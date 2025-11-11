79 Dragon-Inspired Gift Ideas For The Mothers And Fathers Of Dragons

by

Mythical beasts have a special place in our hearts. Whether it’d be unicorns, mermaids, or werewolves, we all like to believe, at least for a moment, that they were real. And if unicorns often steal the mythical animal spotlight, we think those cool dragons are worth their moment, too.

While mythical dragons have always been the rock stars, thanks to Game of Thrones, they’re even cooler than ever these days. But if there’s one thing cooler than dragons, it’s these awesome dragon-themed gift ideas. Compiled by Bored Panda, the list below features some of the very best dragon gifts and accessories currently on offer. In it, you’ll find everything from bags and rings to bracelets to earrings. There are even a rolling pin and a dragon faucet! Oh, and let’s not forget the dragon egg cookie jar. No matter what your tastes are, there’s some unique gift here for everybody as long as you like dragons, of course! But let’s face it, who doesn’t?

#1 Dragon Backpack

Image source: Bob Basset

#2 Dragon Rings

Image source: etsy.com

#3 Dragon Draper Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#4 3d Dragon Wall Decal

Image source: etsy.com

#5 Dragon Ear Wrap Earring

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Dragon Kite

Image source: Wedigo Ferchland

#7 Dragon Ring

Image source: WearTheRare

#8 Ball-Jointed Dragon Which Curls Up How You Want

Image source: cuartosdolls.com

#9 Hand-Painted Dragon Pendants

Image source: etsy.com

#10 Sculpture Of Dragon Haku From Spirited Away

Image source: etsy.com

#11 Dragon Ear Wrap

Image source: etsy.com

#12 Baby Dragon Journal

Image source: etsy.com

#13 Hatching Dragon Candle

Image source: firebox.com

#14 Dragon Faucet

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Mythical Dragon Wax Seal Stamp

Image source: etsy.com

#16 Steampunk Dragon Sculpture From Watch Parts

Image source: Sue Beatrice

#17 Dragon Egg Bookends

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Tiny Dragon Clinging To Your Body Parts

Image source: etsy.com

#19 Dragon Cake Pan

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Dragon Tights

Image source: etsy.com

#21 Dragon Hair Barrette

Image source: etsy.com

#22 Dragon Ambient Light

Image source: smokonow.com

#23 Dragon Gate Legend Watch

Image source: Cornelius & Cie

#24 Dragon Of Falkenberg Castle Lawn Statue

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Crochet Dragon Hood And Cowl

Image source: etsy.com

#26 Dragon Silk Scarf

Image source: etsy.com

#27 Glow In The Dark Dragon Surrounding The Moon Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#28 Dragon Fireplace

#29 Dragon Sculptural Bookends

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Dragon Embossed Rolling Pin For Cookies

Image source: etsy.com

#31 Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Cookie Jar

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Flash Drive

Image source: thinkgeek.com

#33 Dragons Of Autumn Leaves

Image source: Darya Belomoina

#34 Dragon Lamp

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Dragon Woodstove Steamer

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Rubis Firenos Dragon Art Items

Image source: Rubis Firenos

#37 Dragon Wing Earrings

Image source: etsy.com

#38 Dragon Skull Garden Sculpture

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Pendants

Image source: etsy.com

#40 Dragons Exist Mug

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Dragon Eye Jewelry Set

Image source: etsy.com

#42 Swarovski Dragon Bracelet

Image source: etsy.com

#43 Dragon Locket

Image source: etsy.com

#44 Dragon Acoustic Wall Panels

Image source: stone-dsgns

#45 Origami Dragon Sculpture

Image source: etsy.com

#46 Dragon Egg Shell Candle Holders

Image source: fabkeramik

#47 Hand-made Dragon Eye Jewelry

Image source:  WelshPixie

#48 Dragon Glass Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#49 The Mother Of Dragons Baby Carrier Cover

Image source: etsy.com

#50 Dragon Treasure Chest

Image source: etsy.com

#51 Resting Dragon Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#52 Dragon Stud Earrings

Image source: etsy.com

#53 Dragon Mask

Image source: etsy.com

#54 Dragon Cookie Cutter

Image source: etsy.com

#55 Dragon Flamingo Garden Sculpture

Image source: etsy.com

#56 Moon Dragon Bookmark

Image source: etsy.com

#57 Dragon Tail Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#58 Dragon Door Handle

Image source: etsy.com

#59 Dragon Planter

Image source: etsy.com

#60 Bismuth Dragon Egg

Image source: etsy.com

#61 Game Of Thrones Dragonclaw Goblet

Image source: amazon.com

#62 Game Of Thrones Dragon Eggs

Image source: amazon.com

#63 Dragon Bookmark

Image source: bouf.com

#64 Dragon Paper Cut Shadow Box Artwork

Image source: etsy.com

#65 Dragon Head Soap

Image source: etsy.com

#66 Dragon Handle Copper Cup

Image source: amazon.com

#67 Hand Crochet Dragon Blanket

Image source: RaindropsonRosesx

#68 Mother Of Dragons T-shirt

Image source: etsy.com

#69 Crochet Dragon Slippers

Image source: etsy.com

#70 Dragon’s Eye Treasure Chest

Image source: etsy.com

#71 Giant Gold Dragon Pool Float

Image source: fetchfloats.com

#72 Dragon Cake

Image source: Yahaharart

#73 Dragon Cape

Image source: etsy.com

#74 Dragon Gloves

Image source: etsy.com

#75 Dragon Lunch Bags

Image source: etsy.com

#76 Dragons Eye Leather Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#77 Canned Dragon Meat

Image source: amazon.com

#78 Crochet Dragon Hat

Image source: etsy.com

#79 Dragon Leg Mug

Image source: amazon.com

