I Recreated Scenes From Amélie Using Augmented Reality While On Vacation In Paris

I made image-based AR apps (using Unity3D & VuForia) to recreate scenes from my favorite French film, Amélie, to use while on vacation in Paris. I then pulled up my pre-made Google Maps for the filming locations in the neighborhood of Montmarte and recreated the scenes with the apps. The best moment I had was when I used the apps at the Cafe des deux Moulins (where Amélie works at in the film) and waiters were really happy and excited to see how I could pull up Amélie right behind the bar. It was their first time seeing mobile augmented reality, too.

More info: melissamerencillo.com

Recreating a scene with AR inside Cafe des deux Moulins in Montmarte.

Amélie AR in Paris

Software for AR: Unity3D & VuForia

Hardware: Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Music: Yann Tiersen – J’y Suis Jamais Alle (Amélie Soundtrack)

3D Models: Unity Asset Store

