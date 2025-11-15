This Year’s Batch Of My Drawings Of Inspiring Animal Influencers

This post is meant to express my gratitude and appreciation to all the fabulous and deservedly famous animal inflencers of Instagram, and their proud owners / rescuers, for all the inspiration they’ve provided me for my daily drawing practice during the last 12 months.

#1 Greta, The Tiny Wonder Mouse: @greta.the.couch.mouse

#2 The Late, But Unforgettable Bob: @streetcatnamedbob

#3 Jessica The Cat, Inspiration For Great Stand-Up Comedy: @zoltancomedy

#4 Happy Fox: @juniperfoxx

#5 The Face Of 2020 Overall, Gracie The Sosig: @livilaurel

#6 One Of The Squirrels At @fourwandswildlife

#7 Announcer Of Spring: @chunk_the_groundhog

#8 Cheerio And His Dadda: @cheeriotheduck

#9 Herman The Pidgeon And Lundy The Dog: @themiafoundation

#10 Lola And Her Bunny Pepper: @lolathecavie

#11 Rona The Pufferfish And Her Cute Teeth: @ronathepuff

#12 Bella And Buster: @bella_loves_buster

#13 Funny Otter Svenn And His Pug Friend Pernille: @svenntheotter

#14 Leo The Brave Cat: @adventurecatleo

#15 Lovebird Pepe: @pepe_parrot

#16 Charming Rescue In Singapore: @rosie_theposie

#17 This Smart Yellow Wonder: @twinkietheparrot

#18 Elsie The Marsupial: @crazy_wombat_lady

#19 And My First Ever Animal Influencer In Watercolor, The Charming Mr. Dinky: @chipmunksoftiktok.

