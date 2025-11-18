“Not My Job”: 95 Funny Examples Of People Not Even Trying

by

Sometimes at work, people just don’t get the job done the way they’re supposed to. Other times, they somehow manage to completely mess up the one thing they were in charge of. It’s baffling, frustrating… and honestly, a little hilarious.

Our team went hunting for the funniest examples, and let’s just say they did not disappoint. From “accessible” ramps that are impossible to navigate, to bike paths painted so badly you’d wonder if they even used a ruler, these blunders are equal parts head-scratching and laugh-out-loud. Keep scrolling, these workplace fails are the kind you can’t look away from.

#1 Hey, Can You Take Care Of These Live Wires? Sure Thing Boss

Image source: Enursha

#2 You Had One Job

Image source: ZinfoTheIdk

#3 Painted The Fence, Boss

Image source: kazyzzz

#4 Allergic To What Now?

Image source: robinparrish

#5 Greetings From Hungary, The Accessible Parking Spaces Are Open For Business

They had to pick up the paving stones due to some renovation work, and as you can see they put them back as intended.

Image source: Winter-Fisherman-176

#6 Freshly Painted In My Home Town Today

Image source: My_Clean_Account_

#7 Sidewalks Do Not Join Correctly In My Neighborhood

Image source: tru3relativity

#8 This Sidewalk That Leads To The Heavily Foot-Trafficked Culver City Stairs

Image source: tickledbootytickle

#9 Finished Repair On That Brick Wall Boss

Image source: ElenaVFD

#10 I Did It Boss

Image source: couchpotatochip21

#11 I Painted The Lines For The Bikeway, Boss

Image source: Esist1996

#12 Task Failed Successfully

Image source: oideW

#13 King Of “Not My Job”

Image source: sheepye

#14 And The Winner Of The “Not My Job” Award Goes To

Image source: middledude

#15 But What About The Door? Just Get It Done, The Boss Said

Image source: ChoiceProductions

#16 Faux Tile Done

Image source: eloiseturnbuckle

#17 It Is Done

Image source: justGamesDE

#18 I Painted The Mercedes, Boss

Image source: Immaloner

#19 The Staircase Is Complete, Boss

Image source: AnotherAccount4This

#20 Hard Mode

Image source: Bleach32143

#21 Delivered Your Badminton Racket “Safely” Boss

Image source: adsr8

#22 Cursed Fan

Image source: Snoo39982

#23 This Hurts To Look At

Image source: avdyushin

#24 Free Masons

Image source: anon

#25 Making The City More Inclusive

Image source: Roldez2893

#26 We Call This One, “The Landlord Supremo”

Image source: marblesbykeys

#27 Did It Boss

Image source: soph_i_e

#28 I Painted The Lanes On The Road, Boss

Image source: Iamthestiggy

#29 Found This Monstrosity While Walking In London

Image source: Markel_Kermit

#30 My School’s Solution To Fixing Our Clock

Image source: stuffy236

#31 Drywall Is Hung And Taped Boss

Image source: redstamp24

#32 How Can Anyone Park Here?

Image source: elithebanger

#33 Close Enough

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Dressed The Mannequin Boss

Image source: reubTV

#35 Soap And Towel Dispensers At My Local Bar

Image source: Myth1calMonkey

#36 It’s Not My Job To Name Parks

Image source: bambamskiski

#37 Cheers, Almost Forgot

Image source: PolebagEggbag

#38 Locked The Thermostat Boss

Image source: Frozen4Ever

#39 It Could Not Have Been That Hard Right?

Image source: TheHanuGuy

#40 Typical British Weather

Image source: choosycrisps

#41 Clean Install, Boss

Image source: brian4589

#42 Scaffolding Is Too Low? No Problem, Boss

Image source: KeyzerSausage

#43 Tied The Ladder Off, Boss. Alls Safe Now

Image source: spwhalenjr13

#44 I Fixed The Slanted Foundation For You, Boss

Image source: ShrekMemes420

#45 It Was Too Expensive To Fix The Sensor, Boss. I Solved The Problem Though

Image source: rfwaverider

#46 Someone Jumped On Our AC, So Here’s My Bosses Solution

Image source: hey-youinthebushes

#47 Homeowner: “I Absolutely Need This Faucet”

