My Martin Clunes Fan Art (7 Pics)

I’m an Italian artist and only in 2021, thanks to the TV series Doc Martin, I discover Martin Clunes and all his world! Movies, documentaries, activities, charities, animals, family, and a lifestyle simple and connected with nature. … so I became a huge fan of the amazing British actor!
Then, surfing the web, I noticed that there was a lot of fanart dedicated to famous actors or singers, but very little about Martin… and it was not good… I had to do something!
So for fun and for study, I started making these works following my inspiration, my movie preferences, and my vision and I liked it so much to do it, that it became an artistic project!
Thanks, Martin! You gave me the boost I needed to seriously study photoshop!
If you enjoy my works and you would like to follow the project, I created a Facebook page – Martin Clunes Fan Art – where I share my works with worldwide Martin’s fans.
More info: Facebook
#1 Martin Clunes Military Portrait
Surfing the web I met Steve Payne. He is an artist who digitally replaces the faces of the Russian generals that George Dawe made for the Military Gallery of the Winter Palace, with contemporary celebrities. I admired the military portraits of Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Di Caprio, and many other great artists …
but one was missing, one of the most important…
General Martin Clunes!
So I made up for the lack …
#2 Martin Clunes Time Leap
First Time Leap for Martin!
TIME LEAP is my new creative project and is inspired by the great artist Ard Gelinck, the Dutch graphic designer who blends together images of famous artists at different ages.
#3 Sir Pitt Crawley Portait
I found on the web these beautiful photos of Martin Clunes as Sir Pitt Crawley, from Vanity Fair 2018 (original photos by Robert Viglasky), and his funny expression inspired me this artwork!
#4 The Queen And King Of Heart
I played with a beautiful couple to wish them a sweet Valentine’s Day…
to Martin and Philippa Clunes.
#5 Doc Martin Tribute
Waiting for the tenth and final season…
Making these artworks takes a lot of time, but it makes me feel so good!
Artwork by Simo Arshara
Port Isacc photo by Simon Vaux
#6 Martin Clunes Fan Art
Who wouldn’t want to see our beloved Martin in the role of the most famous British spy, Mr. 007?
So, only for us, here it is our Bond … Martin Bond!
Original design artwork by Albert Fedchenko.
#7 Martin And Jim, A Winter Tale
A Christmas card for Martin’s fans!
