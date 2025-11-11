Kaleidoscopic Street Art By Douglas Hoekzema

Miami-based artist Douglas Hoekzema, also known as Hoxxoh, creates incredibly beautiful kaleidoscopic murals. By layering different colored continuous rings, he can turn a plain wall into a hypnotizing portal-looking mural that looks like you could be sucked in if you stand too close!
With his art, Hoxxoh wants to show people a different way of viewing time. Rather than trying to control time, he believes people should let its predetermined course take control. Basically, his art represents what happens when we let go of our control of time.
Bored Panda asked Hoxxoh if there’s a secret meaning behind his work and here’s what he said: “As I live with the wall and hear the public thoughts, I begin to find endless meanings and perspectives [to my work]. I really enjoy the range of reactions to my work such as, for some people it’s spiritual and for others is very psychedelic. But for me it’s more of just a love for painting.”
More info: elhoxxoh.com | Instagram | Facebook (h/t: designyoutrust)
Follow Us