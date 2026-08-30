Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 30, 2026

Happy birthday to Cameron Diaz, Bebe Rexha, and Michael Chiklis! August 30 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Model and Actress Cameron Diaz, 54
An American actress and author known for her engaging screen presence, Cameron Diaz has charmed audiences across comedies and dramas alike. Her roles in hits like The Mask and the voice of Princess Fiona in the Shrek franchise have defined her versatile career.
Beyond acting, she co-founded the wine brand Avaline and penned two bestselling health books, demonstrating her multifaceted talents.
Little-known fact:
Cameron Diaz attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School and was a schoolmate of rapper Snoop Dogg.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Singer-Songwriter Bebe Rexha, 37
Known for her powerhouse vocals and genre-blending sound, American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha has captivated audiences worldwide. She gained significant recognition after co-writing Eminem and Rihanna’s Grammy-winning single “The Monster.” Her hit “Meant to Be” also topped country charts.
Little-known fact:
Before her solo career, Bebe Rexha was the lead vocalist for Pete Wentz’s experimental band, Black Cards.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor and Director Michael Chiklis, 63
Renowned for dynamic performances, American actor Michael Chiklis secured an Emmy for his portrayal of LAPD Detective Vic Mackey in The Shield. He is also recognized for his role as The Thing in the Fantastic Four film series. Chiklis additionally pursues music and directs television.
Little-known fact:
Michael Chiklis became a member of the Actors’ Equity Association when he was just 13 years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Journalist and Author Lisa Ling, 53
An American journalist and television personality known for her compelling storytelling, Lisa Ling has brought often-unseen facets of society to public attention. Her impactful career includes extensive work as an investigative reporter and host of acclaimed documentary series.
Ling’s dedication to exploring social issues has made her a respected voice in media, with notable roles on CNN and as a special correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show. She previously co-hosted ABC’s The View, gaining broad recognition for her candid insights.
Little-known fact:
During her on-air audition to become a co-host for The View, Lisa Ling decided to get a navel piercing.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Comedian and Actor Lewis Black, 78
With a signature style of escalating, indignant rants, American comedian Lewis Black has carved a unique niche in observational and political satire. His long-running segment “Back in Black” on The Daily Show, alongside acclaimed stand-up specials, solidified his reputation for delivering sharp, often furious, social commentary. Black also famously lent his voice to the character Anger in Pixar’s Inside Out.
Little-known fact:
After graduating college, Lewis Black briefly worked at the Appalachian Regional Commission before pursuing his theater career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Businessman and Philanthropist Warren Buffett, 96
Renowned for his strategic wisdom in finance, American investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett has accumulated one of the world’s largest fortunes through disciplined value investing. He is the long-standing chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
Buffett has pledged the vast majority of his wealth to charity, notably co-founding The Giving Pledge with Bill Gates.
Little-known fact:
Despite his immense wealth and long life, Warren Buffett has famously claimed his diet consists largely of fast food and several cans of Coca-Cola daily.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Jessica Henwick, 34
A British actress and writer, Jessica Yu Li Henwick rose to prominence with her diverse roles across major franchises. She is widely recognized for her captivating performances as Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones and Colleen Wing in Marvel’s Iron Fist. Henwick’s career also includes starring in The Matrix Resurrections.
Little-known fact:
Jessica Yu Li Henwick was the first actress of East Asian descent to play a lead role in a British television series with Spirit Warriors.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor and Singer Trevor Jackson, 30
An American actor and singer, Trevor Jackson has captivated audiences with his dynamic performances since his early days on Broadway. His breakthrough came with the Disney Channel movie Let It Shine, leading to prominent roles in series like Grown-ish.
Jackson is recognized for blending contemporary R&B with pop and hip-hop, showcased in albums like Rough Drafts, Pt. 1. He also notably played Young Simba in The Lion King national tour.
Little-known fact:
Before fully committing to entertainment, Trevor Jackson was deeply involved in basketball and is a skilled tap dancer.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor Raúl Castillo, 49
An American actor and playwright celebrated for his authentic portrayals, Raúl Castillo first captivated audiences as Richie Donado Ventura in the HBO series Looking. He has earned critical acclaim for his roles in films like We the Animals and Army of the Dead, drawing on his unique bicultural upbringing.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, Raúl Castillo played bass in a punk rock band and initially considered a serious career in music.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Michael Gladis, 49
An American actor recognized for his compelling performances, Michael Gladis captivated audiences with his portrayal of Paul Kinsey in the acclaimed series Mad Men. He has also featured in films like Terminator Genisys and lent his voice to video games. Beyond acting, Gladis enjoys playing musical instruments like the guitar and banjo.
Little-known fact:
Michael Gladis initially dropped out of art school to pursue acting, drawn to the collaborative nature of theater.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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