Image source: wes7946

#48 Of Course I Double Checked The Series’ Title, Boss

Image source: Devuluh

#49 A Shower With A Faucet Head

Image source: Kelly240361

#50 How Not To Install A Metal Roof

Image source: Xander395

#51 Satan Would Be So Proud

Image source: reddit.com

#52 I Installed The Lamp Posts Boss

Image source: jonashagjac

#53 I Put Up The Brick Wall Boss

Image source: KarRuptAssassin

#54 Power Conservation

Image source: GuruAbhinai

#55 This Sewer Grate

Image source: maydeb

#56 I Told Them We Were Out Of Paper Towels

Image source: RedRanger_27

#57 Fitted The Dado Rail For You

Image source: davidsdungeon

#58 “What Should We Do With The Light?” “Aah, Just Leave It”

Image source: Lombard333

#59 “Can Someone Deal With The Broken Egg On Aisle 4?”, “Sure Thing, Boss”

Image source: laurzregan1

#60 Bro Typed This 15 Seconds Before Clocking Out

Image source: S7EVEN_5

#61 Why Not Just Replace The Whole Sign?

Image source: Madame_Spiritus

#62 Not A Single Tile Is Matched To The Pattern

Image source: Money_Record_3303

#63 Left A Bit Right A Bit, Perfect

Image source: ohjobagain

#64 The Sports Field Built Without A Good Chunk

Image source: decumos

#65 Got My Husband A Cake For His First Day Of Work

My husband moved to the US from Trinidad, he just got his first job, and I decided to get him a cake to celebrate. No, I am not a professional cake decorator, some people just have natural talent.

Image source: shellimedz

#66 On Today’s Episode Of “It’s Not My Job”

Image source: TKW300

#67 Airport Security Camera Still In Plastic. Boarding Jetblue Flight And Saw This

Image source: Absurdity_

#68 Well, That Sure Is One Way To Do It

Image source: SuperStarFighter81

#69 How Do You Manage To Print This Upside Down?

Image source: Lotzen9679

#70 Been Asking My Boss To Get This Fixed For Over A Year

Image source: U-Were-A-Mistake

#71 He Told Me, “The Boss Said This Is How We Always Do It”

Image source: AshenLibra

#72 Installed That Carbon Monoxide Detector For You, Boss

Image source: brodellthe6th

#73 “I Got The Annoying Box To Stop Beeping Boss”

Image source: dontcallmemean

#74 Loaded That Truck For You, Boss

Image source: ShrekMemes420

#75 Got The Crane Leveled Out, Boss

Image source: Stew591

#76 Couldn’t Think Of A Better Way To Do That, Boss

Image source: 812hoosier

#77 Dad Is Always Watching

Image source: TangledCables3

#78 It Is Done Boss

Image source: Palette300

#79 I’m Speechless On This One

Image source: jlenko

#80 Update After 4 Years, I’m Still Finding This In My House

Our oldest moved to start college, so our youngest is getting our old room. We removed a mirror on the door, finally. This is the result. Our fault for not repainting much.

Image source: kenziethemom

#81 Repainted The Road Sign Boss

Image source: JonHend

#82 When Not My Job Turns Into Art

Image source: anasPhD

#83 If Only There Was A Mark So One Could Put It Back On The Same Way It Came Out

Image source: SalvadorP

#84 This Poster On My Train Is Upside Down

Image source: danger_moose

#85 Some Asphalt Work In Poland

Image source: Wlo3kij

#86 I Literally Just Spoke With The Man Minutes Before He Put This Up. Even Wrote Arrows On It To Help Him Put It On Right

Image source: SRS79

#87 Perfect Example Of “Not My Job” Mindset

Image source: Short-Reserve-9064

#88 In English It Says “Look Right”, But In Chinese It Says “Look Left”

Image source: RoastPorc

#89 Parked The Genie, Boss

Image source: SlovenianSocket

#90 This Door

Image source: ZeroDamnChill

#91 Installed The Doorstop, Boss

Image source: YanicPolitik

#92 I Don’t Get Paid To Move Rocks. I Get Paid To Paint

Image source: Cold_Ad3896

#93 Finished The Remodel Boss

Image source: Anti_colonialist

#94 I Planted The Tree, Boss

Image source: brewski

#95 Fixed The Light Switch, Boss

Image source: pjmanley

Patrick Penrose
