20 Celebrity Couples Who Resisted The Test Of Time And Are Genuine Proof Of True Love

In a world where celebrity romances often burn bright and fizzle fast, a rare few couples have managed to stand the test of time against all odds.
From love-at-first-sight encounters to slow-burn romances that blossomed into lifelong partnerships, these celebrity couples have proved that true love isn’t just a fairytale cliché.
Their relationships have survived scandals, long-distance schedules, career highs and lows, and the relentless pressure of public scrutiny.
Here are 20 celebrity couples who are genuine proof of true love and remind us that even in Hollywood, love can last forever.
#1 Ron And Cheryl Howard
Ron and Cheryl Howard’s romance is a true tale of high school sweethearts.
In 1970, 16-year-old Ron spotted Cheryl in an English class at John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California, and was immediately struck by her.
At the time, Ron was already a household name for his role as Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show.
For their first date, Ron picked Cheryl up in a 1970 Volkswagen Bug with a broken heater and took her to see a re-release of It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, followed by pizza.
During their courtship, the Golden Globe winner proposed three times before Cheryl finally said yes.
Cheryl later revealed that she initially declined because she wanted to prioritize her education and “wasn’t ready to be on [his] train yet.”
The couple married in a “super modest” ceremony on June 7, 1975, in Burbank.
They have four children together, daughters Bryce Dallas, twins Jocelyn and Paige, and son Reed Cross.
In a swoon-worthy gesture, Cheryl has made a cameo appearance in every film Ron has directed since high school, serving as his “good luck charm.”
In June 2025, they celebrated their milestone 50th wedding anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Ron dedicated a “kissing chair” in a Burbank park, an homage to their teenage dates in that very spot.
Beyond over five decades of marriage, Ron and Cheryl have been together as a couple for 56 years.
Image source: Richard Nairin/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images
#2 Michael Caine And Shakira Baksh
Sir Michael Caine and Shakira Baksh’s love story is a true tale of love at first sight.
In early 1971, the British acting legend was channel-surfing when he paused on a Maxwell House coffee commercial and saw a young Shakira dancing on screen.
In that moment, he later said, he was completely smitten, thinking to himself, “That’s the woman for me.”
Convinced she lived in Brazil because of the ad’s setting, Caine was ready to fly there to track her down, only to learn through a friend that she actually lived just miles away from him in London.
His pursuit was relentless, he called her phone number more than ten times before she finally agreed to meet him for dinner.
Once they met, it didn’t take long for love to blossom. As Caine later shared, “I fell in love with her in about eight minutes, and it took her two hours to fall in love with me.”
Two years after their first date, the couple wed in Las Vegas on January 8, 1973, at the Candlelight Wedding Chapel.
Sir Michael has often credited Shakira with saving his life, stating in a Radio Times interview that he used to drink a bottle of vodka and sm*ke several packs of cigarettes daily before they met, habits he completely gave up for her.
“Meeting Shakira calmed me down. And she’s not the little wife; she runs the whole business side of my life. She’s my right-hand man, my confidante. I tell her everything.”
He added, “I was famous when I met her, but I couldn’t have gotten this far without her. She is the most important person in my life.”
One fan of the couple gushed, “It’s so cute!!! I want to be Shakira and find me a Michael,” while another quipped, “He just seems to worship her.”
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
#3 Samuel L. Jackson And Latanya Richardson
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson have one of Hollywood’s most enduring marriages, having been together for 56 years and married for 45 years.
The couple first met in the early 1970s while attending Morehouse College and Spelman College in Atlanta, where both were immersed in theater and performance.
Their shared passion for acting sparked a connection that quickly turned into a deep bond.
Jackson and Richardson married after a decade of dating on August 18, 1980, years before Samuel became a household name.
Recalling their special day, Jackson has frequently joked that Richardson “printed the invitations and told him where to be,” while she has explained that they married quickly so her ailing grandfather could walk her down the aisle.
As the Pulp Fiction star struggled to break into Hollywood, LaTanya stood by him, offering unwavering support during some of the most challenging periods of his life and career.
Over the years, Samuel has openly credited his wife with saving his life by insisting he seek rehab for dr*g and alc*hol add*ction in 1991.
Just weeks after completing treatment, he landed his breakthrough role in Jungle Fever.
