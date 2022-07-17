Celebrity Couples You Didn’t Know Broke Up Before Getting Back Together

When Jennifer Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, it was a matter of minutes before sources began linking her to another famous man – her new fiancé, Ben Affleck. The situation was quick, yes, but it was also shocking. J.Lo and Affleck were a couple back in 2002. They began dating and quickly got engaged, and they planned to wed in September of 2003. However, their wedding was postponed – something the world speculated about for years – and by the time 2004 arrived, it was public knowledge the couple had ended their whirlwind romance. They’d been given the moniker Bennifer during their quick romance, and everyone was sad to see it end. However, he quickly moved on with actress (and America’s Sweetheart) Jennifer Garner. Before we knew it, Garner was pregnant and the couple was married in 2005 – only 18 months after he officially ended his relationship with Lopez. The couple went on to welcome three kids before announcing their shocking split in 2015. They were officially divorced in 2017. By 2021, Bennifer was back together. While the entire world knew about their split, there are many celebrities who broke up and got back together again and no one knew. Which of your favorite celebrity couples called it quits before getting back together?
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
This is a couple who has been married for 26 years. They have three beautiful adult children together, and their marriage is one that seems solid and amazing. This is why it shocks the world to learn that Ripa and Consuelos actually ended their relationship at one point. Did you know that after they met and began dating at work in 1995, they broke up? Here’s where the story is even more shocking. This couple eloped and married in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, shocking everyone in their lives because only days before they got married – they weren’t even together. They got back together the day before they got married, and it seems to have worked out well for them.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton met her literal prince charming in college. They met in 2002, and they dated for five years until they broke up in 2007. While it was not a secret that they broke up for almost a year in 2007, most people have either forgotten about it or were not fans of the couple at the time. However, they did break up. It seems the prince was not exactly on board with the commitment of getting married and doing the parenting thing, and they ended it. However, he quickly realized his mistake and the couple reunited before the year was out, and they were engaged in 2010. Their wedding occurred in 2011, and they’ve been happily married for 11 years and have welcomed three adorable children.
Patrick Dempsey and Jillian
Oh, McDreamy. The thing about this couple is that everyone knows they’re married. They’ve been married for what feels like a million years (well, since 1999). She’s a hairstylist. She met her husband in 1994 when he went into her salon and had her do some work on his famous hair. At the time, he was married to his first wife. However, once his divorce was finalized, they began dating and were married in 1999. While the world was horrified that he was off the market again, most people had no idea their fairytale romance wasn’t always so. In fact, Jillian Dempsey actually filed for divorce in early 2015. The couple did not divorce, however, and they decided to give their marriage another go in 2016. They are the proud parents of 3 children, a daughter, and a set of twins.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller is hilarious, and we all loved him in Meet the Parents and Meet the Fockers – literally his best roles to date. However, we also knew that he was married to his darling wife for as long as we’ve known him. He married Christine Taylor in 1999, and they’ve even starred in a lot of their work together over the years. It will come as a shock to fans to learn that this couple decided to end their marriage in 2017. We all thought they were deliriously happy together. It turns out, thankfully, that they decided to give it another go after they decided to put their two kids first and quarantine together during the pandemic. Things apparently went quite well for them, and they are back together.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
This is one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. They famously got engaged in 2010, but decided they would not get married until it was legal for all of their gay friends to also get married. When that was possible, she proposed to her fiancé on the internet and they wed in 2013. They’re almost a decade into their marriage. They share their ups and downs all the time, especially as it pertains to being married and having kids together, but they are always endearingly sweet as a couple, which is why fans will be shocked to find out that they actually broke up for a while. They began dating in 2007, and they seemed to be seriously into one another, but according to Bell, he sat her down and said, “I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I am still dating other people,” and she was crushed. Thankfully, it did not take him long to realize that other people weren’t quite Bell.