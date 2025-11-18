30 Clever Observational Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Meet the hilarious Vaughan Tomlinson and his one-panel cartoons. The artist’s comics have been featured in WSJ, The Times, Readers Digest, Airmail, Private Eye, The Oldie, Funny Times, Weekly Humorist, and others.

In an interview with Bored Panda, we asked Vaughan to describe the essence or theme behind his cartoons, to which he replied: “I wouldn’t say there is an overall theme, but I do use observational humor which can sometimes lean into dark themes. I like to tiptoe around the boundaries of polite society without being shocking for the sake of being shocking. I also love drawing robots, animals, insects, and aliens.”

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what the artist has created since the last post.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#2

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#3

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#4

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#5

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#6

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#7

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#8

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#9

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#10

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#11

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#12

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#13

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#14

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#15

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#16

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#17

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#18

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#19

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#20

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#21

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#22

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#23

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#24

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#25

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#26

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#27

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#28

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#29

Image source: vaughantomlinson

#30

Image source: vaughantomlinson