Together, they share a daughter, Zoe Jackson, and despite the pressures of Hollywood, the couple have remained deeply committed to each other.
One admiring fan wrote online, “I love men who love their wives. It’s really lovely to see.”
Another added, “I can’t make a relationship last 44 minutes… These two are absolutely my goals, just two very cool people.”
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#4 Lily Tomlin And Jane Wagner
Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner’s relationship is a rare Hollywood story of professional collaboration and personal devotion that remained an “open secret” for decades.
The couple met in March 1971 in New York City when a mutual friend brought Jane, then a Peabody Award-winning writer, to Lily’s hotel room.
Lily has famously recounted falling in love within “two minutes,” struck by Jane’s intelligence and aesthetic, specifically noting her hot pants, knee-high boots, and little backpack.
Lily had to leave for a show in Chicago the next day but felt such “unfinished business” that she took a train to Chicago and immediately flew back to New York just to see Jane again.
From that point on, they were inseparable, though they chose not to make their relationship a public spectacle.
In 1975, Lily turned down a TIME magazine cover after the publication allegedly tried to “bribe” her into coming out publicly, as she refused to make her identity a “deal.”
Throughout the 1970s, the couple reportedly ignored advice from colleagues to arrive at work in separate cars to avoid gossip.
After 42 years together, they tied the knot on December 31, 2013, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.
While their romance had long been an “open secret” in Hollywood, and they never had a formal public coming-out moment, their marriage publicly affirmed their bond.
They decided early on not to have children in order to focus on their creative legacy, a choice they have both said they do not regret.
A year before their wedding, the pair received a joint star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars in 2012.
Lily often refers to her wife as “Jane No. 1” to distinguish her from her close friend and frequent collaborator, Jane Fonda.
Lily and Jane celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in December 2025 and continue to live in Los Angeles.
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, Manny Carabel/Getty Images
#5 Rita Wilson And Tom Hanks
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks’ love story is a tale of chance encounters and lasting romance.
Tom first noticed Rita in 1972, when she played a cheerleader on an episode of The Brady Bunch.
He later recalled thinking she was “cute” while watching the show at a friend’s house.
Nearly a decade later, the pair met again in 1981 on the set of the sitcom Bosom Buddies, where Tom was already making a name for himself as a rising comedic talent and Wilson guest-starred.
While they got along instantly, they remained friends for years, as Hanks was married to his first wife, Samantha Lewes.
By the mid-1980s, their friendship had deepened into love, along with undeniable on-screen chemistry when they starred together in the film Volunteers.
They made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Three Amigos in December 1986, after Tom had separated from his first wife.
After finalizing his divorce from Samantha in 1987, Tom and Rita married on April 30, 1988, in a private ceremony in California.
Together, they had two children, Chester and Truman Hanks, and Wilson also became a loving stepmother to Hanks’ children from his first marriage, Colin and Elizabeth Hanks.
Over the years, the couple have supported each other through thick and thin, including Rita’s double mastectomy and recovery following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015.
During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020, Rita opened up about what first drew her to her husband.
She told Clarkson, “First of all, I love a good storyteller. So anybody who could tell a good story, I’m down with that. I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He’s a great storyteller.”
The couple has been happily married for nearly 38 years.
Image source: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Justin Palmer/Getty Images
#6 Oprah And Stedman Graham
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham’s love story is often described as a “spiritual partnership,” characterized by mutual support and a shared decision to remain unmarried.
The couple first met at a charity event in Chicago in 1986, the same year The Oprah Winfrey Show premiered.
Reportedly, Oprah was initially wary of Graham, thinking he was “too handsome” to be interested in her, but sparks soon flew, and they began dating later that year.
After six years of dating, Graham proposed to Oprah at her Indiana farmhouse in October 1992.
However, despite the ring on her finger, the couple chose to forgo a traditional marriage, prioritizing their careers and personal growth over rushing down the aisle.
According to Oprah, she later realized she “didn’t actually want a marriage,” but rather wanted to know she was “worthy” of being asked.
She wrote in O, The Oprah Magazine, “The moment after I said yes to his proposal, I had doubts. I realized I didn’t actually want a marriage. I wanted to be asked. I wanted to know he felt I was worthy of being his missus.”
“But I didn’t want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work. My life with the show was my priority, and we both knew it.”
Both have since stated that had they married, their relationship likely would not have lasted.
