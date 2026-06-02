“Can You Guess ’70s & ’80s Songs By Their Opening Lyrics?”: Test Your Music Knowledge

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Think you know more than just the song chorus? It’s easy to sing along once the chorus hits, but recognizing a legendary song from its very first line is a whole different challenge. 🎸

This quiz dives straight into the unforgettable opening lyrics that defined the ’70s & ’80s. From arena rock anthems to pop classics that still dominate playlists today, some of these intros are instantly recognizable – and others are sneakily difficult.

You’ll get a lyric opening. Your job is to choose the nostalgic song those lyrics belong to.

Ready to see if your retro music memory is truly elite? Hit play on your nostalgia and let’s find out. 🎶

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;Can You Guess &#8217;70s &#038; &#8217;80s Songs By Their Opening Lyrics?&#8221;: Test Your Music Knowledge

Image credits: Benjamin Cook

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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