This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Okame Amimono is a Japanese fiber artist who uses crochet to reimagine everyday objects as playful, functional works of art. Her creations range from bowls of noodles and sushi pieces to handbags and coin purses, all crafted with vibrant yarn and striking attention to detail.
What appears to be a plate of food at first glance often reveals itself as a clever accessory, turning the ordinary into something both surprising and practical. By blending humor, craftsmanship, and utility, Amimono’s work highlights the creative potential of fiber art while celebrating the charm of the unexpected.
#1 Pasta And Pizza
Image source: okame_amimono
#2 Ice Cream
Image source: okame_amimono
#3 Shaved Ice
Image source: okame_amimono
#4 Ramyun Bag
Image source: okame_amimono
#5
Image source: okame_amimono
#6 Carry Your Coins In Sushi
Image source: okame_amimono
#7 Pasta Bag
Image source: okame_amimono
#8 Ramen Bag
This isn’t your average bowl of ramen—it’s a handmade knitted ramen bag! One of a kind and irresistibly fun!
Image source: okame_amimono
#9 Omelette Bag
Image source: okame_amimono
#10 Udon As A Bag
Image source: okame_amimono
#11 Cold Japanese Noodles
Image source: okame_amimono
#12 Ramen Bag
Image source: okame_amimono
#13 Okonomiyaki Hat
Okonomiyaki on my head?!
Image source: okame_amimono
#14 Various Stages Of Boiled Egg
Image source: okame_amimono
#15 Soba Noodle Bag
Image source: okame_amimono
#16 A Little Dumpling To Guard Your Keys
Image source: okame_amimono
#17 Strawberry Cake
Image source: okame_amimono
