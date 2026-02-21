Woman Goes Berserk On Brother For Meddling With Her Parenting When Her Kids Called Him For Help

We’ve all heard stories of parents who can be a little too controlling. But some parents take the cake.
A man recently shared a story online about his sister, who completely went berserk when he tried to help her kids. He said his sister, all of a sudden, decided to put her kids on a strict vegan diet.
There were arguments, tears, even a car totaled, and eventually, a custody battle.
Read this family’s story to see how far some people’s eccentric behavior can take them.
A woman decided to put her kids on a strict vegan diet without her husband’s consent
She completely lost it when, one day, her brother decided to intervene
The woman used different tactics to exert control over her kids and family
She only left raw veggies in the fridge, and threw away all other food from the house
The brother got a call from the kids and he decided to help them, but things only got worse
The woman stormed off from her house, leaving the kids behind
The woman even prepared a presentation on veganism to further drive her point
The woman tried several times to convince her family that veganism was a better choice
Her husband eventually filed for divorce, which led to a custody battle
She blamed everything on her brother, from her childhood to the problems in her married life
Here’s a short version of the whole story
The man provided some clarifications after comments from readers
Controlling parents can leave lasting scars on their children
Parents who have a controlling nature often have problems with true intimacy with their kids. Studies show they may act defensively, reactively, and often extremely possessively.
They want to protect their kids, or at least that’s how it feels to them. But instead, they end up smothering them.
This form of parenting is often known as ego parenting — when a parent feels the need to assert control or protect their image, even at the expense of their child’s emotional or physical well-being.
“Ego parenting is when a parent is parenting from their own need to feel good, right, in control, or validated,” says mental health therapist Cheryl Groskopf.
Ultimately, the main victims are the children.
Under controlling parents, they might feel on high alert all the time, and it can even affect how they handle stress and relationships later in life.
It can also lead to anxiety, perfectionism, low self-esteem, and a fear of failure in the kids.
“They often internalize the belief that love is conditional — that they’re only worthy when they perform, behave, or feel a certain way,” says Dr. Caroline Fenkel, an expert in adolescent mental health.
Food is a big area where parental control often shows up
Adults might pressure kids to eat certain things, like in this story, the mother wanted her kids to suddenly go vegan. She banned snacks, threw away all the food, and replaced it with raw veggies.
Studies show that kids who grow up with strict rules around eating often have trouble listening to their own hunger cues and may end up overeating sweets or snacks later on.
Extreme cases, like this Reddit story, show just how far diet control can go.
A few years ago, an Australian couple put their baby daughter on a strict vegan diet that left her severely malnourished.
In Italy, lawmakers have suggested penalties for parents who give children under 16 diets that aren’t nutritionally adequate, including unsupervised vegan diets.
Belgium warns that strict vegan diets without proper oversight could be considered child neglect.
Parents should consult experts before making sudden diet changes
But veganism in itself isn’t inherently bad. It’s just often misunderstood.
Some people might think it’s all salads and “rabbit food,” but in reality, it can be delicious, have several varieties, and lots of nutrition if done right. It’s more than just raw veggies or soy meat.
Studies show that a well-planned vegan diet can actually reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other health problems.
Even some athletes have gone completely vegan and are still making strides in their careers. Some famous names include F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, footballer Chris Smalling, and figure skater Meagan Duhamel.
But even with its growing popularity, veganism is still pretty rare in the US. A 2023 poll found that only about 1% of adults identify as vegan, and 4% as vegetarian.
Although about a quarter of Americans sometimes eat vegan meals, even if they don’t stick to it all the time.
Before forcing any sort of sudden diet changes on kids, parents should reach out to a qualified dietitian for better information.
“Kids’ nutritional needs are essential for proper growth and development. You’ve got to ask the serious question, ‘Is your child meeting their nutrient needs on a vegan diet?’ Not getting enough protein, B12, and calcium (amongst many other nutrients) can lead to serious negative developmental outcomes,” says registered dietitian Julia Zumpano.
“Going vegan can be an incredibly healthy way to live, but we can’t say it’s the only way,” she adds.
