Home
Entertainment
The Shocking Announcement to Kelly Ripa Made About her 26-Year Marriage to Mark Consuelos

The Shocking Announcement to Kelly Ripa Made About her 26-Year Marriage to Mark Consuelos

20 seconds ago

Kelly Ripa

Hollywood marriages aren’t exactly known for their long-lasting qualities. That’s precisely what makes Kelly Ripa’s marriage to Mark Consuelos so fascinating. This is a couple who met in 1995 on the set of the daytime television show on which they both starred, and they eloped a year later. They married in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, and they celebrated a staggering 26 years of marriage in 2022. Twenty-six years of marriage in their industry is virtually unheard of, and only a few other stars have managed to make their relationship last so long. However, Ripa made an announcement regarding in July of 2022 that shocked the world. What shocking announcement did Kelly Ripa make about her marriage to Mark Consuelos after 26 seemingly happy years?

Twenty-Six Years and Three Kids Together

Getting married is one thing, having kids is another thing entirely. This is a couple who met and got married in less than a year, and they welcomed their first child only a month after celebrating their first wedding anniversary. It’s a lot to happen to a couple in a short period of time. Their son, Michael Joseph, was born on June 2, 1997. Following the birth of their firstborn, it would be another four years before the couple would welcome their second child, their only daughter, Lola Grace. She was born on June 16, 2001. Their third and youngest child, Joaquin Antonio, was born on February 24, 2003. The most amazing story, however, is how the world found out she was pregnant with Lola Grace. She was not yet the co-host of Live! With Regis and Kelly, but she was guest-hosting with Regis on November 1, 2000. The show welcomed a psychic that day as a guest, and her name is Char Margolis. While she had already co-hosted numerous times alongside Regis, Ripa had not yet been hired for the job when the psychic told her – on live television – that Ripa was pregnant. She knew, of course, and she was caught off guard. She replied, “I haven’t told my boss yet!” and that was history. Ripa got the job, and she spent a decade – from 2001 until 2011 – co-hosting with Regis until his retirement. Following the iconic host’s retirement, she was named the main host of the show, and she’s held the position, along with the roles of actress, wife, and mother, for 21 years now. Her husband often co-hosts the show alongside her when there is a day off for her hosts, and their dynamic is amazing. They clearly have chemistry, they are clearly very happy, and it works for them.

What’s Wrong After 26 Years Together?

Kelly Ripa was noticeably absent from the hosting chair of her morning talk show with Ryan Seacrest in June of 2022, and fans were curious where she went. Upon her return on July 5, 2022, she made it very clear to Ryan Seacrest that her absence from the show had everything to do with her marriage. “This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents. It’s usually us, with the kids or…kit and caboodle,” was her announcement. In 26 years of marriage and 25 years of parenting, they’d not taken a single vacation as a couple throughout the years, which came as a shock to the world. From a parenting perspective, this is not nearly as shocking as it sounds. Many of us have babies and small children and never go on a full vacation without the kids while still taking time to enjoy date nights and a night or two away here and there – but anything longer than two or three nights is a no-go for many parents simply because parenting multiple children requires a great deal of work pertaining to their own schedules, etc. As the kids get a little older, they really become so much more fun, and you want to take them with you on vacation. They’re just…fun.

Are Mark and Kelly in a Good Place?

With three grown children who are in college and working, they are definitely in a good place. They’ve spent their time raising three great kids, and now they get to enjoy the time they want to enjoy being married and having a little more time alone in their lives. It is a marital rite of passage, and they are enjoying it. The talk show host shared details of their first child-free vacation with her fans, too. They spent time in the Midwest doing things like rock climbing in Utah and hiking in Colorado. They had couple’s massages and went to dinner. They enjoyed themselves tremendously, and it just so happens that Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are in a great place in their marriage and in their lives.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Here’s What Happened to Rugged Maniac after Shark Tank
Meet The Cast Of “Best Interests”
Is Dorinda Medley Hiring Models to Act as Household Help for Her Own Pleasure?
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Minions: The Rise Of Gru”
Rolling Thunder: One Of The Most Underrated Revenge Movies Ever
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Apples”
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Kelly Ripa
The Shocking Announcement to Kelly Ripa Made About her 26-Year Marriage to Mark Consuelos
Is Bella Thorne’s Relationship History Really That Dramatic?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Antonia Desplat
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content