After her show ended in 2011, Graham continued to support Oprah through major career transitions, and the two even quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The couple also chose not to have children together, with Oprah once noting that her maternal instincts are fulfilled through her students at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.
Image source: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images
#7 Christopher Walken And Georgianne Walken
Christopher Walken and Georgianne Walken’s relationship is defined by mutual career support, a shared life in rural Connecticut, and a quiet, private lifestyle.
The couple met in 1963 while touring with a theatrical production of West Side Story in Chicago.
Christopher played the character Riff, and Georgianne played his on-screen girlfriend, Graziella.
The two began dating in real life shortly after, and Christopher has noted in his biography, Christopher Walken A to Z, that they “loved each other right away.”
He famously described her as “a fox” from the moment they met.
After dating for several years, they married in January 1969 in New York City and early on decided not to have children, a bit unconventional for the time.
The Pulp Fiction actor has noted that their child-free lifestyle allowed them to maintain demanding show business careers without the need for a more “dependable” lifestyle.
While Christopher became a legendary actor, Georgianne built a highly successful career as an Emmy-winning casting director, casting her husband in films like The Deer Hunter and Catch Me If You Can.
In 1983, they appeared together in the sci-fi film Brainstorm.
Seeking a private life despite their fame, the Walkens reside in a farmhouse in rural Connecticut, where they have lived since the 1970s.
Christopher famously said in a 2022 interview with The New York Times that his greatest happiness is simple: “My bills are paid, my wife is healthy, the weather’s nice. That’s really all I care about.”
They have been happily married for 57 years as of 2026.
Image source: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images, John Lamparski/Getty Images
#8 Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick first crossed paths in 1978, when a 12-year-old Kyra, encouraged by her brother, approached a 19-year-old Kevin in a New York City deli after seeing him in an off-Broadway play.
The two later met professionally in 1987 while working on the film Lemon Sky, but at the time, they were simply colleagues.
Reportedly, while it was “love at first sight” for Bacon, Sedgwick initially thought he “wasn’t her type” when they first formally met.
Bacon has often joked that what drew him to Kyra was her humor, confidence, and “no-nonsense” personality.
He eventually won her over with his persistence, and their first date involved a casual dinner.
The morning after that date, Sedgwick felt a profound sense of “home,” realizing that Bacon was the one for her.
Within months of dating, Bacon proposed on Christmas Eve 1987, and the pair married on September 4, 1988, in a private ceremony in New York.
Together, they raised two children, Travis and Sosie Bacon, while supporting each other’s careers through every high and low.
In interviews, both have credited their enduring bond to honesty, friendship, and humor.
As Kyra once shared, “We make each other laugh constantly. Kevin makes my life better just by being in it.”
Kevin added, “We’ve seen each other at our worst, our best, and everything in between, and we still choose each other every single day.”
Kevin and Kyra have been happily married for over 37 years and even teamed up for their first on-screen appearance together in more than 20 years in the 2025 film The Best You Can.
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images
#9 Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s love story proves that commitment doesn’t always require a marriage certificate.
The Hollywood icons first crossed paths in 1966 on the set of the Disney musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, when Russell was just 16 and Hawn was 21.
More than two decades later, in 1983, the pair reunited while filming Swing Shift, and this time, the connection was undeniable.
Russell, reportedly “severely hungover,” won her over with a blunt yet charming compliment during their first meeting for the film, telling her, “Man, you got a great figure.”
Their first date has since become legendary, involving a spontaneous night of swing dancing at the Pl*yboy Club that ended with police interrupting them after they accidentally “broke into” a house Hawn was renovating at the time.
As Goldie later recalled, she knew early on that Kurt was “the one.”
Rather than rushing into marriage, the lovebirds chose to build a life on their own terms.
Together, they raised a blended family, including Hawn’s children from her marriage to Bill Hudson, Oliver and Kate Hudson, and later welcomed their son together, Wyatt Russell.
“I would have been long divorced if I’d been married… For me, I chose to stay, Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice,” said the 80-year-old star in a 2016 interview.
“The secret is that you don’t marry,” Goldie once quipped, explaining that choosing each other every day is what keeps their relationship alive.
Russell, meanwhile, has often spoken about his deep admiration for Hawn, calling her the heart of their family and the love of his life.
