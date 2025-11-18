Hey Pandas, What Was Your Most Rage-Inducing Moment? (Closed)

Everyone experiences bad moments in their day, be it an annoying coworker or disappointing results on a test. Share your story of when you slipped on your personal banana peel!

This may not be what I can call the MOST rage-inducing moment I’ve ever had, but…

This stupid update that BP just did is certainly the most rage-inducing issue that I’m having at this moment.

Comment on anything lately? Good luck ever finding it again without carefully sifting through the ENTIRE list all over again (and you thought it was a pain to find your comment after they delete half the list – ha!) 🤬

Not the most overall, but the most recent would be getting critized about not doing my “To-Do” list and being able to point out that over half of them require my wife to decide where X goes or how she wants Y to look.

If I do it myself, she’ll complain about how it ends up, but if I wait for her to explain how she wants it, I’m being lazy… Can’t win for losing…

My relationship with my mother has always been toxic but the final straw for me was when she accused me of being a bad mother because I wasn’t raising my daughters her way (her way is a fine example of not to treat your children).

