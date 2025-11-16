Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Mystery Of Your Life? (Closed)

Share your biggest mystery.
#1
not the biggest mystery but oh well.
when i was about 5 i had a dog phase where i absolutely loved dogs (still do)
for my 5th birthday i got a cute painting of a dalmatian. my mum hung it up in my room and it stayed there.
when i was 7 we moved house. i noticed that the painting had gone. i asked my mum about it and see if she could get it back somehow.
my mum had no idea what i was talking about. nor did any of my family members. they had no idea about my painting or that i had one. its pretty weird lol
#2
That people socialise
#3
So basically, it’s déjà vu. Every time a scene happens in my life, I feel that I have seen it before in a dream. But I still can never figure it out. Its so strange yet fascinating.
#4
Who am I and why?
#5
how a finger nail can rip your skin open
#6
how my dad died
#7
Why is pizza a circle but the box a square, and when cut in a cross shape it makes triangular slices? Why are these four shapes present everywhere?
#8
The biggest mystery of my life is that I exist at all. All the exact things that had to happen from life forming on this planet to which ancestors “hooked up” with which and when. That my mother decided with this particular egg to have it fertilized & this particular sperm won through to create me. It’s mind blowing to think about how you were created and why. (I appreciate other people have their own ideas about creation and I’m not stomping on those, this is only my belief)
#9
Welp this may seem childish but I still don’t know I wake specifically at 3:58 am in the night. SPECIFICALLY. I don’t know why. Mom told me I used to do that since I was a baby.
Also now I use this for my Fajr prayers.
