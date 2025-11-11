9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

Since 1964, the National History Museum in London has been organizing their annual Wildlife Photographer Of The Year contest. This year, the best photographer title winner in Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year, which includes photographers up to 17 years of age, was Carlos Perez Naval – a 9-year-old boy from Spain.
Carlos’ parents are tireless travelers, and they always take their son to all their trips around the world. When he was 4, he started taking beautiful photos of all the nature and wild animals he saw – first with a compact camera and now with professional wildlife photography equipment. He gets a bigger lens every time he goes abroad.
Carlos doesn’t need to be in faraway lands to take incredible pictures – during the school year, the plants and the beautiful animals in his garden and surrounding Teruel can’t escape the “clicks” of this professional photographer’s camera.
More info: carlospereznaval.wordpress.com (via: BoredPanda.es)
Stinger In The Sun – Winner 2014
Source: nhm.ac.uk
Carlos Receives His Prize From The Duchess Of Cambridge
Source: independent.ie
