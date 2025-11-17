Hey Pandas, What Is The One Thing That Is Normal In The USA That You Would Like To See In Your Country?

So I’m European and have also lived in the States. For the most part, I prefer living in Europe but there are certainly some things I miss from the States. I sometimes note that some US pandas feel that a lot of the posts here contain anti-American sentiments so I’d like to hear some non-US Panda opinions on things that are quintessentially American that they would like to see in their country more. For me, it is yard sales! Sure we have car boot sales and markets but I love the idea of a yard sale and I’ve never come across one in Western Europe but maybe it’s just the countries or regions I’ve lived in. What are your thoughts?!
#1
Shops open every day and/or late at night.
#2
free refills🤩
#3
Everyone owning firearms – no wait, that’s a bad idea.
Two party system for elected leaders – wait, no another bad idea.
Corporate owned health care – another bad idea.
You know something, America sucks compared to other countries…
#4
Mexican food! I absolutely love that cuisine.
#5
The enthusiasm.
Americans are just so excited about everything. They are the friendly sports-kid of the world stage…big, happy, idiotic and sometimes problematic, but always ready to try something new or have another adrenaline rush.
I think other places in the world could use a (lesser) dash of enthusiasm in what they do.
