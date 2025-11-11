9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

by

Since 1964, the National History Museum in London has been organizing their annual Wildlife Photographer Of The Year contest. This year, the best photographer title winner in Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year, which includes photographers up to 17 years of age, was Carlos Perez Naval – a 9-year-old boy from Spain.

Carlos’ parents are tireless travelers, and they always take their son to all their trips around the world. When he was 4, he started taking beautiful photos of all the nature and wild animals he saw – first with a compact camera and now with professional wildlife photography equipment. He gets a bigger lens every time he goes abroad.

Carlos doesn’t need to be in faraway lands to take incredible pictures – during the school year, the plants and the beautiful animals in his garden and surrounding Teruel can’t escape the “clicks” of this professional photographer’s camera.

More info: carlospereznaval.wordpress.com (via: BoredPanda.es)

9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

Stinger In The Sun – Winner 2014

9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

Source: nhm.ac.uk

9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year
9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year
9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year
9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year
9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year
9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year
9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year
9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year
9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year
9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year
9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year
9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

Carlos Receives His Prize From The Duchess Of Cambridge

9 Year-Old Spanish Boy Becomes Young Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

Source: independent.ie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Olivia Cooke
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2017
Designated Survivor
Designated Survivor Review: A President Paralyzed By Grief, and the Return Which Could Further Upend Him
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2018
This Vending Machine Sold T-Shirts For Only 2 Euros, But Nobody Wanted To Buy Them
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
League of Legends Fans Will Want to Watch Arcane Season 2 For This Reason
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2023
The 10 Most Memorable TV Nerds
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2021
Criminal Minds 6.04 “Compromising Positions” Review
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.