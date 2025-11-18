“Not My Job”: 95 Funny Examples Of People Not Even Trying

Sometimes at work, people just don’t get the job done the way they’re supposed to. Other times, they somehow manage to completely mess up the one thing they were in charge of. It’s baffling, frustrating… and honestly, a little hilarious.
Our team went hunting for the funniest examples, and let’s just say they did not disappoint. From “accessible” ramps that are impossible to navigate, to bike paths painted so badly you’d wonder if they even used a ruler, these blunders are equal parts head-scratching and laugh-out-loud. Keep scrolling, these workplace fails are the kind you can’t look away from.
#1 Hey, Can You Take Care Of These Live Wires? Sure Thing Boss
Image source: Enursha
#2 You Had One Job
Image source: ZinfoTheIdk
#3 Painted The Fence, Boss
Image source: kazyzzz
#4 Allergic To What Now?
Image source: robinparrish
#5 Greetings From Hungary, The Accessible Parking Spaces Are Open For Business
They had to pick up the paving stones due to some renovation work, and as you can see they put them back as intended.
Image source: Winter-Fisherman-176
#6 Freshly Painted In My Home Town Today
Image source: My_Clean_Account_
#7 Sidewalks Do Not Join Correctly In My Neighborhood
Image source: tru3relativity
#8 This Sidewalk That Leads To The Heavily Foot-Trafficked Culver City Stairs
Image source: tickledbootytickle
#9 Finished Repair On That Brick Wall Boss
Image source: ElenaVFD
#10 I Did It Boss
Image source: couchpotatochip21
#11 I Painted The Lines For The Bikeway, Boss
Image source: Esist1996
#12 Task Failed Successfully
Image source: oideW
#13 King Of “Not My Job”
Image source: sheepye
#14 And The Winner Of The “Not My Job” Award Goes To
Image source: middledude
#15 But What About The Door? Just Get It Done, The Boss Said
Image source: ChoiceProductions
#16 Faux Tile Done
Image source: eloiseturnbuckle
#17 It Is Done
Image source: justGamesDE
#18 I Painted The Mercedes, Boss
Image source: Immaloner
#19 The Staircase Is Complete, Boss
Image source: AnotherAccount4This
#20 Hard Mode
Image source: Bleach32143
#21 Delivered Your Badminton Racket “Safely” Boss
Image source: adsr8
#22 Cursed Fan
Image source: Snoo39982
#23 This Hurts To Look At
Image source: avdyushin
#24 Free Masons
Image source: anon
#25 Making The City More Inclusive
Image source: Roldez2893
#26 We Call This One, “The Landlord Supremo”
Image source: marblesbykeys
#27 Did It Boss
Image source: soph_i_e
#28 I Painted The Lanes On The Road, Boss
Image source: Iamthestiggy
#29 Found This Monstrosity While Walking In London
Image source: Markel_Kermit
#30 My School’s Solution To Fixing Our Clock
Image source: stuffy236
#31 Drywall Is Hung And Taped Boss
Image source: redstamp24
#32 How Can Anyone Park Here?
Image source: elithebanger
#33 Close Enough
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Dressed The Mannequin Boss
Image source: reubTV
#35 Soap And Towel Dispensers At My Local Bar
Image source: Myth1calMonkey
#36 It’s Not My Job To Name Parks
Image source: bambamskiski
#37 Cheers, Almost Forgot
Image source: PolebagEggbag
#38 Locked The Thermostat Boss
Image source: Frozen4Ever
#39 It Could Not Have Been That Hard Right?
