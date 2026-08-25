Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 25, 2026

Happy birthday to Blake Lively, Tim Burton, and Rachael Ray! August 25 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Model and Actress Blake Lively, 39
An American actress and entrepreneur, Blake Lively, born August 25, 1987, first captivated audiences with her role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. She later became a household name starring as Serena van der Woodsen in the hit series Gossip Girl. Lively has expanded into film directing and producing, showcasing her versatile talent.
Little-known fact:
Her parents often brought young Blake to their acting classes instead of hiring babysitters, an experience she credits with helping her learn the craft.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Tim Burton, 68
American filmmaker Tim Burton is celebrated for his unique gothic horror and darkly whimsical cinematic style. He has crafted iconic movies such as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, consistently pushing creative boundaries. Burton also significantly influenced the stop-motion animation revival.
Little-known fact:
He made his first known film, The Island of Doctor Agor, when he was just 13 years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Chef, Author, and Television Host Rachael Ray, 58
Known for her energetic culinary approach, American television host Rachael Ray transformed meal preparation with her easy-to-follow recipes. Her prolific career includes numerous cookbooks, a hit syndicated talk show, and popular Food Network series like 30 Minute Meals. She has also developed her own magazine and a line of pet food.
Little-known fact:
She started her very first business, Delicious Liaisons, all the way back in high school.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Israeli-American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actor Gene Simmons, 77
An architect of modern rock entertainment, Gene Simmons is an Israeli American musician and entrepreneur renowned for his “Demon” persona. He is best known as the co-founder, bassist, and co-lead vocalist of Kiss, having turned the band into a global brand and influencing how music intersects with business and spectacle.
Little-known fact:
Before his music career, Gene Simmons briefly worked as a sixth-grade teacher in Spanish Harlem and as a personal assistant for a Vogue editor.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 English Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Producer Elvis Costello, 72
Renowned for his literate lyrics and genre-blending style, Elvis Costello emerged as a pivotal British singer-songwriter during the punk and new wave movements. His debut album, My Aim Is True, received critical acclaim and featured early signature songs.
Beyond his extensive discography, Costello has collaborated with various artists and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He also authored a well-received memoir, Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink.
Little-known fact:
Before adopting his iconic stage name, Elvis Costello worked as a computer operator.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 English Heavy Metal Singer-Songwriter Rob Halford, 75
The British heavy metal singer Rob Halford, known for his powerful, operatic vocals, fronted the iconic band Judas Priest for decades. His distinctive leather-and-studs image and wide vocal range became hallmarks of the genre, securing Judas Priest multiple awards.
Little-known fact:
Halford did not obtain his driving license until he was 38 years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 German Model and Fashion Designer Claudia Schiffer, 56
Known for her classic beauty and defining the supermodel era, Claudia Schiffer is a German model and actress who rose to global fame in the 1990s. Schiffer became Karl Lagerfeld’s muse for Chanel and holds a Guinness World Record for gracing the most magazine covers, alongside her ventures into acting and fashion design.
Little-known fact:
On one occasion, Claudia Schiffer reportedly secured a plane door that blew open mid-flight while she was the only passenger aboard.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Swedish Actor Alexander Skarsgård, 50
Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård is acclaimed for his versatile portrayals and imposing screen presence. Alexander Skarsgård gained global recognition as vampire Eric Northman in the True Blood series and later earned critical praise for his role in Big Little Lies, which garnered him a Primetime Emmy Award. Skarsgård has also ventured into producing, notably for the 2022 film The Northman.
Little-known fact:
Before fully committing to acting, Alexander Skarsgård served an 18-month stint in the Swedish Navy’s anti-sabotage unit.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Actress Rachel Bilson, 45
Bringing warmth and style to the screen, American actress Rachel Bilson gained widespread recognition for her memorable roles in popular television dramas. She anchored The O.C. series, becoming a fan favorite, and later headlined the long-running Hart of Dixie, while also venturing into fashion design. Bilson now co-hosts successful podcasts, extending her reach in media.
Little-known fact:
She grew up in a “Chrismukkah household,” combining her mother’s Italian-American Catholic background with her father’s Jewish heritage.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Actress and Singer China Anne Mcclain, 28
An American actress and singer, China Anne McClain rose to prominence for her roles in popular television and film. She is widely known for her starring part in the Disney Channel series A.N.T. Farm and for her commanding portrayal of Uma in the Descendants franchise. McClain also features in the superhero series Black Lightning and performs with her sisters in the group Thriii.
Little-known fact:
Her mother named her China as a tribute to girls in Chinese families who were historically less prioritized than boys.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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