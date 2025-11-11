79 Dragon-Inspired Gift Ideas For The Mothers And Fathers Of Dragons

Mythical beasts have a special place in our hearts. Whether it’d be unicorns, mermaids, or werewolves, we all like to believe, at least for a moment, that they were real. And if unicorns often steal the mythical animal spotlight, we think those cool dragons are worth their moment, too.
While mythical dragons have always been the rock stars, thanks to Game of Thrones, they’re even cooler than ever these days. But if there’s one thing cooler than dragons, it’s these awesome dragon-themed gift ideas. Compiled by Bored Panda, the list below features some of the very best dragon gifts and accessories currently on offer. In it, you’ll find everything from bags and rings to bracelets to earrings. There are even a rolling pin and a dragon faucet! Oh, and let’s not forget the dragon egg cookie jar. No matter what your tastes are, there’s some unique gift here for everybody as long as you like dragons, of course! But let’s face it, who doesn’t?
#1 Dragon Backpack
Image source: Bob Basset
#2 Dragon Rings
Image source: etsy.com
#3 Dragon Draper Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#4 3d Dragon Wall Decal
Image source: etsy.com
#5 Dragon Ear Wrap Earring
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Dragon Kite
Image source: Wedigo Ferchland
#7 Dragon Ring
Image source: WearTheRare
#8 Ball-Jointed Dragon Which Curls Up How You Want
Image source: cuartosdolls.com
#9 Hand-Painted Dragon Pendants
Image source: etsy.com
#10 Sculpture Of Dragon Haku From Spirited Away
Image source: etsy.com
#11 Dragon Ear Wrap
Image source: etsy.com
#12 Baby Dragon Journal
Image source: etsy.com
#13 Hatching Dragon Candle
Image source: firebox.com
#14 Dragon Faucet
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Mythical Dragon Wax Seal Stamp
Image source: etsy.com
#16 Steampunk Dragon Sculpture From Watch Parts
Image source: Sue Beatrice
#17 Dragon Egg Bookends
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Tiny Dragon Clinging To Your Body Parts
Image source: etsy.com
#19 Dragon Cake Pan
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Dragon Tights
Image source: etsy.com
#21 Dragon Hair Barrette
Image source: etsy.com
#22 Dragon Ambient Light
Image source: smokonow.com
#23 Dragon Gate Legend Watch
Image source: Cornelius & Cie
#24 Dragon Of Falkenberg Castle Lawn Statue
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Crochet Dragon Hood And Cowl
Image source: etsy.com
#26 Dragon Silk Scarf
Image source: etsy.com
#27 Glow In The Dark Dragon Surrounding The Moon Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#28 Dragon Fireplace
#29 Dragon Sculptural Bookends
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Dragon Embossed Rolling Pin For Cookies
Image source: etsy.com
#31 Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Cookie Jar
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Flash Drive
Image source: thinkgeek.com
#33 Dragons Of Autumn Leaves
Image source: Darya Belomoina
#34 Dragon Lamp
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Dragon Woodstove Steamer
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Rubis Firenos Dragon Art Items
Image source: Rubis Firenos
#37 Dragon Wing Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#38 Dragon Skull Garden Sculpture
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Pendants
Image source: etsy.com
#40 Dragons Exist Mug
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Dragon Eye Jewelry Set
Image source: etsy.com
#42 Swarovski Dragon Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#43 Dragon Locket
Image source: etsy.com
#44 Dragon Acoustic Wall Panels
Image source: stone-dsgns
#45 Origami Dragon Sculpture
Image source: etsy.com
#46 Dragon Egg Shell Candle Holders
Image source: fabkeramik
#47 Hand-made Dragon Eye Jewelry
Image source: WelshPixie
#48 Dragon Glass Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#49 The Mother Of Dragons Baby Carrier Cover
Image source: etsy.com
#50 Dragon Treasure Chest
Image source: etsy.com
#51 Resting Dragon Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#52 Dragon Stud Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#53 Dragon Mask
Image source: etsy.com
#54 Dragon Cookie Cutter
Image source: etsy.com
#55 Dragon Flamingo Garden Sculpture
Image source: etsy.com
#56 Moon Dragon Bookmark
Image source: etsy.com
#57 Dragon Tail Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#58 Dragon Door Handle
Image source: etsy.com
#59 Dragon Planter
Image source: etsy.com
#60 Bismuth Dragon Egg
Image source: etsy.com
#61 Game Of Thrones Dragonclaw Goblet
Image source: amazon.com
#62 Game Of Thrones Dragon Eggs
Image source: amazon.com
#63 Dragon Bookmark
Image source: bouf.com
#64 Dragon Paper Cut Shadow Box Artwork
Image source: etsy.com
#65 Dragon Head Soap
Image source: etsy.com
#66 Dragon Handle Copper Cup
Image source: amazon.com
#67 Hand Crochet Dragon Blanket
Image source: RaindropsonRosesx
#68 Mother Of Dragons T-shirt
Image source: etsy.com
#69 Crochet Dragon Slippers
Image source: etsy.com
#70 Dragon’s Eye Treasure Chest
Image source: etsy.com
#71 Giant Gold Dragon Pool Float
Image source: fetchfloats.com
#72 Dragon Cake
Image source: Yahaharart
#73 Dragon Cape
Image source: etsy.com
#74 Dragon Gloves
Image source: etsy.com
#75 Dragon Lunch Bags
Image source: etsy.com
#76 Dragons Eye Leather Phone Case
Image source: etsy.com
#77 Canned Dragon Meat
Image source: amazon.com
#78 Crochet Dragon Hat
Image source: etsy.com
#79 Dragon Leg Mug
Image source: amazon.com
