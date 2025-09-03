Coldplay’s Chris Martin Slammed For ‘Dehumanizing’ Fans With Political Speech In Viral Concert Moment

Chris Martin is facing fierce backlash from fans and segments of the Jewish community after what was meant to be a heartwarming moment at a Coldplay concert turned into what critics have described as “humiliating,” and “dehumanizing” for two fans brought onstage.
The incident unfolded last Sunday (August 31) at London’s Wembley Stadium during the band’s ongoing Music of the Spheres world tour.
A video of the moment quickly went viral, creating a storm of criticism from fans who shared their discomfort online.
Chris Martin drew the ire of the Israeli community after he ‘dehumanized” a couple of fans
Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Footage shows Martin inviting two young women onstage. While seated at a piano, the Coldplay frontman asked where they were from, to which the women replied: “Israel.”
Their answer drew audible groans and some boos from the sold-out crowd.
What followed, critics argue, turned a sweet fan interaction into a political statement at their expense.
Image credits: DrCaseyBabb
“I’m very grateful that you’re here as humans,” Martin said, his voice echoing across the stadium.
“We are treating you as equal humans on Earth, regardless of where you come from. Thank you for being here.”
Image credits: DrCaseyBabb
He then added, “Although it’s controversial, maybe, I also want to welcome people in the audience from Pal**tine. I believe that we’re all equally human,” causing loud cheers.
Image credits: DrCaseyBabb
For many, including members of the Jewish community, Martin’s words came off as condescending.
“Imagine being called up to be celebrated as fans of your favorite band and it is turned into an opportunity to qualify your existence in front of an audience of tens of thousands,” Jewish journalist Eve Barlow wrote on X.
Martin’s comments, coupled with the boos the fans’ nationality elicited, only made the situation worse
Image credits: DrCaseyBabb
For a segment of Coldplay fans, Martin’s words did nothing but further divide people apart, and turned what should have been a magical moment for the fans who were brought onstage, into a public reckoning.
“I hope you can take a quiet moment to look back at your choice of words and realize they came from a place of growing prejudice against Israeli people,” a fan wrote.
Jewish YouTuber Yaakov Langer called Martin’s actions “disgusting,” writing:
“Coldplay invited two women on stage then berates them and makes them feel bad for… being Israeli. He didn’t actually treat them like human beings.”
Image credits: #ABtalks/YouTube
But the harshest rebuke came from Dr. Casey Babb, an advocate affiliated with several think tanks, including the McDonald-Laurier Institute.
“You made them feel conditionally tolerated, dehumanized, and guilty of being Jewish,” he wrote.
Image credits: Coldplay/YouTube
“When you say ‘We are treating you as equal humans on earth,’ you’re not doing something righteous,” Babb added.
“You’re looking at those girls in the face and saying, ‘We know you aren’t equal, nor human, but tonight, we can pretend you are.’”
The controversy has divided fans, with some insisting music should remain separate from politics
While some fans online applauded Martin for “bravely taking a stance” and “promoting peace,” others expressed frustration that he chose to make politics part of a live show.
“Coldplay concerts used to be about music and light,” one commenter wrote. “That was a really poor choice of words.”
“Too many celebrities and musicians feel the need to broadcast their political stance,” another added.
“When I buy a ticket to a show or concert, I want to be entertained, not lectured on whatever the performer’s opinion is, regardless of whether or not I agree.”
As Bored Panda previously reported, this marks the second time Coldplay has made global headlines this summer.
In July, the band inadvertently caused turmoil at a Massachusetts show when former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were caught hugging romantically on the stadium’s kiss cam, despite both being married to other people.
Byron ducked out of frame as Cabot covered her face. Martin, clearly confused, commented, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”
Both executives later resigned from their positions at the $1.3 billion firm Astronomer, after a grueling public reckoning.
“He thought he was being nice.” Netizens took to social media to argue about the incident
Image credits: PenninahBloom
Image credits: 0xZairo
Image credits: ViDevi2
Image credits: CreatureHabit2
Image credits: burdmanorama
Image credits: catpurrsarenice
Image credits: ProveYourLogic
Image credits: GOODBUDDYBRADLY
Image credits: justorigold
Image credits: jcnash
Image credits: AmYisraelChai54
Image credits: ProbablyHere_
Image credits: peanutnewz
Image credits: kkeishayghan
Image credits: Riiri_95
Image credits: LebaneseOligark
Image credits: TimothyRomine
Image credits: MaxLethe69
Image credits: Greyhound1929
Image credits: jaanebhidoyaaro
