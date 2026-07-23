Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

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The internet was left deeply unsettled after a woman shared a video of a man making a chilling statement while out on a date.

Many were convinced the Dallas woman named Amber had recorded a gruesome crime in the making in her viral TikTok video.

“Running in the woods with a white man is a horror movie plot, not a date,” one commented on the clip.

The internet was deeply unsettled after a man made a chilling statement during a date with a woman

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

In a video that racked up 2.5 million views, Amber shared footage of herself on a date with the man in question.

Instead of the typical movie or a romantic dinner, the pair took the outdoorsy route for their date and went for a run in the woods.

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods
Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

The video showed Amber struggling to keep up with the man throughout the video.

“That one time my date joked about k*lling me in an area I’d never been before,” read the text on Amber’s video.

The clip showed her date running along a pathway, flanked by trees on either side.

Viewed 2.5 million times, the video showed the woman struggling to keep up while he zoomed ahead

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

While he zoomed ahead, a sweaty Amber was seen trailing behind him.

“He kept leaving me,” she wrote in her video.

“I can’t keep up but I’m too embarrassed to say anything,” she added, while eerie music played in the background.

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods
Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Amber said she eventually asked her date if they could take a break about one mile into their run.

The TikToker eventually showed her viewers the “moment” she wasn’t sure if she would “see [her] parents again.”

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

The camera then captured her date turning toward her and saying, “This is where I was gonna k*ll you.”

Amber began laughing nervously.

“Omg did you record that,” the man then asked.

“This is where I was gonna k*ll you,” the man said with no hindrance

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

“I was just kidding,” he added after Amber confirmed his offhand comment was caught on camera.

His words, however, didn’t seem to bother Amber, who concluded her video saying, “Idk I kind of wanna see him again.”

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods
Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods
Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Viewers found the video unsettling and asked, “I need an update is she still with this man? Is she safe?”

“This is how every horror movie starts, and she really said ‘lighten up y’all.’ Bro gave her the exact location coordinates of her own true crime documentary,” one said.

“This is how every horror movie starts,” one commented online

“He took you to a location that you don’t know, showed that he can outlast you while running AND threatened to kill you?” another wrote. “You need to get pepper gel spray and make a police report. He’s making a plan to get you.”

When one snarkily said, “Stay with him and keep us safe Ok? Thanks,” Amber replied, saying, “This was funny.”

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods
Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Another said, “He purposefully made her run until exhaustion kicked in. So if he came at her, she’d be too fatigued to get away from him.”

“Baby, you’re a Black woman alone with a white adult male. Who you basically just met,” wrote another. “Don’t play around. Keep yourself safe!!”

Amber shared a couple of updates where she told viewers she didn’t want to be “saved”

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Amber later updated her video caption to say people were taking his statement way too seriously.

“I’m ok yall he was just joking, lighten up,” she said.

The woman also shared another update, with pictures of herself with her date.

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods
Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

“It wasn’t our first hike, I’m ok,” she said.

“He’s also one of the kindest man I’ve ever met,” she added.

Another video captured her sitting beside the same man on what appeared to be another date.

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

The man was seen giving a thumbs up to the camera, while a TikTok comment pinned in the video said, “Don’t save her, she don’t want to be saved.”

Amber also gave some clarity to viewers in the caption, saying, “Don’t save me, I love it here.”

Netizens were horrified by the man’s words and expressed concern for the woman’s safety 

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: librasentiment

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: Kristen01852807

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: iamchibuzoree

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: JaneDoexq9e

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: __WeVibin__

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: befikre_talks

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: _1Grind

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

Image credits: befikre_talks

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

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Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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