Amy Adams And Isla Fisher
Image source: disney
#28 Bill Skarsgard And Steve Buscemi
Image source: Team Coco, Saturday Night Live
#29 Natalie Portman And Keira Knightley
Image source: Harper’s Bazaar UK, Harper’s Bazaar UK
#30 Carlson Young And Kate Mara
Image source: Park City “PCTV” Television, 20th Century Studios
#31 Theo James And James Franco
#32 Kiernan Shipka And Mckenna Grace
Image source: Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Kelly Clarkson Show
#33 Tom Hardy And Logan Marshall-Green
Image source: The Jonathan Ross Show, Collider Ladies Night
#34 Jesse Eisenberg And Michael Cera
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#35 Daniel Radcliffe And Elijah Wood
Image source: The Jonathan Ross Show, Collider Ladies Night
#36 Sabrina Carpenter And Bailey Bass
Image source: NPR Music, PIX11 News
#37 Brittany Murphy And Ariana Grande
Image source: Paramount Pictures, Ariana Grande
#38 Sarah Michelle Gellar And Naomi Scott
Image source: Saturday Night Live,, Jimmy Kimmel Live
#39 Jade Goody & Yungblud
Image source: Celebrity Big Brother 5, The Jonathan Ross Show
#40 Milly Alcock And Will Poulter
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mythical Kitchen
#41 Steve Carrell And Alice Cooper
Image source: Late Night with Conan O’Brien, CBS Mornings
#42 America Ferrera And Jordin Sparks
Image source: Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jordin Sparks
#43 Jennifer Lawrence And Bella Hadid
#44 Danielle Jonas And Haylie Duff
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS LA
#45 Alicia Silverstone And Maggie Lawson
Image source: Paramount Pictures, FOX 11 Los Angeles
#46 Jennifer Connelly And Demi Moore
Image source: Late Night with Seth Meyers, Late Night with Seth Meyers
#47 Sarah Hyland And Mila Kunis
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#48 John Mulaney And Grant Gustin
Image source: Late Night with Seth Meyers, Late Night with Seth Meyers
#49 Jennifer Garner And Hilary Swank
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#50 Trevor Noah And The Weeknd
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#51 Ana Gasteyer And Kathryn Hahn
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#52 Natalie Portman And Millie Bobby Brown
Image source: The Bobbie Wygant Archive, JoBlo Horror 4K
#53 Lake Bell And Amanda Peet
Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Letterman
#54 Timothy Olyphant And Josh Duhamel
Image source: Omaze, Jimmy Kimmel Live
#55 Zooey Deschanel And Katy Perry
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, MUCH
#56 Michelle Williams And Carey Mulligan
Image source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
#57 Elijah Wood And Eminem
#58 Gaten Matarazzo And Kylie Jenner
Image source: Late Night with Seth Meyers, TheEllenShow
#59 Thomas Lennon And Billie Lourd
Image source: Comedy Central Stand-Up, Jimmy Kimmel Live
#60 Khloé Kardashian And Elvis Presley
Image source: khloekardashian, The Ed Sullivan Show
#61 Angela Bassett And Keke Palmer
#62 Betty White And Wanda Sykes
Image source: Saturday Night Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
#63 Leighton Meester And Minka Kelly
Image source: Bustle, The Drew Barrymore Show
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