Image source: TheHanuGuy
#40 Typical British Weather
Image source: choosycrisps
#41 Clean Install, Boss
Image source: brian4589
#42 Scaffolding Is Too Low? No Problem, Boss
Image source: KeyzerSausage
#43 Tied The Ladder Off, Boss. Alls Safe Now
Image source: spwhalenjr13
#44 I Fixed The Slanted Foundation For You, Boss
Image source: ShrekMemes420
#45 It Was Too Expensive To Fix The Sensor, Boss. I Solved The Problem Though
Image source: rfwaverider
#46 Someone Jumped On Our AC, So Here’s My Bosses Solution
Image source: hey-youinthebushes
#47 Homeowner: “I Absolutely Need This Faucet”
Image source: wes7946
#48 Of Course I Double Checked The Series’ Title, Boss
Image source: Devuluh
#49 A Shower With A Faucet Head
Image source: Kelly240361
#50 How Not To Install A Metal Roof
Image source: Xander395
#51 Satan Would Be So Proud
Image source: reddit.com
#52 I Installed The Lamp Posts Boss
Image source: jonashagjac
#53 I Put Up The Brick Wall Boss
Image source: KarRuptAssassin
#54 Power Conservation
Image source: GuruAbhinai
#55 This Sewer Grate
Image source: maydeb
#56 I Told Them We Were Out Of Paper Towels
Image source: RedRanger_27
#57 Fitted The Dado Rail For You
Image source: davidsdungeon
#58 “What Should We Do With The Light?” “Aah, Just Leave It”
Image source: Lombard333
#59 “Can Someone Deal With The Broken Egg On Aisle 4?”, “Sure Thing, Boss”
Image source: laurzregan1
#60 Bro Typed This 15 Seconds Before Clocking Out
Image source: S7EVEN_5
#61 Why Not Just Replace The Whole Sign?
Image source: Madame_Spiritus
#62 Not A Single Tile Is Matched To The Pattern
Image source: Money_Record_3303
#63 Left A Bit Right A Bit, Perfect
Image source: ohjobagain
#64 The Sports Field Built Without A Good Chunk
Image source: decumos
#65 Got My Husband A Cake For His First Day Of Work
My husband moved to the US from Trinidad, he just got his first job, and I decided to get him a cake to celebrate. No, I am not a professional cake decorator, some people just have natural talent.
Image source: shellimedz
#66 On Today’s Episode Of “It’s Not My Job”
Image source: TKW300
#67 Airport Security Camera Still In Plastic. Boarding Jetblue Flight And Saw This
Image source: Absurdity_
#68 Well, That Sure Is One Way To Do It
Image source: SuperStarFighter81
#69 How Do You Manage To Print This Upside Down?
Image source: Lotzen9679
#70 Been Asking My Boss To Get This Fixed For Over A Year
Image source: U-Were-A-Mistake
#71 He Told Me, “The Boss Said This Is How We Always Do It”
Image source: AshenLibra
#72 Installed That Carbon Monoxide Detector For You, Boss
Image source: brodellthe6th
#73 “I Got The Annoying Box To Stop Beeping Boss”
Image source: dontcallmemean
#74 Loaded That Truck For You, Boss
Image source: ShrekMemes420
#75 Got The Crane Leveled Out, Boss
Image source: Stew591
#76 Couldn’t Think Of A Better Way To Do That, Boss
Image source: 812hoosier
#77 Dad Is Always Watching
Image source: TangledCables3
#78 It Is Done Boss
Image source: Palette300
#79 I’m Speechless On This One
Image source: jlenko
#80 Update After 4 Years, I’m Still Finding This In My House
Our oldest moved to start college, so our youngest is getting our old room. We removed a mirror on the door, finally. This is the result. Our fault for not repainting much.
Image source: kenziethemom
#81 Repainted The Road Sign Boss
Image source: JonHend
#82 When Not My Job Turns Into Art
Image source: anasPhD
#83 If Only There Was A Mark So One Could Put It Back On The Same Way It Came Out
Image source: SalvadorP
#84 This Poster On My Train Is Upside Down
Image source: danger_moose
#85 Some Asphalt Work In Poland
Image source: Wlo3kij
#86 I Literally Just Spoke With The Man Minutes Before He Put This Up. Even Wrote Arrows On It To Help Him Put It On Right
Image source: SRS79
#87 Perfect Example Of “Not My Job” Mindset
Image source: Short-Reserve-9064
#88 In English It Says “Look Right”, But In Chinese It Says “Look Left”
Image source: RoastPorc
#89 Parked The Genie, Boss
Image source: SlovenianSocket
#90 This Door
Image source: ZeroDamnChill
#91 Installed The Doorstop, Boss
Image source: YanicPolitik
#92 I Don’t Get Paid To Move Rocks. I Get Paid To Paint
Image source: Cold_Ad3896
#93 Finished The Remodel Boss
Image source: Anti_colonialist
#94 I Planted The Tree, Boss
Image source: brewski
#95 Fixed The Light Switch, Boss
Image source: pjmanley
