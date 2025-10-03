This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

by

Okame Amimono is a Japanese fiber artist who uses crochet to reimagine everyday objects as playful, functional works of art. Her creations range from bowls of noodles and sushi pieces to handbags and coin purses, all crafted with vibrant yarn and striking attention to detail.

What appears to be a plate of food at first glance often reveals itself as a clever accessory, turning the ordinary into something both surprising and practical. By blending humor, craftsmanship, and utility, Amimono’s work highlights the creative potential of fiber art while celebrating the charm of the unexpected.

More info: Instagram | x.com

#1 Pasta And Pizza

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#2 Ice Cream

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#3 Shaved Ice

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#4 Ramyun Bag

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#5

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#6 Carry Your Coins In Sushi

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#7 Pasta Bag

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#8 Ramen Bag

This isn’t your average bowl of ramen—it’s a handmade knitted ramen bag! One of a kind and irresistibly fun!

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#9 Omelette Bag

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#10 Udon As A Bag

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#11 Cold Japanese Noodles

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#12 Ramen Bag

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#13 Okonomiyaki Hat

Okonomiyaki on my head?!

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#14 Various Stages Of Boiled Egg

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#15 Soba Noodle Bag

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#16 A Little Dumpling To Guard Your Keys

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

#17 Strawberry Cake

This Japanese Fiber Artist Crochets Realistic Food-Inspired Accessories (17 Pics)

Image source: okame_amimono

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Crime Scene Kitchen
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2021
The Originals
The Originals Season 2 Episode 20 Review: “City Beneath the Sea”
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2015
“Saturday Night Live” Heads to Italy as Sky Orders Local Version of the Show
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2018
Ten of the Most Bizarrely Awesome TV Action Figures
3 min read
May, 2, 2013
A Giant Gallery of TV Halloween Costumes to Inspire You
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2012
Recap — The Mentalist 2.23 “Red Sky in the Morning”
3 min read
May, 21, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.