As of 2026, Kurt and Goldie have been together for nearly 43 years.
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#10 Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Brad Hall
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall’s love story is one that began long before fame entered the picture.
The couple first met in 1982 while attending Northwestern University, when Julia auditioned for the Practical Theatre Company, a comedy troupe co-founded by Brad.
Shortly after, the pair took a major leap together when they were both hired as writers and performers on Saturday Night Live in 1982, where Julia became the youngest female cast member in the show’s history at 21.
While their time on the show was brief, Hall left SNL in 1984 and Julia followed him the next year, it proved to be a pivotal chapter in both their personal and professional lives.
In 1987, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by Brad’s father, with Julia wearing a dress inspired by Princess Diana’s wedding gown.
Together, they welcomed two sons, Henry and Charlie Hall.
In a 2003 interview with Grist, Louis-Dreyfus recalled her college days, saying she was just “head over heels in love” with Hall.
“I was about 19 at the time and had fallen head over heels in love with Brad. He was a senior with a big old beard and Jesus hair.”
In 2017, Julia was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she has credited Brad’s unwavering support as vital to her recovery, noting that the crisis created a “new level of intimacy” in their relationship.
The lovebirds have been married for over 38 years.
Julia celebrated their 38th anniversary last year, sharing a photo of them kissing with the caption, “38 years later, you’re still my Home Screen.”
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, John Shearer/FilmMagic
#11 Denzel And Pauletta Washington
Denzel and Pauletta Washington first met in 1977 on the set of the TV film Wilma, where Pauletta appeared as an extra and Denzel had a small acting role.
Months later, they were reintroduced at a mutual friend’s party, and the following night, they unexpectedly sat next to each other at a theater play, an event Denzel jokingly suggests Pauletta may have planned.
Because they met before gaining significant fame and fortune, their early dates were humble.
Reportedly, on their official first date in 1978, Denzel ran out of money for the taxi, and Pauletta had to cover the fare.
Pauletta even rejected Denzel’s marriage proposals twice before finally saying yes on his third attempt.
The couple married on June 25, 1983, in a ceremony that famously ran out of food, forcing them to grab a meal at a diner afterward.
Addressing his wife’s rejections, Denzel joked in an interview, “She turned me down, she said no. And since it was three times, that means she turned me down twice.”
Together, the duo have welcomed and raised four children, all of whom have pursued careers in the arts.
In a meaningful gesture, the lovebirds renewed their vows in South Africa in 1995, after 12 years of marriage, in a ceremony officiated by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Denzel frequently calls Pauletta the “backbone” of their family, crediting her with making their house a home while he pursued his acting career.
He has also credited her with shaping his faith journey, stating that she taught him about “faith, spirituality, real love, and unwavering love.”
In 2024, The Equalizer star became a licensed minister, with Pauletta by his side when he received his ministerial license at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in Harlem.
The couple has been together for over 46 years and married for more than 42, standing as one of Hollywood’s most respected and enduring love stories.
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
#12 Viola Davis And Julius Tennon
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s love story is rooted in faith and, surprisingly, the power of manifestation.
Prior to meeting Tennon, Viola had reportedly prayed for a “big Black man from the South who looked like a football player” and who loved God, as her future partner.
Just three and a half weeks after her prayer, they met in 1999 on the set of the CBS drama City of Angels. Davis later recalled seeing him eat a bagel and thinking he was “really good-looking.”
Despite the instant connection, The Woman King star waited six weeks to call him.
Their first date was at the Crocodile Cafe in Santa Monica, where Tennon impressed her with his “Texas hospitality” and gentlemanly nature.
After a few years of dating, the couple tied the knot on June 23, 2003, in a small ceremony at their Los Angeles condo.
In October 2011, they adopted their daughter, Genesis. Davis is also a stepmother to Tennon’s two children from previous relationships.
On Valentine’s Day 2016, they renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Santa Monica.
The couple has also often worked together on screen, appearing as Michael Jordan’s parents in the 2023 film Air and co-starring in the 2025 action film G20.
In a 2023 interview with People, the 72-year-old gushed over his wife, calling her a “goddess.”
He said, “I think she’s a goddess. I really do. From the moment I met her. Absolutely wonderful and real and available. Just as sweet as you can be.”
Julius and Viola celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in June 2025 and are approaching their 23rd in 2026.
