Hey Pandas, What Dish Or Dood Do You Cook At Home The Most? (Closed)

Looking for kitchen inspiration of real food we cook in our lives that are good, affordable and a staple to deliciousness.
#1
Grilled cheese, i goes well with chicken soup
#2
Beans on toast of course.
#3
The weather is turning colder which means a different grocery list. Baking keeps the house warm so . . Cinnamon rolls. Baked potato in the air fryer. Honestly, bacon. crumble on salad, potatoes, veggies. Once at a restaurant I had bacon that had a crust of candied brown sugar. Wow!
#4
Spaghetti Carbonara. It’s my favourite food and also one of the very few I can cook without burning/cutting myself because it’s so simple. Omnom.
#5
stuffed bell pepper soup, i make it every sunday :)
#6
Whatever is on sale. Mainly pasta. You can work wonders with canned condensed soups and pastas.
#7
Noodles lol
#8
Totino’s tripple meat pizza. I regularley eat whole pizzas without even relizing it
#9
pretty much anything I can just put in an airfryer
#10
Champ aka Irish mashed potatoes. I once did Colcannon for a bit but kale in mashed potatoes is a seriously acquired taste (also spring onions are cheaper).
Sometimes, me and my bros gather at one bro’s house and just try making whatever we can find of the internet. Spoiler alert: Our kimchi turned out to be leaning more towards being spicy cabbage instead XD
#11
Instant mac and cheese, or just pasta and chicken tenders with tomato sauce.
#12
My no bake peanut butter bars, everyone loves them and they’re my secret recipe :)
#13
Tomatoes and potatoes, served with sweet potatoes
#14
My cottage pie is real comfort food.
#15
i usually make alfredo pasta, it is soo good and probably one of my favorite recipes!
#16
Pasta puttanesca with lots of garlic, anchovies, black olives, capers and oregano 🤤
#17
Grilled cheese with sliced turkey and condensed tomato soup. Quesadilla with beans, cheese, ground beef and bell pepper of any color (same ingredients can go in a taco shell!). Take a can of progresso soup and add more meat and veggies (of the same kind thats already in the soup) to it to double its heartiness.
#18
egg
#19
Microwaveable pizza from Walmart
#20
Basically anything that can be taken out of a refrigerator and put into a microwave I eat
#21
if I can microwave it, I’ll make it
#22
Rice
Cheesy Rice
Steamed Rice
Fried Rice
Seasond Rice
