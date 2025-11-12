18 Photos Inspired By Japanese Anime

My name is Davide Sasso and I am a photogrpher with a passion for animation. I love the animation of all kinds, but in particular Japanese animation is the one that is closest to my heart and that surely inspired me as a photographer.
These series of photos, taken in various parts of Italy, such as Rome, Florence and Venice, are inspired by Japanese anime. Both in terms of colors, composition and mood, Japanese animation was a great inspiration.
In particular, I was inspired by the colors of the films by Makoto Shinkai.
His films are set in Japan, unfortunately now I do not have the chance to go there so I tried to recreate those colors and that mood here in Italy.
I hope I can go to Japan as soon as possible, to be able to do this kind of photo.
More info: Instagram