One Reddit user wrote, “They have just ruined my current standards. Absolute goals!!”
Another chimed in, “They are a TEAM and so in love, such a beautiful couple. MEN pay attention!”
“I love them… her husband is sooo cute.”
Image source: Steve Granitz/WireImage, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#13 Martin And Janet Sheen
Martin Sheen and Janet Sheen share one of the longest marriages in Hollywood, spanning over 64 years.
Both Ohio natives, they met in New York City in 1960.
Martin was a struggling young actor sleeping on a friend’s couch, and Janet was an art student at The New School.
Martin later described being “relentless” in pursuing her after their first meeting because he was immediately “intrigued” by her.
Janet eventually agreed to date Martin after he successfully “wore down her resistance” with a clever ruse involving one of her paintings.
She had left the painting in a friend’s locker because she didn’t have space in her own.
Martin and a friend reportedly took a Vespa to her home and invented a story that the painting had been “lost” and Martin had magically “found” it.
Upon meeting him at her door, Janet “knew he was a fool” right away, but Martin’s efforts to see her at every opportunity, despite working six nights a week at the theater, helped the couple grow closer.
They married in a 15-minute ceremony on December 23, 1961, at St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church.
The wedding was rushed because Janet was pregnant with their first child, and they had to squeeze the ceremony in right before a funeral service.
The couple has four children, all of whom became actors, Emilio Estevez, Ramon Estevez, Charlie Sheen, and Renée Estevez.
Janet has been by his side through it all, when he suffered a massive heart attack during the filming of Apocalypse Now in 1977, through his struggle with alcoholism, and his 2015 quadruple heart bypass surgery.
Martin jokingly calls his wife the “scariest woman I’ve ever met” because she never lies and always “calls him out” on his behavior.
He even admitted that it took him nearly 20 years to match her level of directness and honesty in their relationship.
Last month, in December 2025, the lovebirds celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.
Image source: Mike Guastella/WireImage, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
#14 Bonnie Bartlett And William Daniels
Bonnie Bartlett and William Daniels have been married for nearly 75 years and are among the celebrity couples with Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages, despite a brief period of marital strain in their early years.
They first met in 1948 as drama students at Northwestern University, and Bonnie reportedly initially rejected Daniels, joking that she was “too tall” for him.
However, she was later won over by his Broadway experience, and his leather jacket, a fashion item that was all the rage at the time.
Their first real encounter happened after sitting through what William described as “terrible” student auditions.
From the back of the room, he heard a voice that was “obviously a good actress.” He turned around to find Bonnie, a blonde freshman he found immediately striking.
Once they started dating, nearly their entire courtship unfolded in the theater department, where they spent most of their time building scenery and rehearsing plays together.
They married on June 30, 1951, in Moline, Illinois, shortly after graduation, and moved to New York City to pursue acting careers.
A decade later, in 1961, Bartlett gave birth to their first son, William Jr., who passed away just 24 hours later.
They later adopted two sons, Michael in 1964 and Robert in 1966.
In her memoir Middle of the Rainbow, Bartlett candidly revealed that the couple had a brief “open marriage” in their early years.
While she had an affair in 1959, it was Daniels’ relationship with a producer in the early 1970s that left her “devastated” and ultimately led her to end the arrangement.
Reflecting on that period, she told People magazine in a 2024 interview, “It’s not good for any marriage to be separated a lot, and there were times that we were separated for a long time.”
“We didn’t think we’d make it, but we did.”
In 1986, the couple made history as the second married pair to win Emmys on the same night for the same show, St. Elsewhere, following Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne’s historic win in 1965.
Now aged 98 and 96 respectively, Daniels and Bartlett live a quiet retirement in their San Fernando Valley home.
Image source: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, David Livingston/Getty Images
#15 Helen Mirren And Taylor Hackford
Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford’s love story is proof that sometimes, love arrives later in life.
The couple first met on the set of the musical drama White Nights in 1985, where Mirren starred opposite Mikhail Baryshnikov and Hackford served as director.
It was far from love at first sight, as Mirren, then 38, recalled in an interview that she was “seething” after Taylor kept her waiting for her audition.
Despite this rocky initial encounter, they began dating in 1986 after Hackford separated from and filed for divorce from his second wife, Lynne Littman. The divorce was finalized in 1987.
