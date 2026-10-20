Dominic West And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 15)

Happy birthday to Dominic West, Ncuti Gatwa, and Bailee Madison! October 15 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor Dominic West, 57
Commanding the screen with grit and charm, British actor Dominic West gained global recognition for his nuanced dramatic portrayals. He starred as Detective Jimmy McNulty in The Wire and later won acclaim portraying Prince Charles in The Crown.
He also earned a BAFTA Award for Appropriate Adult.
Little-known fact:
Before starting university, he spent part of a gap year working as a cattle herder in Argentina.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Ncuti Gatwa, 34
Celebrated for his magnetic charisma and bold screen work, Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa gained global fame playing Eric Effiong in Sex Education. He made history as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who and appeared in the blockbuster film Barbie.
His performances have earned him a BAFTA Scotland Award.
Little-known fact:
Before securing his role in Sex Education, Gatwa worked as a temp at Harrods and was couch-surfing while auditioning in London.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actress and Singer Bailee Madison, 27
Acclaimed for her emotional depth on screen, American actress Bailee Madison rose to fame as a standout child performer before transitioning into leading television roles. She earned praise in Brothers and Bridge to Terabithia, later starring in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.
Offscreen, she released the pop single “Kinda Fun.”
Little-known fact:
She made her acting debut at just two weeks old in an Office Depot television commercial.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer and Songwriter Keyshia Cole, 45
Known for her raspy soprano voice and raw emotional delivery, American singer and songwriter Keyshia Cole emerged as a powerhouse in modern R&B. Her debut album, The Way It Is, earned platinum certification behind hit singles like “Love,” while her popular BET reality series expanded her fan base across the country.
She also earned four Grammy nominations throughout her multi-decade career.
Little-known fact:
At age twelve, she recorded vocals with Bay Area rapper MC Hammer after convincing him to give her a chance in Oakland.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer and Songwriter Ginuwine, 56
Defining nineties hip-hop soul with smooth vocal arrangements, American R&B singer Ginuwine captivated fans with energetic stage choreography. His breakout single “Pony” and chart-topping album 100% Ginuwine earned multiple platinum certifications while establishing his solo stardom.
He later formed the supergroup TGT.
Little-known fact:
Before committing to a music career, he earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from Prince George’s Community College.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Chef Emeril Lagasse, 67
Celebrated for high-energy television hosting and bold New Orleans flavors, American chef Emeril Lagasse redefined modern culinary broadcasting. He earned national acclaim with Essence of Emeril and Emeril Live while building a coast-to-coast restaurant empire.
Off screen, he champions youth education through his foundation.
Little-known fact:
He was offered a scholarship to the New England Conservatory of Music as a percussionist before deciding to attend culinary school.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor Chukwudi Iwuji, 51
Renowned for his commanding theatrical authority, Nigerian British actor Chukwudi Iwuji transitioned from the Royal Shakespeare Company to Hollywood blockbusters. He gained international fame playing Clemson Murn in Peacemaker and the menacing High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Off screen, he holds a degree from Yale University.
Little-known fact:
While attending Caterham School in England, Chukwudi Iwuji was appointed Head Boy, becoming the first Black student in the school’s history to hold the position.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actress Grace Van Dien, 30
Recognized for her emotional range in drama and thriller television, American actress Grace Van Dien gained global attention playing Chrissy Cunningham on Stranger Things. Her screen credentials also include leading roles in Greenhouse Academy, NBC’s The Village, and the biographical drama Charlie Says.
She expands her reach by hosting regular interactive gaming streams online.
Little-known fact:
She is the great-granddaughter of Hollywood Golden Age actor Robert Mitchum and a direct descendant of author Mark Twain.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Singer and Songwriter Eric Benét, 60
Smooth vocals and heartfelt lyricism defined the rise of American R&B singer Eric Benét, who captured audiences with his classic soul sound. His chart-topping single “Spend My Life with You” earned a Grammy nomination while his acclaimed albums yielded four total nominations.
Offstage, he mentors aspiring music artists.
Little-known fact:
Before launching his solo career, Eric Benét performed in a family group alongside his sister and cousin.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Vincent Martella, 34
Celebrated for his vibrant voice work and television comedy roles, American actor Vincent Martella earned widespread acclaim as Phineas Flynn in Phineas and Ferb. He also starred as Greg Wuliger in Everybody Hates Chris and voiced Hope Estheim in the Final Fantasy video game series.
Off screen, he holds a business degree from the University of Florida.
Little-known fact:
His younger brother Alexander voiced young Jason Todd in Batman: Under the Red Hood while Vincent played the teenage version.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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