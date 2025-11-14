Hey Pandas, Whats The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened To You In School? (Closed)

#1

so in my class its 3 girls and 7 boys. Im friends with both the girls. I was scared to come out to them cuz they are amazing people. I come out to them and they both start laughing. One of them said “NO WAY! Im bi to” The other one said ” wait Trinity you’re bi, (friends name) You are to! Cuz im lesbian!” I never would of thought that my 2 best friends are both LGBTQ+ and it made me so happy knowing im not the only one.

#2

when my boyfriend asked me to be his forever. We’re going to get married in a couple of years when we graduate!!
yes, I’m 16 and engaged and I’m so in love and people might not believe it but it’s true, I’m truly in love right now, and I’m not falling out of love with him

#3

Not going to school.

#4

When my whole class played basketball on the blacktop (Boys V.S Girls).

#5

when my teacher gave us no homework for 2 months

