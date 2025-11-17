Hey Pandas, What Are Some Things You Believed As A Child, Only For It All To Go Downhill Later? (Closed)

What are crazy things you believed as a child? How did it affect you later? Tell me your stories!
#1
God.
#2
My mother was defrosting the refrigerator and I grabbed an ice chunk to put in my mouth. My mother shouted “spit that out, its’ poison!”. Years later with my first room mate, she was defrosting the fridge and put an ice chunk in her mouth. I said “spit that out, its’ poison!” She started laughing and said “who told you that? your mother?” –
Turns out my mother thought the ice was dirty. and it is
#3
When I was a kid, I thought that the handles on the door made the car go faster.
One day, we on a highway in a traffic jam and it was going REALLYYY slow. Up until this point, my parents had always locked my door. But this time, they forgot. So, I started yelling and saying, “Faster car, fasterrr” while pulling on the handle. Since it was unlocked, the car door swung open on the highway while we were moving. My parents yelled at me, and I never did THAT again. From that day forward my parents always locked my door.
#4
When I was young, I was told that bees made honey and wasps made marmite by my dad. It was really funny until I looked into a wasp’s nest to find the marmite.
#5
Santa
#6
That I’d be happy 💀
#7
When I was 7 I really really looked forward to middle school, I couldn’t wait to have a boyfriend.
Yeah so it turned out Middle School is practically hell and dating in middle school is one of the stupidest things people did
#8
That my mom would love me unconditionally. Then she got married to her third husband and had a couple of kids and told me that she wanted to give them everything that she couldn’t give to me and my sisters. Of course, I was still in high school at the time and felt that was a huge kick in the teeth…
#9
*That people would use the correct terms for descriptions. Not even close. The number of native English speakers who willfully desecrate the English language is shameful.
*That opinions were not substitutes for facts.
*Hard work would get you far in life.
#10
I used to believe in Young Earth Creationism – the belief that God created the Universe 6-10,000 years ago. I was taught this as a kid, and I really believed that this was the only valid interpretation of the Bible. Around 2019, I started having doubts, and started to see some contradictions in the beliefs of Young Earth Creationism, so I started doing more research, and came to the place where I could no longer believe in it. I’m still a Christian (in fact, one of the main reasons for discarding YEC was because of a deeper understanding of the Bible, and learning that
Sctipture did not require that interpretation) but I have a better understanding of how the world works, and how we are able to understand its history.
#11
That nobody would ever want to be with me because I’m extremely sensitive and reclusive most of the time, but that all changed when I met the love of my life, and he was the first person who ever actually genuinely wanted to spend time with me, and in that moment I realised that I was madly in love with him. He changed the way I view the world and how I view myself, he sees my true beauty, my kind hearted spirit, my love of animals and art, and that if people got to see me for who I truly am they would love to be around me and always have me around at their parties.
#12
I thought that I was smart but ever since I started 7th grade I feel like an idiot :P
#13
trees were living