At the time, Mirren was notoriously skeptical of marriage, famously comparing it to a taste she hadn’t acquired, like “turnips.”
However, after 11 years of dating, the duo tied the knot on December 31, 1997, in a small ceremony near Inverness, Scotland, making it extra special as it was the director’s 53rd birthday.
Mirren later shared that her change of heart came after realizing they were “going to be together forever,” and the couple decided to marry for legal and estate planning reasons, in addition to their commitment to each other.
Helen and Taylor do not have biological children together.
Mirren has consistently been open about her choice to remain child-free, stating that she has “no maternal instinct whatsoever” and prioritized her career.
However, she has been a devoted stepmother to Hackford’s two sons from his previous marriages, late actor Rio Hackford and musician Alexander Hackford.
In a 2016 interview with The Sunday Times, the actress explained that she never feels regret over not having children, saying, “I never felt the need for a child and never felt the loss of it… I’d always put my work before anything.”
“It was not my destiny. I kept thinking it would be, waiting for it to happen, but it never did, and I didn’t care what people thought.”
Mirren and Hackford have been together for over 40 years and married for nearly three decades, standing as lasting proof that love doesn’t follow a timeline.
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#16 Alan Alda And Arlene Alda
The relationship of Alan Alda and Arlene Alda is famously rooted in a shared sense of humor, and a fallen dessert.
The duo first met in 1956 at a mutual friend’s apartment for a dinner party in Manhattan.
At the time, Alan was a student at Fordham University and Arlene at Hunter College.
During dinner, a homemade rum cake fell onto the floor, and while other guests were embarrassed, Alan and Arlene were the only two who grabbed spoons and ate the cake directly off the floor, immediately forging a bond between them.
Alan later remarked, “That’s how you know… when two people will eat the cake off the floor together, that’s it.”
The very next year, the couple married on March 15, 1957, and went on to have three daughters, Eve, Elizabeth, and Beatrice.
A unique tradition in their relationship is celebrating every new job opportunity by ordering pizza.
To commemorate Alan’s first acting paycheck, the couple bought a pizza, starting a tradition that continues to this day.
Alan’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease, diagnosed in 2015, has strengthened their bond further, with many hailing the couple as a “beacon of hope” for enduring love in Hollywood.
In March 2026, they will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary, marking almost seven decades of togetherness.
“I love Alan Alda, he’s a national treasure. He’s always been so devoted to his wife,” gushed one netizen.
Another commented, “How has their story not been stolen for a romcom meet cute?”
“They have the same face, always a sign of a happy couple.”
Image source: Betty Galella/Getty Images, Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images
#17 Ralph Lauren And Ricky Anne Loew-Beer
Ralph Lauren and Ricky Ann Loew-Beer’s relationship began with an “instant” connection and went on to become the foundation of the Ralph Lauren fashion empire.
The couple met in early 1964 in New York City at an eye doctor’s clinic, where Ralph had an appointment and Ricky was working as a part-time receptionist.
Ralph asked her out immediately, and she agreed.
On their first date, he picked her up in a green Morgan sports car and took her to a pancake house in upstate New York.
Ricky famously recited Shakespeare and The Canterbury Tales during the date, leading Ralph to think she was “beautiful, but strange.”
It has been alleged that Lauren proposed on their very first date, though they officially married about six months after meeting, on December 20, 1964, in New York City.
Ricky has been the primary inspiration behind Ralph’s “Polo persona,” the classic American look defined by jeans, white shirts, and effortless grace.
He even created the iconic “Ricky Bag” in her honor.
Together, they welcomed and raised three children, Andrew, David, and Dylan.
Ricky credits the longevity of their relationship to their deep friendship and approaching life as a “team.”
In his 2007 self-titled memoir, Ralph described his wife by writing, “I didn’t like the girl with all the makeup and high heels.”
“I liked the girl in jeans and a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up in her boyfriend’s jacket. That’s the girl I’m attracted to. That’s the girl I married – Ricky.”
In December 2025, the couple marked their 61st wedding anniversary.
Image source: James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images, Roy Rochlin/WireImage
#18 Ellen Degeneres And Portia De Rossi
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s love story is a tale of chance encounter and fate.
The couple first met in 2000 at a party, which de Rossi later described as “love at first sight,” though she was not yet publicly out at the time.
