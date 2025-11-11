There’s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

by

If you think bats are terrifying, vampiric creatures of the night, you’ve got them all wrong. The abandoned bat pups being taken care of at the Tolga Bat Hospital in Atherton, Australia are proof that baby bats can be just as adorable as any kitten or puppy.

The fruit bat pups at the Tolga Bat Hospital in the Atherton Tablelands are brought in when they are afflicted by tick paralysis or when their mothers have died or become too ill to feed them (often from the same disease). Volunteers at the hospital nurse the bat pups back to health and then release them into the wild. The hospital also serves as a sanctuary for bats who have retired from zoos.

More info: tolgabathospital.org | Facebook | Jurgen Freund Photography (h/t: dailymail)

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Jurgen Freund Photography/ Caters News Agency

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Jurgen Freund Photography/ Caters News Agency

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Tolga Bat Hospital

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Jurgen Freund Photography/ Caters News Agency

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Jurgen Freund Photography/ Caters News Agency

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Jurgen Freund Photography/ Caters News Agency

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Jurgen Freund Photography/ Caters News Agency

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Jurgen Freund Photography/ Caters News Agency

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Jurgen Freund Photography/ Caters News Agency

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Jurgen Freund Photography/ Caters News Agency

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Tolga Bats Hospital

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Jurgen Freund Photography/ Caters News Agency

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Jurgen Freund Photography/ Caters News Agency

There&#8217;s A Bat Hospital In Australia That Takes In Abandoned Baby Bats

Image credits: Tolga Bat Hospital

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Freddy, Mike Meyers and Chucky Star In “Two And A Half Slashers”
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2017
Star Vs. The Forces of Evil Review: Holiday Specials
3 min read
Dec, 3, 2017
Maisie Williams Described What it Was Like to Find Out How ‘Game of Thrones’ Ends
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2018
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 01-October-2025
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2025
Frasier
Frasier Season 1 Episode 9 Review: “Selling Out”
3 min read
Jun, 26, 2015
Longmire Ending Explained: How Does The Western Series End?
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.