A year later, they met again at a Rock the Vote concert in 2001 and finally reconnected for good at the VH1 Big in ’04 Awards in December 2004.
At the time of their 2004 reconnection, both were in other relationships, DeGeneres with Alexandra Hedison and de Rossi with Francesca Gregorini.
They soon ended those relationships to be together and made their public debut at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2005.
Following the legalization of same-s*x marriage in California, they married in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on August 16, 2008.
In a further step, in 2010, de Rossi legally changed her name to Portia Lee James DeGeneres.
In February 2023, she surprised Ellen with a vow renewal ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.
Over the years, Portia has credited Ellen with saving her life in multiple interviews, particularly during her struggles with an unhealthy eating pattern and mental health battles.
She said in 2010, “It’s amazing, Ellen met me when I was 168 pounds, my heaviest weight… she just saw something that made me uniquely me.”
In late 2024, following the U.S. presidential election, the couple moved to the Cotswolds in England, reportedly seeking a simpler, more private life.
Though they chose not to have children, the 67-year-old comedian and her wife have built a life centered on advocacy for major causes, particularly animal rights, wildlife conservation, and LGBTQ+ equality.
After over two decades together, Ellen and Portia remain one of Hollywood’s most enduring same-s*x marriages.
Image source: Donato Sardella/WireImage, Dave Benett/Getty Images
#19 Brad And George Takei
Brad and George Takei’s love story is a testament to finding your person against all odds.
The couple first met in 1984 at an LGBTQ+ athletic club called the L.A. Frontrunners in Los Angeles.
George was struck by Brad, who was the club’s “fastest athlete” and “dashingly good-looking.”
However, both men were navigating their personal lives and careers, and for almost two decades, they reportedly lived together while keeping their romantic relationship private to protect George’s acting career.
In October 2005, George publicly came out as a gay man at the age of 68 in Frontiers magazine and confirmed his 18-year relationship with Brad.
His decision was sparked by then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s veto of a California same-s*x marriage bill, which motivated George to use his platform for advocacy.
After the California Supreme Court legalized same-s*x marriage in 2008, Brad proposed to the Star Trek alum at home in their kitchen.
They married on September 14, 2008, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.
Their union wasn’t just a personal milestone, it was a historic and inspiring moment for LGBTQ+ visibility in Hollywood.
As a testament to their bond, in 2011, Brad officially changed his last name from Altman to Takei, insisting on the change despite George suggesting a hyphenated version.
Beyond their marriage, George values his husband as a professional collaborator.
At the International Vanguard Award in 2014, he said, “He’s my husband, we’re married, but we’re also professional partners in life. We build our lives and our careers together.”
In September 2025, George and Brad celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary.
Image source: Joe Corrigan/Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
#20 Lisa Kudrow And Michael Stern
Lisa Kudrow and French advertising executive Michel Stern first met in the late 1980s when he was dating her French roommate.
She later recalled feeling an immediate connection with him but, being “freakishly polite,” hid her feelings and even avoided him to ensure she didn’t flirt with her friend’s boyfriend.
After Michel and the roommate broke up just two months later, Lisa and Michel lost contact for six years.
They finally reconnected at a birthday party for that same former roommate in the early 1990s and began dating shortly after.
The couple married on May 27, 1995, in a casual ceremony in Malibu, just one week after the first season of Friends finished filming.
They wrote their own vows and spoke them in both English and French to honor their roots.
Their only child, Julian Murray Stern, was born in 1998. For Friends fans, Lisa’s real-life pregnancy was written into the sitcom as Phoebe Buffay’s surrogacy storyline.
Despite being a household name, especially in the 1990s, Lisa and Michel are notoriously private and rarely make red-carpet appearances together.
Their last public appearance was in November 2024 while attending the Broadway opening night of the Avett Brothers musical Swept Away at the Longacre Theatre in New York City.
The couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last May, and Kudrow described their relationship as “even more than a family member” and the most intimate connection she has.
One netizen, inspired by their history, wrote online, “A long marriage isn’t a sprint. Hell, it isn’t even a race. It’s a choice and a lifestyle. You choose them once and then live the rest of your life accordingly.”
Another added, “I think she’s right. There’s a certain point where, if you get past that, you both kind of double down and neither of you are going anywhere. It’s comfortable and happy.”
Image source: Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
